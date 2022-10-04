StackPath Diamond Sponsor of Edge Computing World

Panel, keynote, developer session, and exhibit will invite others to take cloud to the edge

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StackPath, a leading platform of edge computing, edge delivery, and edge security solutions, is proud to announce its status as a Diamond sponsor of this year's Edge Computing World, October 11-12 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley.

Stackpath announces its status as a Diamond sponsor of this year’s Edge Computing World (PRNewswire)

StackPath panel, keynote, developer session and exhibit will invite others to take cloud to the edge

"We have sponsored Edge Computing World in the past and are excited to increase our involvement this year," said Susie Scott, StackPath VP of communications. "Edge computing isn't just hype or a fad. It's here. Edge Computing World is a great place to encourage others to join the revolution."

In its fourth year, Edge Computing World 2022 will demonstrate the early successes of Edge Computing and the applications that leverage this new paradigm and data platforms with more than 100 speakers. StackPath sessions include:

October 11 , 11:15am : In a 90-minute super session, "Build Your Edge: Creating Stronger Applications and End-User Experiences with Edge Computing," Praful Lalchandani , VP of Product Management; David Barmann , Chief Network Scientist; Dylan Redding , VP Platform Software; and Ginny Suresh , Solutions Engineer, will provide a demo and explain how at the edge of the Internet, you'll find solutions that your latency-sensitive, cloud-native workloads need to compete in today's data-intensive, speed-needing atmosphere.

October 12 , 11:00am : Kip Turco , StackPath Chief Executive Officer, will provide the keynote address "Ready for Primetime: How to Use the Edge Today"

October 12 , 4:50pm : Tom Reyes , StackPath Chief Product Officer, will join the "Building the Metaverse with Edge" panel

Attendees can also visit StackPath experts at booth #407 to learn how StackPath's suite of edge compute, delivery, and security services meet their unique needs and to play the interactive "StackPath Speed Freak" game for prizes and bragging rights.

Edge Computing World is comprised of an Executive Conference, Developers Conference, and Exhibition. Free passes are available at https://buff.ly/3LRVjVA.

About StackPath

StackPath is a cloud platform built at the internet's edge, providing infrastructure and services closer than hyperscale cloud service providers. StackPath Edge Compute, Edge Delivery, and Edge Security solutions run in locations strategically deployed in high-density markets and united by a secure global network and single management system. Customers from Fortune 50 enterprises to startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and real-time applications the speed, security, and efficiency they require.

Media Contact: susan.scott@stackpath.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STACKPATH, LLC