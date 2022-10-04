NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigress Financial Partners LLC ("Tigress"), the nation's only certified disabled and women-owned financial services firm, is proud to announce that BlackRock launched new dedicated share classes for Tigress' clients seeking to further positive, measurable social impact through their cash management.

Tigress Financial Partners and BlackRock to Provide Mission-Driven Cash Management Solution

The partnership with BlackRock affords Tigress clients streamlined access to best-in-class cash management solutions while making them impact investors for positive social outcomes. The two distinct money market fund share class offerings available to clients of Tigress are the BlackRock Liquid Federal Trust Fund (EVEXX) and the BlackRock Liquidity FedFund (TIGXX), each a series of BlackRock Liquidity Funds.

The BlackRock Liquid Federal Trust Fund is a government money market fund designed for investors seeking to further positive social outcomes through their cash management. A portion of net revenue from BlackRock's management fee from the fund will be contributed by BlackRock to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund ("TMCF"), which supports students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities ("HBCUs") and Predominantly Black Institutions ("PBIs") in their journey to college and into upwardly mobile careers.

Since inception, several firms have committed as investors or distributors of BlackRock Liquid Federal Trust Fund, including Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Capital One, The Coca-Cola Company, Google, Jefferies, Lyft and Verizon.

The BlackRock Liquidity FedFund, which seeks a high level of current income with liquidity and stability, currently has over $150 billion in total net assets.

Both the EVEXX and TIGXX share classes foster Tigress' inclusion impact pledge "ROAR", where ten percent of Tigress' overall net revenues from its overall operations will be reinvested in philanthropic commitments, marginalized community support and intellectual capital to propel financial literacy, skills training and equality of opportunity for women, minorities and the disabled.

Cynthia DiBartolo, Esq, CEO of Tigress said, "Tigress Financial Partners is proud to be a strategic diversity partner with BlackRock. Together, we offer cash management solutions that empower our clients with the ability to mobilize their cash for positive social change. Today, more and more forward-thinking institutional investors, finance and treasury departments are pioneering innovative ways to authentically align their capital with their company's wider sustainability objectives, while simultaneously seeking to optimize returns, maintaining liquidity, and ensuring capital preservation. Moreover, because many sustainable initiatives are directly linked to the movement of money, whether investment or cash, it is incumbent upon us to provide corporate treasurers with fiscal instruments that are essential drivers of social impact with their organizations."

Robert Fischbach, Managing Director and Head of U.S. Cash Sales for BlackRock Cash Management, said, "We are proud to be working with Tigress, a certified disabled and women-owned firm. Together, we seek to lift social barriers while elevating cash management."

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate .

About Tigress Financial Partners

Tigress Financial Partners is the nation's only disabled and woman-owned financial services firm providing institutional and high net worth investors with expertise in investment banking, capital markets, research, corporate advisory and global trade execution services, asset management and global wealth management. Tigress Financial Partners LLC is a both a national certified disabled owned business (DOBE) and certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBENC), Member FINRA, NYSE SEC and MSRB. For further information about Tigress Financial Partners, please visit: www.tigressfp.com.

Media:

Cynthia DiBartolo

646-780-8889

cdibartolo@tigressfp.com

View original content:

SOURCE Tigress Financial Partners LLC