American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call

Toll free number: (877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (201) 389-0879 (for international callers) Passcode: Not required Simultaneous audio webcast link: www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations"



Conference call replay

Toll free number: (844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 317-6671 (for international callers) Passcode: 13733209# Webcast link: www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations" Date accessible through: November 18, 2022

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator, and build-to-rent developer. Recent achievements include being named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ by Fortune, a 2022 Great Place to Work®, a 2022 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 and America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista, and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and managing homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2022, we owned 58,715 single-family properties in select submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Nicholas Fromm

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: investors@ah4r.com

Media Relations Contact:

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: media@ah4r.com

