Tampa General Hospital Honored as a Top-10 Rehabilitation Center by Newsweek

Tampa General ranked as a leading inpatient physical rehabilitation facility in the state of Florida.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has been named to America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022 by Newsweek. Tampa General's inpatient rehabilitation program is ranked 10th in Florida for its quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care, and accommodations and amenities.

"Excellence in rehabilitation care is a critical component of our mission to be a world-class academic medical center and in providing optimum recovery for patients. From the inpatient setting to outpatient services, our rehabilitation teams are singularly focused on innovating programs to maximize the health and quality of life of our patients," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "They work to enhance our patients' experience and are constantly seeking out new techniques and the latest equipment for their patients."

Encompassing adult, pediatric, and outpatient rehabilitation services, Tampa General incorporates a cross-disciplinary approach across its rehabilitation team. The team includes physicians, psychologists, nurses, recreational therapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, social workers, and many others who work together to foster an improved quality of life for patients. Rehabilitation services are offered for:

Stroke

Brain injury

Neurological conditions

Trauma

Spinal cord injury

Amputation

Orthopedic injury

In May, Tampa General and Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS), a business unit of LifePoint Health, opened the TGH Rehabilitation Hospital, a new state-of-the-art, 80-bed inpatient facility for patients needing a higher level of rehabilitation. The freestanding hospital makes use of natural light and soothing colors, along with advanced rehabilitation equipment to promote healing and recovery. It includes a dedicated unit for patients recovering from neurological conditions such as stroke and traumatic brain injury, a gym for physical and occupational therapy featuring a ceiling-mounted body weight support harness system for patients re-learning balance and walking skills while rebuilding their strength, and an outdoor courtyard with recreational and activity spaces, including a bocce court, putting green and garden site.

"With our new location in a freestanding building in the metro Tampa area, the new TGH Rehabilitation Hospital expands access to proven inpatient rehabilitation recovery and care," said Heather Higgins, CEO, TGH Rehabilitation Hospital. "This recognition is a testament to the collaboration, expertise, and attention to detail involved in creating a premier inpatient rehabilitation facility."

The new TGH Rehabilitation Hospital is part of the Tampa Medical and Research District which is an innovation hub for health care across the region and the state.

Newsweek partnered with global market research and data firm Statista Inc. for its list of leading inpatient physical rehabilitation centers. Rankings were by state or region and based on a rigorous methodology that included a nationwide online survey of more than 4,400 medical experts with knowledge of physical rehabilitation centers as well as an analysis of key performance indicator (KPI) data scores published by the U.S. Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Rehabilitation centers were also evaluated on whether they had received Commission on Accreditation for Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and Model System honors. Tampa General is accredited by CARF for both adult and pediatric inpatient rehabilitation programs. It is also designated as a provider of rehabilitation services by the Florida State Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Program (BSCIP).

In addition to being named a top-10 inpatient rehabilitation center in Florida by Newsweek, Tampa General's rehabilitation program is ranked 40th in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings for 2022-2023.

To read more about Newsweek's 2022 list of America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers, visit www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-physical-rehabilitation-centers-2022/florida.

For more information on Tampa General's Rehabilitation care, visit https://www.tgh.org/institutes-and-services/rehabilitation.

