FMCS to Celebrate 75th Anniversary During Conflict Resolution Week

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) is celebrating National Conflict Resolution Week this year along with its 75th anniversary as the nation's premier public agency for dispute resolution and conflict management.

FMCS 75th Anniversary badge (PRNewswire)

FMCS is marking the occasion by offering a daily series of innovative, interactive, skills-based online workshops.

Conflict Resolution Week is a week-long celebration to be held Oct. 17-21 and centered around Conflict Resolution Day: a national event observed annually on the third Thursday of October. It is recognized this year on Oct 20.

FMCS is marking the occasion by offering a daily series of innovative, interactive, skills-based online workshops on cutting edge conflict management practice, including in-depth examination of what FMCS has learned over the past 75 years, and an exploration on where the next 75 years may take the Agency.

With headquarters in Washington, D.C. and offices across the country, FMCS provides a wide variety of conflict prevention, management and resolution-oriented services for employers and unions across industries as well as in the private, public, and federal sectors.

FMCS is also recognized for its success facilitating and mediating complex public policy negotiations, including negotiated rulemaking processes and Native American-Federal Government negotiations, and for its robust global program, partnering with more than 60 countries to provide international consulting, training, and related services.

FMCS was created by Congress as a neutral and independent government agency upon enactment of the Labor-Management Relations Act of 1947 (Taft-Hartley Act) and mandated to resolve industrial conflict and promote labor-management peace and cooperation, minimizing the impact of these disputes on the free flow of commerce. It is also authorized to offer a variety of other reimbursable services to federal agencies in numerous other areas of conflict prevention, management, and resolution.

"It is my pleasure and privilege to lead the Agency during this noteworthy diamond anniversary," said FMCS Acting Director and Chief Operating Officer Gregory Goldstein. "It is an honor to be a part of this historic celebration and reflect on our proud track record of 75 years of effective dispute resolution and conflict management services."

"Our Agency has come a long way over these seven-plus decades and our contribution to supporting labor, management, and the U.S. economy overall," Goldstein continued. "From our collective bargaining services to our grievance mediations, our trainings, reimbursable work, our arbitration services and other initiatives, FMCS provides invaluable resources across the spectrum of the labor-relations landscape."

To learn more about FMCS' Conflict Resolution Week workshops or to register, please visit https://www.fmcs.gov/services/education-and-outreach/fmcs-institute/

For more on FMCS or to request services, visit www.fmcs.gov

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service