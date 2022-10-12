The Human Bean Drive-Thrus Will Serve Up Coffee for a Cure on Friday, October 21

The Human Bean Drive-Thrus Will Serve Up Coffee for a Cure on Friday, October 21

MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean will hold its 17th annual breast cancer giveback event, Coffee for a Cure, on Friday, October 21st. All food and beverage sales on this day — from all The Human Bean locations throughout the United States — will be donated to local breast cancer foundations.

Coffee for a Cure specialty drinks in October — Vanilla Cold Brew with Cherry Blossom Foam and Shortbread Latte with Cinnamon Sprinkles (PRNewswire)

This is the drive-thru coffee company's largest nationwide fundraiser of the year, held annually during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In 2019, the latest year with complete statistics available, there were 264,121 new cases of female breast cancer reported in the United States, resulting in 42,280 deaths (according to CDC data ).

"Since we started this giveback program in 2005, The Human Bean family has lost a barista, a franchise owner, and family members and friends to breast cancer. With each year's Coffee for a Cure event, the aim is to help reduce these numbers in local communities," stated Rhonda Hawkins, Co-Founder of The Human Bean.

To date, The Human Bean's Coffee for a Cure giveback program has raised over $2.6 million. Each The Human Bean location will donate 100% of food and beverage sales to local foundations that a drive-thru owner has partnered with locally. These funds can be used to help with preventive scans, education, and patient support while going through treatment.

The Human Bean drive-thrus are adding flavor to the cause this year with two new specialty drinks:

Vanilla Cold Brew with Cherry Blossom Foam

Bold and robust slow-brewed coffee, flavored with vanilla, then poured over ice and topped with a mellowing layer of cherry blossom foam. The perfect drink when you're thinking pink!

Shortbread Latte with Cinnamon Sprinkles

A classic latte flavored with shortbread and topped with cinnamon sprinkles. Indulge in autumn with this limited-time only drink — a cozy, buttery, warming hug in a cup.

There will be limited edition mugs, bracelets, apparel, and other merchandise available for sale at drive-thru stands with the Coffee for a Cure logo. Customers are invited to spread awareness by tagging #CoffeeForACure on Instagram while sharing their own stories and photos.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

The Human Bean Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Human Bean