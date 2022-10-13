Denver Marketing/Fundraising Agency Releases Nonprofit-Focused Podcast

Denver Firm Serves Exclusively Nonprofit and Government Clients

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasso Digital is excited to announce the release of their nonprofit-focused podcast, Spur of the Moment. The podcast features movers and shakers in the nonprofit sector sharing how they came into their role, the challenges they've faced, and what they've learned along the way.

Spur of the Moment is hosted by Annika Pelkey and produced by Spencer Hu. Pelkey currently works as the agency's Digital Marketing Coordinator and has spent years studying journalism and multimedia production.

"I've always had a passion for the nonprofit world and the incredible people doing the work to serve our communities. There are so many unique challenges nonprofits face. Whether it's spreading the word about their services or finding the funds to continue making an impact, this work can often be an uphill battle for these organizations," Pelkey said. "I felt this podcast was our opportunity to really highlight some amazing people and the work they've done while giving others an insight into how they can succeed in their own efforts."

The first episode of the podcast features Taylor Rosty , the agency's newly appointed CEO . Rosty sat down to discuss her time at Lasso and how it's changed since she first joined the team as a freelancer in 2017.

"We just decided that nonprofit is the work that we love doing the most… The whole goal is work that makes the world better," Rosty said when discussing the agency's shift in focus toward the nonprofit sector.

Chase Whisenhunt - Director of Fundraising Strategy at Lasso Digital - Director of Fundraising Strategy at Lasso Digital

Michelle Vacha - Founder and Executive Director of Community Dental Health

Elizabeth Hockaday - Development and Marketing Director of Doctors Care

Lasso Digital, formerly The Evolution Agency, is a Denver marketing and fundraising firm that specializes in meeting the communications needs of nonprofit and government clients. The agency, originally founded in 2013, has significant experience in the public health, social services, and arts arenas. Information available at lassodigital.co .

