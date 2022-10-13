ManaMed's Cutting-Edge PlasmaFlow Device Receives UnitedHealthcare Coverage Based Upon Medical Necessity

DENTON, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ManaMed strives to be at the forefront of medical innovation, which is why it is excited to announce that its DVT prevention device, PlasmaFlow, has just received UnitedHealthcare coverage.

PlasmaFlow is a wearable and portable prescription device that helps prevent blood clots during surgery, at discharge, and at home. It has been shown to increase patient awareness and safety about blood clots while also reducing the risk of pulmonary embolism, and ManaMed is proud to offer this life-saving technology to all medical institutions and providers who are committed to protecting their patients from potential harm. With PlasmaFlow, ManaMed is confident that it can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

ManaMed's CEO and president, Trevor Theriot, says, "UnitedHealthcare's policy update is game-changing for PlasmaFlow. It has been in the market for over 6 years and nearly one million patients have benefited from this medical device. We believe that this March policy update will provide greater access to current UHC patients but will also cause other commercial payers like Anthem to update or re-evaluate their existing medical policies for pneumatic compression devices. As we continue to hear success stories from both providers and patients using this cutting-edge technology, it's hard not to get excited about the future of ManaMed and how we are going to change the lives of even more people."

ManaMed's Vice President of Sales, Joseph Horton, says, "UHC has recognized some key factors that are associated with risk of DVT post-operatively upon discharge. Those key factors include immobility and contraindication to pharmaceutical-anti coagulation due to the risk of bleeding. Based upon my experience, UHC may be looking at the readmission rates provided by CMS along with the risk of developing a DVT can extend at least up to 3 months after surgery. Key evidence of the second peak of development for a DVT can occur about 10 days after surgery; this is when most patients have already been discharged from a facility."

What Is PlasmaFlow?

PlasmaFlow is the only FDA-approved prescriptive portable DVT pump with two therapeutic modalities that apply 55mmHg: the first mode applies pressure up to 55mmHG once a minute, and the second mode, which is ManaMed's patented step-up inflation applies, 55mmHg in intervals of 10mmHg for a full minute, which allows for continuous compression to the lower extremities. Functioning as an easy-to-use Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) device, PlasmaFlow consists of two inflatable sleeves that are wrapped around the calves and secured by Velcro.

Once inflated, the device will compress the leg(s) and will increase blood circulation while reducing Venous Stasis, which will reduce the risk of a blood clot(s). PlasmaFlow is a remarkable device that provides patients with a convenient and comfortable way to prevent DVT. With its two therapeutic modes, patients can choose the mode of compression that is right for them.

PlasmaFlow is easy to use, and its portability makes it ideal for those who are constantly on the go. Whether you are at risk for DVT or have an upcoming surgery, PlasmaFlow can help you keep your blood flowing and increase your chances of being clot-free.

IPC has been proven over the last 30-plus years with clinical studies to reduce the risk of DVT (Blood Clots) with significantly no side effects by increasing blood circulation and reducing venous stasis. Clinical studies have shown that wearing an IPC Device will stimulate the release of the body's own natural anticoagulants to help prevent the development of a potentially life-threatening blood clot(s).

UnitedHealthcare Policy Number 2022T0563M

Intermittent limb compression devices have been proven to be medically necessary for outpatient settings and upon discharge of a patient post-surgery. PlasmaFlow efficiently prevents deep venous thrombosis (DVT) if the following criteria are met:

Immobility, meaning a patient is not able to get up from a chair or leave his/her bed and walk to the toilet without the help of another person

Contraindication to pharmaceutical anti-coagulation

None of the following contraindications are present:

A pioneer in designing, developing, and distributing cutting-edge medical devices, ManaMed offers a wide range of orthopedic solutions that meet both physician and patient needs. From bracing to vascular therapy devices, assisted mobility devices, electrical stimulation, maternity, and DVT prevention products, its extensive product offerings have catapulted the company to the forefront of medical innovation and within the medical technology community.

The company has recently been named the official partner of the UFC Performance Institute and is well on its way to becoming the internationally leading provider of high-performance orthopedic devices that help people recover after injury or surgery.

