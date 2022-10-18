Award-Winning Immigration Firm BAL Launches Interactive Platform for Corporate HR Professionals

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL, the award-winning global immigration law firm, has launched BAL Community, an interactive platform and community space for corporate HR professionals. BAL Community empowers in-house immigration, mobility and talent acquisition professionals to benchmark, share best practices and collaborate with peers and industry leaders.

"One thing we hear over and over from the business community, particularly those with small and midsize programs, is that they need better tools to meet the diverse demands of running an in-house immigration program," said Jeremy Fudge, BAL's Managing Partner. "We created BAL Community with the input of the country's top in-house experts to be an invaluable resource for every type of immigration program."

In-house immigration professionals are challenged with juggling multiple responsibilities, including staying abreast of industry standards, analyzing data, communicating with various stakeholder groups, and tracking day-to-day policy developments.

"In-house immigration professionals need modern tools to succeed in their jobs," Jeremy added. "BAL Community is the only professional network dedicated to providing immigration professionals the intelligence, insights and access they need to serve their businesses."

Membership in BAL Community includes:

Weekly benchmarking on topics driven by in-house professionals.

Analysis of best practices for corporate immigration programs.

Exclusive events with government and industry leaders.

Small focus group sessions to engage with peers on complex program issues.

Opportunities to provide feedback to government agencies.

In-house professionals who contributed to the development of BAL Community emphasized the need for brevity and clarity. Taking this input to heart, we designed BAL Community to fit within the busy schedules of in-house immigration professionals.

"BAL is a leader in our industry because of our oneBAL culture of teamwork and information-sharing that ensures every client benefits from all of the firm's resources, expertise and knowledge," said Frieda Garcia, a Partner who serves on the firm's management committee. "We are excited to bring that same culture to BAL Community, allowing in-house professionals to connect with and learn from the best in the industry."

Last year, BAL launched Advisor, the industry's most comprehensive multimedia platform that delivers real-time immigration content and analysis to foreign nationals. Advisor has become an essential tool for companies to cascade information to their employees. While Advisor will continue to provide content for foreign nationals, BAL Community is dedicated to producing curated content for in-house professionals.

To learn more about BAL Community and to join, please visit: https://community.bal.com/

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable businesses to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, people-centered client services, and leading technology innovation. In 2018, BAL entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance with Deloitte U.K. to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model.

BAL's proprietary Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product , the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021 . BAL has ranked #1 on multiple industry rankings for diversity, equity and inclusion, including the #1 Law Firm for Women by the National Law Journal four years in a row (2019-2022), #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), and #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot for the three years running (2020-2022). BAL won The Best Company for Diversity, the Best HR Team, and the Best Company for Career Growth by Comparably , based solely on employee ratings. The Dallas Business Journal named BAL one of only a handful of the 2022 Best Places to Work based exclusively on employee feedback. See website for details: https://www.bal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP