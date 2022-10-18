Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Lawrence Wong, to deliver the Singapore Energy Lecture at SIEW 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Singapore, Lawrence Wong, will deliver the Singapore Energy Lecture. This will be followed by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong who will deliver the SIEW Summit Opening Address at the 15th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW). SIEW 2022 will return as a fully physical event at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from 25 to 28 October 2022.

2. This year's SIEW Opening Keynote Address will feature two prominent speakers, Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director, IEA and Dr Ing Christian Bruch, President & Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Energy AG, who will share their insights and perspectives on this year's theme, "A Resilient and Sustainable Energy Future."

Global Energy Thought Leaders

Government

Gan Kim Yong , Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore

Dr Tan See Leng , Minister for Manpower & Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore

Low Yen Ling , Minister of State, Ministry for Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Singapore

Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Halbi Bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office, Brunei Darussalam

H.E. Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Republic of Indonesia

YAB Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari Bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, Premier of Sarawak ; Minister for Finance and New Economy; Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development; Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Malaysia , Sarawak

H.E. Tun Lean, Secretary of State (Vice-Minister), Ministry of Mines and Energy, Kingdom of Cambodia

H.E. João Galamba, Secretary of State for the Environment and Energy, Portuguese Republic

H.E. Nagemine Makoto, Parliamentary Vice Minister, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan

The Hon Bill Johnston MLA, Minister for Mines and Petroleum; Energy; Corrective Services; Industrial Relations, Western Australia

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi , Undersecretary, Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi

H.E. Dato Lim Jock Hoi , Secretary-General, ASEAN

International Organisations

Tatsuya Terazawa , Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Energy Economics, Japan

Kaveh Zahedi , Deputy Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific

Ir. Ts. Abdul Razib Dawood , Chief Executive Officer, Energy Commission, Malaysia

Dr Prasit Siritiprussamee , Assistant Secretary General, Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand

Industry Speakers

Austin Knight , Vice President, Hydrogen, Chevron New Energies

Tan Su Shan , Group Head of Institutional Banking, DBS Bank

Irtiza Sayyed , President of ExxonMobil Indonesia; Asia Pacific President for Low Carbon Solutions, ExxonMobil

Lavan Thiru , Executive Director, Infrastructure Asia

Carsten Dommermuth , Vice President and Managing Director for APAC, INNIO

Cindy Lim , Chief Executive Officer, Keppel Infrastructure

Laura Ashton , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Low Carbon Advisors

Maeda Tadashi, Chairman of the Board, Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Special Advisor to the Cabinet, the Government of Japan

Datu Haji Sharbini Suhaili, Group Chief Executive Officer, Sarawak Energy

Peter David DeVries , Chief Technology Officer, Sydrogen

Dr Uwe Krueger , Head, Europe , Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Head, Industrials, Business Services, Energy & Resources, Temasek International

3. View the full list of speakers here.

4. Register now at www.siew.gov.sg.

About SIEW

SIEW is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space. SIEW is organised by the Energy Market Authority of Singapore.

