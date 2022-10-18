InventHelp Inventor Develops Dining Accessory to Cool Hot Spoonfuls of Food (FMB-135)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and sanitary way to cool hot bites of food while eating," said an inventor, from Weldon, Calif., "so I invented the SPOON CHILLER. My design would offer an alternative to blowing on the food, which could result in droplets of spit and germs being sprayed into the air and onto the table."

The invention provides a safer way to reduce the temperature of food on a fork or spoon prior to consumption. In doing so, it eliminates the need to blow on the food. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and it prevents spittle and germs from contaminating the dinner table. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

