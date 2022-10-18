Leisuretown Partners with Comedian Chelsea Handler

Strategic alignment to enhance brand's cannabis and hemp-infused beverage offerings



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leisuretown, a California-based beverage company with a line of cannabis (THC)-infused social seltzers and CBD-infused sunny seltzers, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with comedian, television and podcast host, six-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate Chelsea Handler.

Handler has aligned with Leisuretown to promote, develop and introduce new offerings within its beverage portfolio that features refreshing, low sugar, low carb seltzers that go down easy with intoxicatingly delicious flavor profiles and mood-boosting proprietary formulations.

"I am always looking for ways to minimize my alcohol consumption with healthier options and Leisuretown offers a delicious, low caloric, low sugar option," said Handler. "I am looking to operate at my highest level, and I have finally found a brand that I believe can take my wellness to the next level."

From her endless wit to her entrepreneurial spirit, Handler aligns perfectly with Leisuretown's mission of bringing everyone more sunny days.

"Non alcoholic drinks are on the rise and the cannabis drink category is growing," said Andrew Hagstrom, the newly appointed CEO of Leisuretown and former Head of Global Partnerships at Weedmaps. "Our product allows consumers an alternative format to partake in THC without smoking or vaping."

Created by serial entrepreneur & Executive Chairman Josh Held -- Leisuretown's purpose-built ecosystem is also backed by a crew of celebrities including entrepreneur and pro skateboarder Rob Dyrdek; prominent DJ and producer Diplo; well-respected cannabis supply chain group HERBL; and of course, Handler.

Leisuretown's lineup helps consumers stay blissfully balanced with its bright and bubbly flavors – Cherry Vanilla, Ginger Berry and Yuzu Lime. The full lineup was formulated as a better-for-you beverage with only 25 calories and less than 4 grams of sugar. The social seltzers boast 2.5mg THC / 5mg of premium broad-spectrum CBD, the sunny seltzers contain 25mg of premium broad-spectrum CBD and they both give a smooth palatable experience from popping the top to the last drop with a solution that evenly doses each sip. Visit https://weedmaps.com/brands/leisuretown to find a Leisuretown beverage near you.

About Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, six-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!'s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019's Life Will Be the Death of Me . She will executive produce and star in a TV adaptation of the book for Peacock under her production banner, Chelsea Handler Productions.

In 2020, she released her first stand-up special in over 6 years, the critically acclaimed Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. Most recently, she launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea, and embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to 80+ cities across North America and winning The Comedy Act of 2021 at the People's Choice Awards.

About Leisuretown

Welcome to Leisuretown, a California-based beverage company. Our founder team is made up of proven cannabis entrepreneurs, CPG operators, a chemist and a craft brewer who wanted to start a brand that brings the best experiential elements of alcohol and cannabis into a better-for-you social seltzer. We believe less is more and our format, specifically our low-dose THC beverage, has room to grow not only in the cannabis industry but as a social beverage that can be enjoyed at events and social gatherings and gives consumers more hangout vibes and less hangover downtime.

Paradise isn't a place, it's a feeling. To learn more about our product offerings and partners and to find a Leisuretown beverage near you, visit https://welcometoleisuretown.com/.

SOURCE Leisuretown