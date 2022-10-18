OneDay Selected as Best Tech Work Culture in Dallas Timmy Awards

Tech in Motion announces top regional companies across North America to work at in tech

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech in Motion is proud to announce OneDay as Dallas's Best Tech Work Culture in the 8th Annual Timmy Awards, celebrating the best in tech workplaces across North America. Voted on by their peers in the tech industry, Best Tech Work Culture Regional Winners like OneDay have shown how to create a rewarding team environment by bringing tech employees together over a shared mission and fostering a community that values innovation, learning and technical creativity.

With regional winners selected in tech hub cities across North America, OneDay now moves to the final North American round, which will be judged by industry leaders from companies like PayPal, Salesforce, Fidelity and the New York Times. Winners will be announced live at a ceremony in early November.

"The Timmy Award Winners for Best Tech Work Culture this year have gone above and beyond in fostering a workplace that inspires, innovates and empowers their tech talent," said Lindsay Lewis, Executive Director at Tech in Motion's founder Motion Recruitment. "We are thrilled to help shine a light on great places to work like theirs and look forward to celebrating them further at the Timmy Awards ceremony."

OneDay is a video-based sales enablement platform that allows users to record, customize, share, and analyze videos from anywhere on any device. The platform offers numerous customizable templates, convenient CRM integrations, and in-depth analytics shown to improve conversion rates, increase sales efficiency and boost customer engagement.

"We are honored to have been selected as the Best Tech Work Culture in Dallas for fostering an exemplary work environment that promotes technical innovation, inclusion, learning, and meaningful recognition," said Clint Lee, Co-founder and CEO at OneDay. "OneDay's culture encourages continuous learning and development and is infused with ongoing company-wide initiatives that foster an ever-evolving environment where employees can continue to develop their skill set while contributing to the growth of our organization."

As well as Best Tech Work Culture, the 2022 Timmys include five other categories: Best Tech Startup, Best Tech Enterprise Employer, Best Tech for Good, Best Tech Workplace for Diversity and Best Tech Manager.

Tech leaders, professionals and enthusiasts can all join the North American finalists to see who wins it all on November 10th at the 2022 Timmy Awards Ceremony. The biggest night in tech will again be an entirely digital experience honoring the best the tech world has to offer. Streaming on Brand Live, the virtual event will feature a networking hour with breakout rooms before the ceremony, industry guest speakers, on-air speeches, giveaways and a few surprises. To attend for free or see all finalists, visit the Timmys website.

Tech in Motion is a North American events and community platform that brings local tech professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a passion project in 2011, by IT staffing and recruiting firm Motion Recruitment, grew into an organization of over 300,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, LA, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. Visit www.techinmotion.com for more details.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, OneDay is a technology company whose mission is to bring a best-in-class video solution to hospitality, real estate, professional services, and other industries to create high-quality, authentic videos that drive engagement, conversions, and sales. OneDay enables businesses to enhance their sales, marketing, internal, and external communication strategies by delivering video messages that are authentic, engaging, and effective. For more information on OneDay, please visit www.oneday.com.

