ENTEK A Recipient Of First Set Of Projects Funded By President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

LEBANON, Ore., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTEK has been selected as part of the first set of projects funded by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries..

Responsible and sustainable domestic sourcing and processing of the critical materials used to make lithium-ion batteries will strengthen American supply chains, accelerate battery production to meet increased demand, and secure the nation's economic competitiveness, energy independence, and national security.

The funding announced today by the Department of Energy is the first phase of over $7 billion in total provided by the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the battery supply chain. DOE's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) is responsible for strengthening and securing manufacturing and energy supply chains needed to modernize the nation's energy infrastructure and support a clean and equitable energy transition. MESC will manage the portfolio of projects with support from DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's Vehicle Technologies Office.

"We are appreciative of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law supporting the domestic growth of ENTEK's lithium battery separator production. This support for our domestic supply chain and investment in our U.S. manufacturing infrastructure ensures that we are prepared to supply critical U.S. produced components to U.S. lithium battery manufactures. Together, we are all dedicated to the rapid and sustainable growth of the U.S. electric vehicle market and supporting grid," stated Kimberly Medford, President ENTEK Manufacturing.

"This is truly a remarkable time for manufacturing in America, as President Biden's Agenda and historic investments supercharge the private sector to ensure our clean energy future is American-made," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. "Producing advanced batteries and components here at home will accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels to meet the strong demand for electric vehicles, creating more good-paying jobs across the country."

ENTEK has over 35 years of experience producing battery separators for batteries to support electric, advanced start-stop and standard vehicles, trucks, emergency vehicles, emergency backup power, utility scale energy storage, and industrial batteries. ENTEK has more than two decades of experience as the only US owned and US based producer of 'wet-process' separator for lithium batteries and continues to invest in the future of the domestic lithium battery industry. ENTEK is also a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of extruders and material handling equipment for the production of battery separators.

