Kumanu Named Rising Star Finalist by Prestigious UCSF Digital Health Awards

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumanu, the purpose-centered wellbeing company, today announced its innovative health engagement platform has been selected from among thousands of applicants to advance to the coveted finalist round of the 2022 UCSF Digital Health Awards .

Kumanu's platform brings a fresh, unique, and authentic approach to behavior change, leveraging a robust body of evidence that connects purpose to better physical, mental, social, and organizational health outcomes.

It is the first solution of its kind that addresses the root causes of wellbeing at scale by concurrently addressing the Personal, Organizational, and Social Determinants of Health.

A growing number of organizations are adopting Kumanu's digital- and human-supported platform to help:

Build daily purposeful mindsets and better health behaviors

Promote a culture of wellbeing and inclusion

Help employees recover from burnout

Deliver a more deeply personalized wellbeing experience

Uncover and addresses essential need challenges (Social Determinants)

Blend live and digital channels of delivery

Bolster use and relevance of benefits and community-based resources

Serve as the cornerstone of more sustainable engagement and results

The finalist nomination is evidence that employers are looking for emotional wellbeing support and are starting to look beyond traditional "eat, move, sleep" programming that is readily available to consumers outside of work settings. "We are thrilled to be among the innovative Rising Stars recognized by UCSF Health Hub," said Dr. Vic Strecher, Kumanu's founder and chief executive officer. "It's a testament to the years of research and development that underpin Kumanu's solution, as well as the growing roster of client organizations who joined the purpose-centered wellbeing movement—knowing there is a better way than 'pay for clicks'."

Join Kumanu and other finalist nominees on their journey to the awards podium. Winners from multiple categories will be announced live and in-person at the contest's Grand Finale at HLTH on November 14, 2022, in Las Vegas.

About Kumanu

Kumanu transforms how organizations approach the emotional and social wellbeing of their workforce by addressing root causes missed in traditional programs. For more information, visit www.kumanu.com.

