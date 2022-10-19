M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.53 in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $3.69 in the year-earlier quarter and $1.08 in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $647 million in the recent quarter, $495 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $218 million in the second 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets was 1.28% in each of the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, and .42% in the second quarter of 2022. That net income produced a return on average common shareholders' equity of 10.43% in the recent quarter, 12.16% in the similar 2021 period and 3.21% in the second quarter of 2022. The results reflect non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") of $53 million ($39 million after-tax effect, or $0.22 of diluted earnings per common share) in the recent quarter, compared with $9 million ($7 million after-tax effect, or $.05 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $465 million ($346 million after-tax effect, or $1.94 of diluted earnings per share) in the second quarter of 2022.
Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "We are pleased with the recent quarter gains in net operating income which are up 21% from the second quarter and 39% year over year. That improvement reflects increases in taxable-equivalent net interest income of 19% and 74%, coupled with low credit losses and well-controlled expenses. We are excited to continue our integration work to build a preeminent commercial bank across the eastern United States and we are committed to the success of the consumers, small businesses and communities across our expanded footprint."
Earnings Highlights
Change 3Q22 vs.
($ in millions, except per share data)
3Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
Net income
$
647
$
495
$
218
31
%
197
%
Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted
$
621
$
476
$
192
30
%
223
%
Diluted earnings per common share
$
3.53
$
3.69
$
1.08
-4
%
227
%
Annualized return on average assets
1.28
%
1.28
%
.42
%
Annualized return on average common equity
10.43
%
12.16
%
3.21
%
For the first nine months of 2022, diluted earnings per common share were $7.14, compared with $10.43 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income was $1.23 billion and $1.40 billion in the first three quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was .87% and 7.24%, respectively, compared with 1.24% and 11.76%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.
Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.
Merger-related expenses generally consist of professional services and other temporary help fees associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs. Reflected in merger-related expenses in the second quarter of 2022 was a provision for credit losses of $242 million. GAAP requires that acquired loans be recorded at estimated fair value, which includes the use of interest rate and expected credit loss assumptions to forecast estimated cash flows. GAAP also provides that an allowance for credit losses on loans acquired, but not classified as purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") also be recognized. Accordingly, M&T recorded a $242 million provision related to such loans obtained in the People's United acquisition. Given the requirement to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.83 in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $3.76 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.10 in the second quarter of 2022. Net operating income aggregated $700 million in the recent quarter, $504 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $578 million in 2022's second quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the third quarter of 2022 was 1.44% and 17.89%, respectively, 1.34% and 17.54%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.16% and 14.41%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first nine months of 2022 totaled $9.78, compared with $10.61 in the similar 2021 period. Net operating income during the first nine months of 2022 was $1.65 billion, up from $1.42 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.23% and 15.13%, respectively, in the initial nine months of 2022, compared with 1.30% and 17.10%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Taxable-equivalent net interest income totaled $1.69 billion in the recent quarter, up from $971 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $1.42 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase compared with the earlier quarters reflects a higher net interest margin and, additionally, when compared with the year-earlier quarter, the impact of earning assets obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Average earning assets totaled $182.4 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $140.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021 and $189.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Average loans outstanding were $127.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $95.3 billion in the year earlier quarter and $127.6 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The higher average balances of both earnings assets and loans outstanding in the second and third quarters of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 reflect the impact of additional earning assets obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Reflecting the impact of rising interest rates, the net interest margin increased to 3.68% in the third quarter of 2022, up from 2.74% in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 3.01% in the second quarter of 2022.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change 3Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
3Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
Average earning assets
$
182,382
$
140,420
$
189,755
30
%
-4
%
Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent
$
1,691
$
971
$
1,422
74
%
19
%
Net interest margin
3.68
%
2.74
%
3.01
%
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. The provision for credit losses was $115 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $302 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a $20 million recapture of provision in the third quarter of 2021. Included in the second quarter of 2022 was a $242 million provision, recorded in accordance with GAAP, related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. GAAP provides that an allowance for credit losses on such loans be recorded beyond the recognition of the fair value of the loans at the acquisition date. In addition to that merger-related provision, M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $60 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $63 million in the third quarter of 2022, $40 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $50 million in 2022's second quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .20% and .17% in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .16% in the second quarter of 2022.
Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.43 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $2.24 billion at September 30, 2021 and $2.63 billion at June 30, 2022. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the two most recent quarters as compared with September 30, 2021 reflects loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.89% at September 30, 2022, improved from 2.40% a year earlier and 2.05% at June 30, 2022. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $37 million at September 30, 2022, $25 million a year earlier and $29 million at June 30, 2022.
Allowance for Credit Losses. M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.88 billion or 1.46% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 compared with $1.52 billion or 1.62% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2021 and $1.82 billion or 1.42% at June 30, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans. The higher allowance for credit losses as a percentage of outstanding loans at the recent quarter end as compared with June 30, 2022 reflects a modestly less optimistic macroeconomic forecast.
Asset Quality Metrics
Change 3Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
3Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,429
$
2,242
$
2,633
8
%
-8
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
$
37
$
25
$
29
49
%
29
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,466
$
2,267
$
2,662
9
%
-7
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
$
477
$
1,026
$
524
-54
%
-9
%
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
1.89
%
2.40
%
2.05
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
1,876
$
1,515
$
1,824
24
%
3
%
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.46
%
1.62
%
1.42
%
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$
115
$
(20)
$
302
—
-62
%
Net charge-offs (2)
$
63
$
40
$
50
58
%
27
%
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized) (2)
.20
%
.17
%
.16
%
(1)
Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
(2)
For the quarter-ended June 30, 2022, net charge-offs and related data do not reflect $33 million of charge-offs related to PCD acquired loans.
Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income totaled $563 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $569 million in the year-earlier quarter. Trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and credit-related fees included in other revenues from operations all increased reflecting the acquisition of People's United, but were offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenues resulting from M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans. Noninterest income was $571 million in this year's second quarter. The comparative decline in the recent quarter was predominantly the result of lower service charges on deposit accounts and trust income, offset by higher credit-related fees.
Noninterest Income
Change 3Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
3Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
Mortgage banking revenues
$
83
$
160
$
83
-48
%
—
Service charges on deposit accounts
115
105
124
9
%
-7
%
Trust income
187
157
190
19
%
-2
%
Brokerage services income
21
20
24
3
%
-13
%
Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains
5
6
2
-9
%
122
%
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(1)
—
—
—
—
Other revenues from operations
153
121
148
27
%
4
%
Total
$
563
$
569
$
571
-1
%
-1
%
Noninterest expense totaled $1.28 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $899 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $1.40 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.21 billion in the recent quarter, $888 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $1.16 billion in 2022's second quarter. The most significant factor for the higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter was the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition. Compared with the second quarter of 2022, the $46 million increase in operating expenses in 2022's third quarter predominantly resulted from a $32 million rise in salaries and benefits expenses attributable to an additional pay day in the third quarter and M&T's continued investment in its talent base through salaries and incentive compensation.
Noninterest Expense
Change 3Q22 vs.
($ in millions)
3Q22
3Q21
2Q22
3Q21
2Q22
Salaries and employee benefits
$
736
$
510
$
776
44
%
-5
%
Equipment and net occupancy
127
81
125
57
%
2
%
Outside data processing and software
95
73
94
31
%
1
%
FDIC assessments
28
19
22
49
%
24
%
Advertising and marketing
21
15
21
41
%
4
%
Printing, postage and supplies
15
8
16
87
%
-5
%
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
18
3
18
571
%
—
Other costs of operations
239
190
331
25
%
-28
%
Total
$
1,279
$
899
$
1,403
42
%
-9
%
The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 53.6% in the third quarter of 2022, 57.7% in the year-earlier quarter and 58.3% in the second quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $198.0 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $151.9 billion and $204.0 billion at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $128.2 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $93.6 billion at September 30, 2021 and $128.5 billion at June 30, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end and June 30, 2022 as compared with September 30, 2021 is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits were $163.8 billion at the recent quarter-end and $170.4 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $128.7 billion at September 30, 2021.
Total shareholders' equity was $25.3 billion or 12.76% of total assets at September 30, 2022, $17.5 billion or 11.54% at September 30, 2021 and $25.8 billion or 12.64% at June 30, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.2 billion, or $134.45 per share, at September 30, 2022, compared with $15.8 billion, or $122.60 per share, a year-earlier and $23.8 billion, or $135.16 per share, at June 30, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $84.28 at September 30, 2022, $86.88 at September 30, 2021 and $85.78 at June 30, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.7% at September 30, 2022, compared with 10.9% three months earlier and 11.1% at September 30, 2021.
In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 3,282,449 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $182.79 resulting in a total cost of $600 million.
Conference Call. Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ322. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday October 26, 2022 by calling (800) 688-7339, or (402) 220-1347 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.
About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.
Forward-Looking Statements. This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.
Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to the Company and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. As described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are also forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
Examples of future factors include: the impact of the People's United acquisition (as described in the next paragraph); economic conditions including inflation and supply chain issues; the impact of international conflicts or other events; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or its subsidiaries; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company does business; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; the Company's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the Company operates; and other factors that may affect future results of the Company.
Future factors related to the acquisition also include risks, such as, among others: that there could be an adverse effect on the Company's ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that integration efforts may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; that profitability following the combination may be lower than expected including for possible reasons such as lower than expected revenues or higher or unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; unforeseen risks that may exist; and other factors that may affect future results of the Company.
These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.
M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138
MEDIA CONTACT:
Maya Dillon
(646) 735-1958
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Performance
Net income
$
646,596
495,460
31
%
$
1,226,292
1,400,778
-12
%
Net income available to common shareholders
620,554
475,961
30
%
1,152,406
1,342,812
-14
%
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
3.55
3.70
-4
%
$
7.18
10.44
-31
%
Diluted earnings
3.53
3.69
-4
%
7.14
10.43
-32
%
Cash dividends
$
1.20
1.10
9
%
$
3.60
3.30
9
%
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
175,682
128,844
36
%
161,295
128,786
25
%
Period end (2)
172,900
128,699
34
%
172,900
128,699
34
%
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.28
%
1.28
%
.87
%
1.24
%
Average common shareholders' equity
10.43
%
12.16
%
7.24
%
11.76
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,690,518
970,953
74
%
$
4,020,369
2,902,154
39
%
Yield on average earning assets
3.90
%
2.82
%
3.30
%
2.91
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.41
%
.14
%
.27
%
.15
%
Net interest spread
3.49
%
2.68
%
3.03
%
2.76
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.19
%
.06
%
.12
%
.07
%
Net interest margin
3.68
%
2.74
%
3.15
%
2.83
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.20
%
.17
%
.14
%
.22
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
700,030
504,030
39
%
$
1,653,651
1,424,361
16
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.83
3.76
2
%
9.78
10.61
-8
%
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.44
%
1.34
%
1.23
%
1.30
%
Average tangible common equity
17.89
%
17.54
%
15.13
%
17.10
%
Efficiency ratio
53.6
%
57.7
%
58.1
%
58.8
%
At September 30
Loan quality
2022
2021
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,429,326
2,242,263
8
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
37,031
24,786
49
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,466,357
2,267,049
9
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
476,503
1,026,080
-54
%
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
44,797
47,358
-5
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
423,371
947,091
-55
%
Renegotiated loans
$
356,797
242,955
47
%
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.89
%
2.40
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.46
%
1.62
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appears herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Performance
Net income
$
646,596
217,522
362,174
457,968
495,460
Net income available to common shareholders
620,554
192,236
339,590
434,171
475,961
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
3.55
1.08
2.63
3.37
3.70
Diluted earnings
3.53
1.08
2.62
3.37
3.69
Cash dividends
$
1.20
1.20
1.20
1.20
1.10
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
175,682
178,277
129,416
128,888
128,844
Period end (2)
172,900
175,969
129,080
128,705
128,699
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.28
%
.42
%
.97
%
1.15
%
1.28
%
Average common shareholders' equity
10.43
%
3.21
%
8.55
%
10.91
%
12.16
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,690,518
1,422,443
907,408
937,356
970,953
Yield on average earning assets
3.90
%
3.12
%
2.72
%
2.64
%
2.82
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.41
%
.20
%
.13
%
.12
%
.14
%
Net interest spread
3.49
%
2.92
%
2.59
%
2.52
%
2.68
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.19
%
.09
%
.06
%
.06
%
.06
%
Net interest margin
3.68
%
3.01
%
2.65
%
2.58
%
2.74
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.20
%
.16
%
.03
%
.13
%
.17
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
700,030
577,622
375,999
475,477
504,030
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.83
3.10
2.73
3.50
3.76
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.44
%
1.16
%
1.04
%
1.23
%
1.34
%
Average tangible common equity
17.89
%
14.41
%
12.44
%
15.98
%
17.54
%
Efficiency ratio
53.6
%
58.3
%
64.9
%
59.7
%
57.7
%
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Loan quality
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,429,326
2,633,005
2,134,231
2,060,083
2,242,263
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
37,031
28,692
23,524
23,901
24,786
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,466,357
2,661,697
2,157,755
2,083,984
2,267,049
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
476,503
523,662
776,751
963,399
1,026,080
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
44,797
46,937
46,151
51,429
47,358
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
423,371
467,834
689,831
927,788
947,091
Renegotiated loans
$
356,797
276,584
242,108
230,408
242,955
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.89
%
2.05
%
2.32
%
2.22
%
2.40
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.46
%
1.42
%
1.60
%
1.58
%
1.62
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appears herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
Dollars in thousands
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Interest income
$
1,781,513
992,946
79
%
$
4,174,911
2,980,266
40
%
Interest expense
102,822
25,696
300
180,329
89,281
102
Net interest income
1,678,691
967,250
74
3,994,582
2,890,985
38
Provision for credit losses
115,000
(20,000)
—
427,000
(60,000)
—
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,563,691
987,250
58
3,567,582
2,950,985
21
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
83,041
159,995
-48
275,115
432,062
-36
Service charges on deposit accounts
115,213
105,426
9
340,890
296,721
15
Trust income
186,577
156,876
19
545,874
475,889
15
Brokerage services income
21,086
20,490
3
65,414
43,868
49
Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains
5,081
5,563
-9
12,743
18,349
-31
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(1,108)
291
—
(1,913)
(22,646)
—
Other revenues from operations
153,189
120,485
27
436,943
344,114
27
Total other income
563,079
569,126
-1
1,675,066
1,588,357
5
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
736,354
510,422
44
2,090,075
1,530,634
37
Equipment and net occupancy
127,117
80,738
57
337,584
244,057
38
Outside data processing and software
95,068
72,782
31
268,607
213,025
26
FDIC assessments
28,105
18,810
49
66,266
50,874
30
Advertising and marketing
21,398
15,208
41
58,057
43,200
34
Printing, postage and supplies
14,768
7,917
87
40,488
28,367
43
Amortization of core deposit and other
18,384
2,738
571
38,024
8,213
363
Other costs of operations
238,059
190,719
25
743,047
565,753
31
Total other expense
1,279,253
899,334
42
3,642,148
2,684,123
36
Income before income taxes
847,517
657,042
29
1,600,500
1,855,219
-14
Applicable income taxes
200,921
161,582
24
374,208
454,441
-18
Net income
$
646,596
495,460
31
%
$
1,226,292
1,400,778
-12
%
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Interest income
$
1,781,513
1,465,142
928,256
958,518
992,946
Interest expense
102,822
53,425
24,082
24,725
25,696
Net interest income
1,678,691
1,411,717
904,174
933,793
967,250
Provision for credit losses
115,000
302,000
10,000
(15,000)
(20,000)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,563,691
1,109,717
894,174
948,793
987,250
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
83,041
82,926
109,148
139,267
159,995
Service charges on deposit accounts
115,213
124,170
101,507
105,392
105,426
Trust income
186,577
190,084
169,213
168,827
156,876
Brokerage services income
21,086
24,138
20,190
18,923
20,490
Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains
5,081
2,293
5,369
6,027
5,563
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(1,108)
(62)
(743)
1,426
291
Other revenues from operations
153,189
147,551
136,203
138,775
120,485
Total other income
563,079
571,100
540,887
578,637
569,126
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
736,354
776,201
577,520
515,043
510,422
Equipment and net occupancy
127,117
124,655
85,812
82,641
80,738
Outside data processing and software
95,068
93,820
79,719
78,814
72,782
FDIC assessments
28,105
22,585
15,576
18,830
18,810
Advertising and marketing
21,398
20,635
16,024
21,228
15,208
Printing, postage and supplies
14,768
15,570
10,150
8,140
7,917
Amortization of core deposit and other
18,384
18,384
1,256
1,954
2,738
Other costs of operations
238,059
331,304
173,684
200,850
190,719
Total other expense
1,279,253
1,403,154
959,741
927,500
899,334
Income before income taxes
847,517
277,663
475,320
599,930
657,042
Applicable income taxes
200,921
60,141
113,146
141,962
161,582
Net income
$
646,596
217,522
362,174
457,968
495,460
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
September 30
Dollars in thousands
2022
2021
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
2,255,810
1,479,712
52
%
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
25,391,528
38,445,788
-34
Trading account
129,672
50,920
155
Investment securities
24,603,765
6,447,622
282
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
38,807,949
22,514,940
72
Real estate - commercial
46,138,665
37,023,952
25
Real estate - consumer
23,074,280
16,209,354
42
Consumer
20,204,693
17,834,648
13
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
128,225,587
93,582,894
37
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,875,591
1,515,024
24
Net loans and leases
126,349,996
92,067,870
37
Goodwill
8,501,357
4,593,112
85
Core deposit and other intangible assets
226,974
5,952
—
Other assets
10,496,377
8,810,218
19
Total assets
$
197,955,479
151,901,194
30
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
73,023,271
56,542,309
29
%
Interest-bearing deposits
90,822,117
72,158,987
26
Total deposits
163,845,388
128,701,296
27
Short-term borrowings
917,806
103,548
786
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,476,456
2,067,188
117
Long-term borrowings
3,459,336
3,500,391
-1
Total liabilities
172,698,986
134,372,423
29
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,010,600
1,750,000
15
Common
23,245,893
15,778,771
47
Total shareholders' equity
25,256,493
17,528,771
44
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
197,955,479
151,901,194
30
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
2,255,810
1,688,274
1,411,460
1,337,577
1,479,712
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
25,391,528
33,437,454
36,025,382
41,872,304
38,445,788
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
—
250,250
—
—
—
Trading account
129,672
133,855
46,854
49,745
50,920
Investment securities
24,603,765
22,801,717
9,356,832
7,155,860
6,447,622
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
38,807,949
39,108,676
23,496,017
23,473,324
22,514,940
Real estate - commercial
46,138,665
46,795,139
34,553,558
35,389,730
37,023,952
Real estate - consumer
23,074,280
22,767,107
15,595,879
16,074,445
16,209,354
Consumer
20,204,693
19,815,198
18,162,938
17,974,953
17,834,648
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
128,225,587
128,486,120
91,808,392
92,912,452
93,582,894
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,875,591
1,823,790
1,472,359
1,469,226
1,515,024
Net loans and leases
126,349,996
126,662,330
90,336,033
91,443,226
92,067,870
Goodwill
8,501,357
8,501,357
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
Core deposit and other intangible assets
226,974
245,358
2,742
3,998
5,952
Other assets
10,496,377
10,312,294
8,091,137
8,651,338
8,810,218
Total assets
$
197,955,479
204,032,889
149,863,552
155,107,160
151,901,194
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
73,023,271
72,375,515
58,520,366
60,131,480
56,542,309
Interest-bearing deposits
90,822,117
97,982,881
67,798,347
71,411,929
72,158,987
Total deposits
163,845,388
170,358,396
126,318,713
131,543,409
128,701,296
Short-term borrowings
917,806
1,119,321
50,307
47,046
103,548
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,476,456
3,743,278
2,174,925
2,127,931
2,067,188
Long-term borrowings
3,459,336
3,017,363
3,443,587
3,485,369
3,500,391
Total liabilities
172,698,986
178,238,358
131,987,532
137,203,755
134,372,423
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,010,600
2,010,600
1,750,000
1,750,000
1,750,000
Common
23,245,893
23,783,931
16,126,020
16,153,405
15,778,771
Total shareholders' equity
25,256,493
25,794,531
17,876,020
17,903,405
17,528,771
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
197,955,479
204,032,889
149,863,552
155,107,160
151,901,194
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
September 30, 2022 from
September 30,
Change
Dollars in millions
2022
2021
2022
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
in
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2021
2022
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
balance
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
30,752
2.23
%
39,036
.15
%
39,386
.82
%
-21
%
-22
%
$
36,248
1.00
%
32,969
.12
%
10
%
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
29
.55
—
.47
250
.41
100
-88
93
.42
223
.12
-58
Trading account
131
1.78
51
2.71
136
.59
157
-4
105
1.24
50
1.97
111
Investment securities
23,945
2.62
6,019
2.19
22,384
2.55
298
7
18,077
2.51
6,276
2.23
188
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
Commercial, financial, etc.
38,321
4.87
23,730
3.96
37,818
3.96
61
1
33,203
4.24
26,155
3.57
27
Real estate - commercial
46,282
4.49
37,547
3.87
47,227
3.87
23
-2
42,864
4.09
37,525
3.98
14
Real estate - consumer
22,962
3.84
16,379
3.59
22,761
3.64
40
1
20,557
3.69
16,932
3.56
21
Consumer
19,960
4.76
17,658
4.34
19,793
4.26
13
1
19,267
4.43
17,134
4.47
12
Total loans and leases, net
127,525
4.55
95,314
3.95
127,599
3.94
34
—
115,891
4.14
97,746
3.91
19
Total earning assets
182,382
3.90
140,420
2.82
189,755
3.12
30
-4
170,414
3.30
137,264
2.91
24
Goodwill
8,501
4,593
8,501
85
—
7,214
4,593
57
Core deposit and other intangible assets
236
7
254
—
-7
165
10
—
Other assets
10,012
9,017
10,355
11
-3
9,602
9,100
6
Total assets
$
201,131
154,037
208,865
31
%
-4
%
$
187,395
150,967
24
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$
89,360
.31
70,976
.04
95,149
.12
26
%
-6
%
$
84,006
.16
71,000
.05
18
%
Time deposits
5,050
.09
3,061
.46
5,480
.09
65
-8
4,401
.11
3,381
.62
30
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
242
.11
-100
Total interest-bearing deposits
94,410
.29
74,037
.06
100,629
.12
28
-6
88,407
.16
74,623
.08
18
Short-term borrowings
913
1.16
91
.01
1,126
1.22
—
-19
701
1.16
72
.01
—
Long-term borrowings
3,281
3.67
3,431
1.75
3,282
2.55
-4
—
3,335
2.69
3,569
1.76
-7
Total interest-bearing liabilities
98,604
.41
77,559
.14
105,037
.20
27
-6
92,443
.27
78,264
.15
18
Noninterest-bearing deposits
72,861
57,218
74,054
27
-2
68,406
53,864
27
Other liabilities
4,001
2,151
3,684
86
9
3,301
2,167
52
Total liabilities
175,466
136,928
182,775
28
-4
164,150
134,295
22
Shareholders' equity
25,665
17,109
26,090
50
-2
23,245
16,672
39
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
201,131
154,037
208,865
31
%
-4
%
$
187,395
150,967
24
%
Net interest spread
3.49
2.68
2.92
3.03
2.76
Contribution of interest-free funds
.19
.06
.09
.12
.07
Net interest margin
3.68
%
2.74
%
3.01
%
3.15
%
2.83
%
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
646,596
495,460
1,226,292
1,400,778
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
14,141
2,028
29,212
6,085
Merger-related expenses (1)
39,293
6,542
398,147
17,498
Net operating income
$
700,030
504,030
1,653,651
1,424,361
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
3.53
3.69
7.14
10.43
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.08
.02
.18
.05
Merger-related expenses (1)
.22
.05
2.46
.13
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
3.83
3.76
9.78
10.61
Other expense
Other expense
$
1,279,253
899,334
3,642,148
2,684,123
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(18,384)
(2,738)
(38,024)
(8,213)
Merger-related expenses
(53,027)
(8,826)
(293,208)
(22,670)
Noninterest operating expense
$
1,207,842
887,770
3,310,916
2,653,240
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
13,094
60
98,480
64
Equipment and net occupancy
2,106
1
4,415
1
Outside data processing and software
2,277
625
3,245
869
Advertising and marketing
2,177
505
4,004
529
Printing, postage and supplies
651
730
3,833
2,779
Other costs of operations
32,722
6,905
179,231
18,428
Other expense
53,027
8,826
293,208
22,670
Provision for credit losses
—
—
242,000
—
Total
$
53,027
$
8,826
$
535,208
$
22,670
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
1,207,842
887,770
3,310,916
2,653,240
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,690,518
970,953
4,020,369
2,902,154
Other income
563,079
569,126
1,675,066
1,588,357
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(1,108)
291
(1,913)
(22,646)
Denominator
$
2,254,705
1,539,788
5,697,348
4,513,157
Efficiency ratio
53.6
%
57.7
%
58.1
%
58.8
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
201,131
154,037
187,395
150,967
Goodwill
(8,501)
(4,593)
(7,214)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(236)
(7)
(165)
(10)
Deferred taxes
56
2
38
2
Average tangible assets
$
192,450
149,439
180,054
146,366
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
25,665
17,109
23,245
16,672
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(1,495)
(1,925)
(1,332)
Average common equity
23,654
15,614
21,320
15,340
Goodwill
(8,501)
(4,593)
(7,214)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(236)
(7)
(165)
(10)
Deferred taxes
56
2
38
2
Average tangible common equity
$
14,973
11,016
13,979
10,739
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
197,955
151,901
Goodwill
(8,501)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(227)
(6)
Deferred taxes
54
2
Total tangible assets
$
189,281
147,304
Total common equity
Total equity
$
25,256
17,529
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(1,750)
Common equity
23,245
15,779
Goodwill
(8,501)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(227)
(6)
Deferred taxes
54
2
Total tangible common equity
$
14,571
11,182
(1)
After any related tax effect.
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
646,596
217,522
362,174
457,968
495,460
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
14,141
14,138
933
1,447
2,028
Merger-related expenses (1)
39,293
345,962
12,892
16,062
6,542
Net operating income
$
700,030
577,622
375,999
475,477
504,030
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
3.53
1.08
2.62
3.37
3.69
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.08
.08
.01
.01
.02
Merger-related expenses (1)
.22
1.94
.10
.12
.05
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
3.83
3.10
2.73
3.50
3.76
Other expense
Other expense
$
1,279,253
1,403,154
959,741
927,500
899,334
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(18,384)
(18,384)
(1,256)
(1,954)
(2,738)
Merger-related expenses
(53,027)
(222,809)
(17,372)
(21,190)
(8,826)
Noninterest operating expense
$
1,207,842
1,161,961
941,113
904,356
887,770
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
13,094
85,299
87
112
60
Equipment and net occupancy
2,106
502
1,807
340
1
Outside data processing and software
2,277
716
252
250
625
Advertising and marketing
2,177
1,199
628
337
505
Printing, postage and supplies
651
2,460
722
186
730
Other costs of operations
32,722
132,633
13,876
19,965
6,905
Other expense
53,027
222,809
17,372
21,190
8,826
Provision for credit losses
—
242,000
—
—
—
Total
$
53,027
464,809
17,372
21,190
8,826
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
1,207,842
1,161,961
941,113
904,356
887,770
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,690,518
1,422,443
907,408
937,356
970,953
Other income
563,079
571,100
540,887
578,637
569,126
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
(1,108)
(62)
(743)
1,426
291
Denominator
$
2,254,705
1,993,605
1,449,038
1,514,567
1,539,788
Efficiency ratio
53.6
%
58.3
%
64.9
%
59.7
%
57.7
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
201,131
208,865
151,648
157,722
154,037
Goodwill
(8,501)
(8,501)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(236)
(254)
(3)
(5)
(7)
Deferred taxes
56
60
1
1
2
Average tangible assets
$
192,450
200,170
147,053
153,125
149,439
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
25,665
26,090
17,894
17,613
17,109
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(1,750)
(1,750)
(1,495)
Average common equity
23,654
24,079
16,144
15,863
15,614
Goodwill
(8,501)
(8,501)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(236)
(254)
(3)
(5)
(7)
Deferred taxes
56
60
1
1
2
Average tangible common equity
$
14,973
15,384
11,549
11,266
11,016
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
197,955
204,033
149,864
155,107
151,901
Goodwill
(8,501)
(8,501)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(227)
(245)
(3)
(4)
(6)
Deferred taxes
54
57
1
1
2
Total tangible assets
$
189,281
195,344
145,269
150,511
147,304
Total common equity
Total equity
$
25,256
25,795
17,876
17,903
17,529
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(1,750)
(1,750)
(1,750)
Common equity
23,245
23,784
16,126
16,153
15,779
Goodwill
(8,501)
(8,501)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(227)
(245)
(3)
(4)
(6)
Deferred taxes
54
57
1
1
2
Total tangible common equity
$
14,571
15,095
11,531
11,557
11,182
(1)
After any related tax effect.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation