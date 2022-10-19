"NATIONAL COVID-19 QUILT" INITIATIVE LAUNCHES TO HONOR THOSE AFFECTED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Panels now being accepted for quilt that will travel the country

and be displayed spring 2023 on The National Mall in Washington, D.C.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A COVID-19 survivor, families of COVID-19 victims, essential workers and a group of local volunteers, today, announced the launch of the National COVID-19 Quilt initiative to remember victims, honor survivors and recognize the frontline heroes of the pandemic. During the announcement, Baltimore native Sandie Nagel, the founder and curator of the quilt, dedicated the first 12 panels, known as the "Honor Square," to the families and friends who contributed panels in honor of their loved ones and, also, called on others across the United States to submit their own panels.

The National COVID-19 Quilt, an effort to remember victims, honor survivors and recognize the frontline heroes of the pandemic, launched today with the dedication of the first 12 panels, known as the “Honor Square,” to the families and friends who contributed panels in honor of their loved ones. Any person or group may contribute a panel, free of cost. More information about the project and how to submit a panel is available at www.nationalcovid19quilt.com. (Calvin Hayes) (PRNewswire)

In September 2021, Nagel's longtime friend, Susan Mazer, passed away from COVID-19, and, inspired by their time volunteering for the National AIDS Memorial Quilt, Nagel set out to create one to remember her friend and others impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Quilts like these are popular for a reason; they hold purpose and meaning well beyond the making of a physical quilt. The COVID-19 Memorial Quilt Act of 2020 was passed over twice by congress, but as volunteers with big hearts, we're happy to launch a national quilt initiative for the millions of families, friends and loved ones affected by this horrific tragedy," said Nagel.

Every panel has a story and was created by a family member, colleague or friend who lost a loved one or knew someone impacted by COVID-19. Here are stories from five of the 12 panels that were dedicated today:

Tracey Goggins , victim from Maryland : Tracey is the youngest person to be recognized with a panel on the quilt. Her panel was submitted by Tracey's good friend, Tria Tucker , Tracey's husband, Rodney, and two children. Her panel was created by international artist Doler Shah .

Michael Green , survivor from Maryland : The panel was created by Nancy Patz , Baltimore -based local children's book author and illustrator. Green was one of the first patients in Maryland to be diagnosed. On the quilt is also a dedication to Dr. Joseph Costa , chief of the critical care unit at Mercy Medical Hospital, who treated Michael and died four months later.

Sara King , victim from Maryland : King's love of children led her to open the Liberty Jewish Center in Baltimore where she taught hundreds of pre-school and kindergarten children in her community. She was devoted to her husband of 67 years, Julius King , two children, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She lived life to the fullest, keeping healthy by exercising and dancing. Her panel was submitted by her daughter Sherry Unger .

Russell Livingston , victim from Massachusetts : Created by his wife Nancy of 57 years, Russell's panel embodies his love of sports and his favorite Boston teams: the Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Boston Celtics. He was a loving husband to Nancy who he met when they were just 13 and 14 years old, father and grandfather.

Susan Mazer , victim from Florida : Mazer is a longtime friend of Nagel's and they both worked as volunteers on the National AIDS Memorial together. Mazer grew up in Baltimore and was one of the first to volunteer for the Peace Corps where she spent her time in Bucaramanga, Columbia . She then resettled in Chicago working for Morton Salt and retired in Florida . The panel was created by Mazer's two nieces who reside in Florida .

Each panel has a digital footprint as well to remember victims and survivors. The National COVID-19 Quilt's website will feature a photo of each panel alongside a story of each person honored to serve as a living memory. The first 12 stories are live now at www.nationalcovid19quilt.com.

Following today's dedication, volunteers will work on expanding the quilt and will travel with it to the National Mall in Washington D.C. in spring 2023. There are plans for it to be displayed there annually.

"Our family is very proud to have my mother's memory honored and her panel included on the National COVID-19 Quilt," said Sherry Unger, the daughter of Sara King, one of the 12 panels dedicated today. "The quilt is a strong remembrance of all who have been and will continue to be impacted by this vicious virus."

Nagel hopes that with time, the quilt will grow in prominence and size to remember the millions of people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the National COVID-19 Quilt is comprised of 12 panels from four states and Nagel has her hopes set on the quilt representing all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories. To help ensure the project's long-term success, Nagel is receiving mentorship and support from longtime National AIDS Memorial Quilt volunteer Gert McMullin who has been with the AIDS Memorial since its inception.

Any person or group is welcome to contribute a panel, free of cost, to the quilt to honor a family member or friend. More information about the project and how to submit a panel is available at www.nationalcovid19quilt.com.

This initiative is sponsored by the 501c3 nonprofit organization Miriam Lodge.

