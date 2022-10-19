Orion Innovation to Showcase Digital Tax Solutions at TEI Conference

Tax and Technology Expertise Enables Tax and Accounting Professionals to Adapt and Thrive in Changing Landscape

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, will participate in the Tax Executives Institute's (TEI) 77th Annual Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, from October 23rd to 26th. Orion's team of tax domain and technology experts will showcase its technology-driven tax and accounting solutions and services, which help firms and professionals thrive in an ever-changing tax environment. Orion will be exhibiting at the conference.

Orion partners with large and mid-sized tax and accounting firms and global enterprises to develop and integrate innovative digital-first tax solutions. The company uses cloud technology, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotics, and automation to transform the tax industry for the 21st century. Orion's expertise extends to designing simple, intuitive user experiences for clients and employees who expect anytime-anywhere access to information. With our engineering talent spread across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific, we can easily scale to improve efficiency and faster go to market, delivering innovative solutions for our global clients.

"We are excited to exhibit for the first time at the TEI annual conference," said Ramanan Seshadri, Professional Services Leader at Orion. "We have over two decades of unparalleled experience building automation and intelligent platforms for tax and accounting firms and global enterprises. Our team combines deep accounting and tax expertise with technological know-how to help firms and organizations adapt to constantly changing global regulations. We look forward to sharing how the industry can design and integrate world-class solutions to drive better business outcomes."

As part of the exhibition, Orion's team will share how tax and accounting professionals can evolve core business functions across their organizations, such as:

Tax Automation: Tax departments are inundated with complex regulatory changes. Technology helps tax professionals spend less on compliance and financial reporting and more on strategy, planning, and managing risk. Automation and robotics enable tax professionals to analyze information faster while developing rule-based systems to ensure they meet their regulatory requirements.

Data-Driven Risk and Assurance: Companies demand that business intelligence and analytics provide instant visibility into risks and insights to help turn those threats into opportunities. Access to real-time data and the application of AI and ML to complex issues shift many services from problem-solving to prevention.

"The opportunity to design and implement transformative tax and accounting business solutions has never been greater," added Seshadri. "As a growing partner for today's top professional services firms and enterprises, we help our clients operate more efficiently and with agility at scale."

"We're thrilled to welcome Orion Innovation to TEI as a Gold Sponsor. We look forward to seeing them showcase their solutions at our Annual Conference in Arizona and working together to establish mutually beneficial connections throughout the global TEI organization," said Pilar Mata, Executive Director, TEI.

Visit the Orion stand at the conference and meet the Orion Innovation team to learn how they are helping tax and accounting firms scale with technology.

