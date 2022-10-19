RE/MAX Promotes Seasoned Company Leader to Vice President for the Northeast Region

Longtime leader Sandy Jamison will head up region development for the area

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate1, today announced the promotion of Sandy Jamison to Vice President of Region Development for the RE/MAX Northeast Region. In this role, Jamison will oversee regional operations in 14 states, from Ohio to Maine, as well as Washington, D.C. She previously served as Area Vice President for the 15-state RE/MAX West Region.

In prior roles with the Northeast Region, Jamison directly supported the brokerages in the region, establishing relationships with franchisees and being an active contributor to the regional broker community. In this elevated position, Jamison will continue to leverage her years of experience supporting brokerages of all backgrounds and types and helping them grow and prosper.

"It's been an honor to have worked with such a talented group of RE/MAX Broker/Owners and agents over the years and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to re-engage with owners I previously worked with, as well as meet the incredible new entrepreneurs who are eager to harness the power of this remarkable brand," said Jamison. "We will have our full focus on helping existing brokerages scale up through various tactics including mergers, acquisitions and conversions."

Earlier this year, RE/MAX announced several strategic initiatives designed to accelerate profitable growth including a brokerage mergers and conversions initiative.

As VP of Region Development, Jamison will report to Amy Lessinger, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Region Development. "Sandy is a driven, goal-motivated leader with an open-door policy," said Lessinger. "She is dedicated to supporting the RE/MAX network of brokers and agents and her insights and leadership will be invaluable to our growth-focused strategy."

Jamison first joined RE/MAX in 2011 after a previous career in franchise ownership and franchise development. Over the years, she quickly became a vital team member and has a proven track record of success in the West and Northeast regions.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

