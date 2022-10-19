VentureCount Announces Partnership with West Coast Outsourced CFO, Accounting and Tax Provider

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VentureCount Services, LLC ("VentureCount") today announced a strategic partnership with Boost Holdings, LLC and affiliated entities ("Boost" and collectively with VentureCount, the "Company"). The Company provides full-spectrum finance and accounting services to clients nationwide from its offices in Washington, D.C., California and Bangalore, India.

Based in Roseville, California and led by Mario Curci, Boost offers strategic Chief Financial Officer services, merger and acquisition ("M&A") advisory services, bookkeeping, tax, payroll and other accounting services. Boost helps companies maximize their resources and take advantage of financial opportunities so that they can become – and remain – strong competitors in today's business environment. Boost offers a highly customized approach to achieving financial efficiency, cash flow, strategic growth and long-term stability.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., VentureCount provides outsourced finance and accounting services to clients nationwide, including bookkeeping, payroll, financial forecasting and analysis, as well as other strategic Chief Financial Officer services. VentureCount customers receive the personalized accounting and financial services they would aim to achieve with an in-house team, while avoiding the costs of building and managing these functions internally. With teams in Washington, D.C. and Bangalore, India, the Company offers high-caliber talent and around-the-clock customer service capabilities.

"This partnership broadens our service offering, expands our geographic reach and brings additional talent to our combined business," said Alex Diaz-Asper, Co-Founder and Partner of VentureCount. David Aiken, Co-Founder and Partner at VentureCount, added, "We are excited to partner with Mario and his team as we continue to augment our resources to further support existing customers and expand into new markets nationwide." Mario Curci, Founder and CEO of Boost noted, "We are thrilled to team up with VentureCount to expand our capabilities and accelerate our growth plan with additional scale domestically and internationally".

"The combination of offerings and resources from both businesses well-positions the collective company to support accelerated growth as we continue to build a more scaled outsourced finance and accounting services platform through organic initiatives and acquisitions," said Evan Horton, Managing Partner at Everlane Equity Partners ("Everlane").

About Boost:

Boost, comprised of RTA Group and California Business Solutions, provides strategic Chief Financial Officer services, M&A advisory services, bookkeeping, tax, payroll, and other accounting services for clients nationwide. Serving clients since 1993, Boost is headquartered in Roseville, California. Boost's services help owners, management, and board members solve financial management issues by providing unique industry-specific and forward-looking guidance.

About VentureCount:

VentureCount provides comprehensive outsourced finance and accounting services for clients nationwide. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Company's offering includes bookkeeping, payroll, financial forecasting and analysis as well as other strategic Chief Financial Officer services. VentureCount utilizes best-of-breed technology solutions and highly skilled talent that can be shared across its client base in order to offer the benefit of comprehensive, internal finance and accounting functions, in a scalable and more cost-effective manner.

About Everlane:

Everlane is a Boston-based private capital provider focused on equity investments in high-quality companies that are well-positioned for future growth. Everlane utilizes its fully committed capital base and experience investing in small capitalization and middle market companies to accelerate value creation alongside management teams that have meaningful go-forward financial participation in their businesses. Everlane is flexible in its approach, structuring both majority and minority partnerships across primarily services industries such as business, consumer, financial, healthcare, industrial and IT services.

