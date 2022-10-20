2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

ESPN to broadcast exclusive show unveiling Gold Glove winners Tuesday, Nov. 1
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the finalists for the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners will be unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition "Baseball Tonight" broadcast on ESPN Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET. The show will air on-field prior to game four of the MLB® World Series from the National League host ballpark.
While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position as finalists in 2011. This season, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are tied for the most finalists, with five positions per team.
This year also marks the first time utility players have been included in the list of Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists. Rawlings announced the addition of the utility role to the list of Award recipients last month.
"The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists perfectly represent an unforgettable and exciting season of baseball marked by amazing displays of defense," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer of Rawlings. "Rawlings congratulates all of the deserving finalists, and we can't wait to name the next class of winners deemed 'the Finest in the Field®'"
To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position Awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers' and coaches' votes continuing to carry the majority.
To identify the utility Award winners, Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award position winners. Utilizing the SABR formula and additional defensive statistics, Rawlings will select one utility winner from each League.
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Position
Player
Team
P
José Berríos
Toronto Blue Jays
Shane Bieber
Cleveland Guardians
Jameson Taillon
New York Yankees
C
Jose Trevino
New York Yankees
Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
Sean Murphy
Oakland Athletics
1B
Anthony Rizzo
New York Yankees
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays
Luis Arraez
Minnesota Twins
2B
Jonathan Schoop
Detroit Tigers
Marcus Semien
Texas Rangers
Andrés Giménez
Cleveland Guardians
3B
Matt Chapman
Toronto Blue Jays
Ramón Urías
Baltimore Orioles
José Ramírez
Cleveland Guardians
SS
Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox
Jeremy Peña
Houston Astros
Carlos Correa
Minnesota Twins
LF
Brandon Marsh
Los Angeles Angels/Philadelphia Phillies
Andrew Benintendi
Kansas City Royals/New York Yankees
Steven Kwan
Cleveland Guardians
CF
Myles Straw
Cleveland Guardians
Cedric Mullins
Baltimore Orioles
Michael A. Taylor
Kansas City Royals
RF
Max Kepler
Minnesota Twins
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Boston Red Sox/Toronto Blue Jays
Kyle Tucker
Houston Astros
Utility
Whit Merrifield
Kansas City Royals/Toronto Blue Jays
DJ LeMahieu
New York Yankees
Luis Rengifo
Los Angeles Angels
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Position
Player
Team
P
Max Fried
Atlanta Braves
Tyler Anderson
Los Angeles Dodgers
Corbin Burnes
Milwaukee Brewers
C
Tomás Nido
New York Mets
Travis d'Arnaud
Atlanta Braves
J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
1B
Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves
Paul Goldschmidt
St. Louis Cardinals
Christian Walker
Arizona Diamondbacks
2B
Tommy Edman
St. Louis Cardinals
Brendan Rodgers
Colorado Rockies
Jake Cronenworth
San Diego Padres
3B
Nolan Arenado
St. Louis Cardinals
Ryan McMahon
Colorado Rockies
Ke'Bryan Hayes
Pittsburgh Pirates
SS
Ha-Seong Kim
San Diego Padres
Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Braves
Miguel Rojas
Miami Marlins
LF
Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
David Peralta
Arizona Diamondbacks/Tampa Bay Rays
Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
CF
Victor Robles
Washington Nationals
Trent Grisham
San Diego Padres
Alek Thomas
Arizona Diamondbacks
RF
Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
Juan Soto
Washington Nationals/San Diego Padres
Daulton Varsho
Arizona Diamondbacks
Utility
Brendan Donovan
St. Louis Cardinals
Tommy Edman
St. Louis Cardinals
Daulton Varsho
Arizona Diamondbacks
The 2022 finalists include nine former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and 10 former winners in the National League.
Following the Rawlings Gold Glove Award televised announcement special on ESPN, Tuesday, Nov. 1, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each League to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SDI will determine who takes home the honor.
Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at www.Rawlings.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. ET and will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, on Friday, Nov. 11.
About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.
About Rawlings
Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.
