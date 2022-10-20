Abbott & Costello Estates Dropping "Who's On First" NFTs During the World Series

Each a Unique Still Frame From the Duo's Classic Routine

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bud Abbott and Lou Costello first performed their iconic "Who's On First" routine for a national audience on the Kate Smith Radio Show in 1938. Since then, movie, television and internet audiences have been laughing at the beloved routine, which TIME Magazine named "The best comedy sketch of the 20th Century." Now, for the first time, collectors, historians and sports fan can own a fun piece of history in the form of unique "Who's of First" NFTs.

Abbott & Costello "Who's on First" NFTs to drop during the World Series

A fitting tribute to the sport of baseball, the NFTs will drop on October 28, 2022, the day of the first scheduled game of the 2022 World Series. Each of the 8,791 NFTs contains a unique still frame from Abbott & Costello's famous six minute routine from a 1951 episode of The Colgate Comedy Hour. Unlike most NFT offerings that are just for crypto enthusiasts, any fan or collector will be able to easily buy a one-of-a-kind "Who's on First" NFT by simply using a credit card.

The NFTs are presented by Power Up NFTs through exclusive license from the estates of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello via Unforgettable Licensing. "I'm delighted that the "Who's On First" legacy lives on with over 50 million YouTube views," expresses Chris Costello, daughter of Lou Costello, "And now, in addition to being enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame, the routine will be forever preserved as NFTs." The NFTs also commemorate the upcoming 85th anniversary of the first national airing of "Who's On First."

