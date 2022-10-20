Supply chain leader is organization's first full-scale hiring program partner in the logistics industry

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today announced a new partnership with Integrate Autism Employment Advisors — a non-profit organization that collaborates with companies to identify, recruit and retain professionals on the autism spectrum — to foster a neuroinclusive workforce and continue attracting the best talent with unique skill sets. ArcBest is Integrate's first full-scale hiring program partner in the logistics industry. This partnership demonstrates ArcBest's commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives to create a workplace where we embrace and encourage diverse experiences and perspectives.

ArcBest Partners with Integrate to Advance Neurodiversity in its Workforce (PRNewswire)

"Our people are at the heart of our success, and we care about attracting, hiring and retaining the right people for the right jobs — including those who are on the autism spectrum," said Erin Gattis, ArcBest's chief human resources officer. "Our partnership with Integrate is a step in the right direction to continue learning about workplace neurodiversity so that we can create a more inclusive working environment where all individuals can succeed. We hope our efforts will encourage others in the industry to do the same."

According to Integrate, approximately 35 percent of individuals on the autism spectrum go to college, but the current under/unemployment rate for this population is between 75 percent and 85 percent. ArcBest has set an initial goal to hire five employees through the Integrate program in 2023.

This partnership also serves as a foundation for ArcBest to review and enhance its job descriptions and existing recruiting, interviewing, hiring and retaining processes — ensuring they are autism-friendly and supportive of all current and new neurodivergent employees.

"When it comes to the workplace, job descriptions are often the first barrier to entry," said Tracy Powell-Rudy, vice president of corporate engagement at Integrate. "For example, entry-level descriptions that call for excellent oral and communication skills or leadership potential often put off potential applicants who may struggle with interpersonal skills. Many on the spectrum often take things literally so that if they don't have one skill out of 10 listed in a job post, they won't apply, thinking themselves unqualified. Integrate works with employers to craft neuroinclusive job descriptions so qualified neurodivergent candidates will not self-select out of applying."

ArcBest joins other corporations like JP Morgan Chase & Co., SAP, Ernst & Young and Microsoft in searching for professionals with autism to hire.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

ABOUT INTEGRATE

With more than a decade of experience, Integrate helps employers hire professionals on the autism spectrum and with other neurodivergent conditions. Integrate provides a full suite of services including assessment, training and education, sourcing of work ready candidates and on-boarding support to ensure a neuroinclusive work environment. Matching autistic talent with autism-friendly employers allows for employers to see success at work.

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar

Email: amahar@arcb.com

Phone: 479-494-8221

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ArcBest