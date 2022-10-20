Berkshire Hills Reports Third Quarter Results

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported third quarter 2022 earnings per share ("EPS") totaling $0.42. The non-GAAP measure of adjusted EPS totaled $0.62 for this period.
GAAP EPS decreased from $0.50 in the prior quarter due to $11 million in third quarter charges primarily consisting of branch restructuring costs following the completion of the previously announced branch consolidation program.
Excluding these charges, adjusted EPS increased by 21% from $0.51 in the prior quarter. Results benefited from a 13% increase in net interest income driven by a 37 basis point increase in the net interest margin due to loan growth and higher market interest rates.
Third quarter GAAP EPS decreased from $1.31 in 2021 due to $52 million in gains recorded on the sale of branch and insurance operations in 2021. Excluding these gains, adjusted EPS increased year-over-year by 18%. Berkshire's 2022 results demonstrate positive operating leverage from its BEST strategic transformation initiatives.
THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Changes are quarter-over-quarter unless otherwise stated. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled on pages F-9 and F-10).
- 6.8% return on tangible common equity and 9.9% adjusted return on tangible common equity
- 11% increase quarter-over-quarter in total net revenue; 10% increase in adjusted net revenue
- 3.48% net interest margin, increased from 3.11% in 2Q22 and 2.56% in 3Q21
- 62% efficiency ratio, improved from 67% in 2Q22 and 69% in 3Q21
- 2% end-of-period loan growth quarter-over-quarter; 16% growth year-over-year
- 0.74% delinquent and non-accrual loans/loans
- 7% reduction in period-end shares outstanding year-over-year reflecting stock buybacks
- Prepayment of $75 million in subordinated debt in September 2022
CEO Nitin Mhatre stated "Berkshire posted strong revenue growth in the third quarter and achieved the highest adjusted per share earnings since 2019. We're ahead of our BEST strategic transformation plan targets for performance improvement and accelerating our progress towards our vision of becoming a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank."
"Berkshire posted another quarter of loan growth and asset quality remains strong. Our balance sheet remains positioned to benefit from further increases in market interest rates. The Company's expense discipline continues to support positive operating leverage and improved efficiency, allowing us to reinvest in targeted business lines. Our focused capital management has improved our capital returns to shareholders while also maintaining a strong capital base to support further franchise growth."
Mr. Mhatre concluded, "We continue to evolve our organization to meet shifting consumer, business, community, and employee expectations while enhancing our DigitouchSM model of customer engagement. We've increased our base pay rates, announced a number of promotions, and continue targeted recruiting of frontline bankers. Our teams are finding opportunities to add new relationships in the changing local banking landscape. We're making steady progress in our multi-billion BEST Community Comeback program along with our ESG activities and are encouraged by the ongoing momentum within our organization and communities."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Earnings: Third quarter EPS of $0.42 decreased from $0.50 quarter-over-quarter, while adjusted EPS increased by 21% to $0.62 from $0.51. Third quarter EPS decreased from $1.31 in 2021 due to gains recorded on the sale of business operations in 2021. Third quarter adjusted EPS increased from $0.53 in 2021.
The improvement in adjusted earnings reflects positive operating leverage, with 11% revenue growth and 3% growth in adjusted operating expense compared to the prior quarter. The efficiency ratio improved to 62% in the most recent quarter, compared to 67% in the linked quarter and to 69% in the third quarter of 2021.
The third quarter 2022 return on tangible common equity measured 6.8% and the non-GAAP measure of adjusted return on tangible common equity measured 9.9%, The return on assets measured 0.66% and the non-GAAP measure of adjusted return on assets measured 0.99%.
The Company also utilizes the financial measure of Pre-tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") to evaluate the results of operations before the impact of the provision and tax expense. Compared to the prior quarter, PPNR decreased by $2 million to $27 million due to the restructuring expenses. The non-GAAP measure of adjusted PPNR increased by 28% to $39 million. Adjusted PPNR increased by 53% on a year-over-year basis.
Earnings per share benefited from share repurchases in most quarters during 2021 and 2022. At period-end, the Company had approximately $35 million remaining in its 2022 share repurchase authorization.
Revenue and expense comparisons to the third quarter of 2021 include the impact of the sale of branch and insurance operations at the end of that period. Revenue and expense related to those operations were components of operating income in that period and in prior periods.
Revenue: Total net revenue increased by 11% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 25% year-over-year, due to the gains recorded on the sale of operations in the third quarter of 2021. The Company's non-GAAP measure of adjusted revenue increased by 10% and 17% for the above periods.
Net interest income has been the primary driver of revenue growth in recent periods. Third quarter net interest income increased by $11 million, or 13%, compared to the linked quarter and by $21 million, or 29%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. After several quarters of relative stability, including a 2.56% margin in the third quarter of 2021, the margin expanded strongly to 3.11% in the second quarter of 2022, and then rose further to 3.48% in the third quarter of 2022.
This improvement primarily reflected the impact of rapidly rising market interest rates which the Company was positioned to benefit from due to the positive asset sensitivity of its balance sheet. The margin also reflected the benefit of the reduction in higher cost wholesale funds as well as the reinvestment of excess cash into loan growth. The interest margin has also benefited from a lag in the responsiveness of deposit costs to the initial upward move in market interest rates.
The yield on average earning assets improved quarter-over-quarter to 3.91% from 3.34%. The cost of funds increased to 0.46% from 0.24%, while the cost of deposits increased to 0.33% from 0.17%. The Company's interest rate sensitivity remained positive at period-end and was positioned to benefit from further interest rate increases anticipated by the market.
Deposit fees increased 5% quarter-over-quarter and 9% year-over-year, reflecting increased customer activity. Most lending related fees were down due to lower commercial activity in the most recent quarter.
Provision for Credit Losses on Loans: Berkshire recorded a $3 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a zero provision in the second quarter of 2022 and a credit of $4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The Company continues to maintain strong credit quality, and the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased by $3 million to $96 million during the quarter.
Non-Interest Expense: Berkshire has maintained quarterly operating non-interest expenses generally stable within a targeted range of $68-70 million for more than a year, with a goal of reinvesting expense savings into frontline bankers and technology. Total expense increased to $82 million in the most recent quarter, primarily due to the $11 million charge for restructuring and other expense. The non-GAAP measure of adjusted non-interest expense totaled $70 million during this quarter. Total compensation expense increased by $2 million quarter-over-quarter including wage increases and increased performance based compensation. Full time equivalent staff totaled 1,300 positions at period-end, compared to 1,319 positions at the start of the year. The effective tax rate was 21% in the most recent quarter, which was an increase from 20% for the year 2021.
BALANCE SHEET (references are to period-end balances unless otherwise stated)
Summary: Total loans grew by 2% quarter over quarter and by 16% year-over-year, including increases near double digits or greater across all major categories. Total deposits decreased by 1% quarter-over-quarter and 4% year-over-year, due primarily due to reductions of brokered deposits and overnight payroll deposits. Period-end liquidity and capital remained strong, with the ratio of loans/deposits measuring 80% and tangible common equity/tangible assets measuring 8.1%. The Company remained positively sensitive to interest rate increases based on its asset/liability profile at period-end.
Loans: Quarter-over-quarter loan growth was concentrated in a 12% increase in residential mortgages. Year-over-year loan growth was concentrated in a 41% increase in residential mortgages and a 10% increase in commercial loans. Berkshire has expanded its mortgage origination team and its in-footprint relationship bank channel. The Company expanded its commercial teams over the last year, and business volumes and credit usage have benefited from improved market demand. Loan growth has also benefited from a decline in prepayments in the prevailing rising rate environment.
Asset Quality: Asset quality metrics remained within historically favorable ranges through the third quarter. Period-end non-performing assets measured 0.35% of total assets, and total delinquent and non-accruing loans were 0.74% of total loans. Annualized net loan charge-offs measured 0.16% of average loans for the first nine months of the year. The ratio of the allowance for loan credit losses on loans to total loans decreased to 1.21% from 1.27% at midyear and from 1.55% at the start of the year.
Deposits and Borrowings: Total deposits decreased by 1% quarter-over-quarter and 4% year-over-year. Excluding changes in overnight payroll deposits and changes in brokered deposits, total deposits increased by 1% and decreased by 1% for these respective periods. During the third quarter, Berkshire prepaid its ten-year-old 6.875% $75 million subordinated note. The Company completed the issuance of an investment grade rated $100 million sustainable subordinated bond offering in June 2022.
Equity: The $71 million, or 7%, quarter-over-quarter decrease in shareholders' equity included a $61 million net decrease due to after-tax unrealized bond losses caused by rising interest rates. Stock buybacks in the most recent quarter totaled approximately $20 million consisting of approximately 705,000 shares. At period-end, book value per share totaled $20.93 and tangible book value per share totaled $20.36.
ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE
Berkshire Bank is committed to purpose-driven, community-centered banking that enhances value for all stakeholders as it pursues its vision of being a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking at berkshirebank.com/csr and in its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report.
Key developments in the quarter include:
- BEST Community Comeback: As a result of the collective efforts of its employees, Berkshire is making steady progress towards the achievement of its "BEST Community Comeback" goals. The multi-year plan focuses on four key areas: fueling small businesses, community financing and philanthropy, financial access and empowerment, and funding environmental sustainability. Additional information can be found at berkshirebank.com/comeback.
- Current ESG Performance: The Company remained within its BEST ESG goal with a top 23% composite performance in leading ESG indexes in the U.S. for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings. As of September 30, 2022 the Company has ratings of: MSCI ESG- BBB; ISS ESG Quality Score - Environment: 2, Social: 1, Governance: 2; and Bloomberg ESG Disclosure- 62.81. The Company also receives a rating by Sustainalytics. Berkshire continues to rank among the top 1% of all U.S. Banks for ESG in Bloomberg this year.
- Recognition & Continued Community Impact: The Boston Business Journal named Berkshire one of Massachusetts' Top Charitable Contributors for the tenth consecutive year. The honor further demonstrates Berkshire's deep commitment to lifting-up its communities which includes recent announcements of $100,000 in scholarships to forty (40) students continuing in their pursuit of an undergraduate degree from an accredited non-profit college or technical school and more than $600,000 in third quarter philanthropic contributions through Berkshire's Foundation to support projects enhancing the quality of life and economic vibrancy in communities where the bank operates.
INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, October 20, 2022 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:
Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor relations section of Berkshire's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Those parties who do not have Internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 844-200-6205 and using participant access code: 197166. Participants are requested to dial-in a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 866-813-9403 and using access code: 027908. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP
Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. The Bank's goal is to be a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England, Upstate New York, and beyond. Berkshire Bank provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, and investment services. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has approximately $11.3 billion in assets and operates 100 financial centers in New England and New York, and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on pages F-9 and F-10 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for adjusted revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, other gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, and discontinued operations. In 2021, the Company recorded a third quarter net gain of $52 million on the sale of the Company's insurance subsidiary and the Mid-Atlantic branch operations. Expense adjustments in the first quarter 2021 were primarily related to branch consolidations. Third quarter 2021 adjustments included Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings prepayment costs. They also included other restructuring charges for efficiency initiatives in operations areas including write-downs on real estate moved to held for sale and severance related to staff reductions. The fourth quarter 2021 revenue adjustment was primarily related to trailing revenue on a previously reported sale, and the expense adjustment was due primarily to branch restructuring costs. The revenue adjustments in 2022 were related to fair market value changes in equity and trading investments. The restructuring expense adjustment in third quarter of 2022 primarily related to the termination of leasehold interests and the write-down of related right of use assets and leasehold improvements in conjunction with branch consolidations and real estate reductions.
The Company utilizes Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("Adjusted PPNR") which measures adjusted income before credit loss provision and tax expense. PPNR is used by the investment community due to the volatility and variability across banks related to credit loss provision expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. The Company also calculates Adjusted PPNR/assets in order to utilize the PPNR measure in assessing its comparative operating profitability.
Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to adjusted income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for adjusted revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.
CONTACTS
Investor Relations Contacts
Kevin Conn, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: KAConn@berkshirebank.com
Tel: (617) 641-9206
David Gonci, Capital Markets Director
Email: dgonci@berkshirebank.com
Tel: (413) 281-1973
Media Contact:
Gary Levante, SVP, Corporate Responsibility & Communications
Email: glevante@berkshirebank.com
Tel: (413) 447-1737
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
March 31,
June 30,
Sept. 30,
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings per common share, diluted
$ 1.31
$ 0.42
$ 0.42
$ 0.50
$ 0.42
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2)
0.53
0.42
0.43
0.51
0.62
Net income, (thousands)
63,749
20,248
20,196
23,115
18,717
Adjusted net income, (thousands) (2)
25,695
20,172
20,789
23,562
27,928
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
48,657
48,667
47,792
45,788
45,040
Average diluted shares, (thousands)
48,744
48,340
48,067
46,102
45,034
Total book value per common share, (end of period)
24.21
24.30
22.89
22.15
20.93
Tangible book value per common share, (end of period) (2)
23.58
23.69
22.30
21.56
20.36
Dividends per common share
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
Full-time equivalent staff
1,333
1,319
1,333
1,322
1,300
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)
Return on equity
22.18
%
6.86
%
6.79
%
7.82
%
6.30
%
Adjusted return on equity (2)
8.94
6.83
6.99
7.97
9.40
Return on tangible common equity (2)
23.14
7.37
7.29
8.33
6.76
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)
9.53
7.34
7.49
8.48
9.92
Return on assets
2.14
0.71
0.70
0.82
0.66
Adjusted return on assets (2)
0.86
0.71
0.72
0.84
0.99
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (4)(5)
2.56
2.60
2.61
3.11
3.48
Efficiency ratio (2)
68.76
71.98
72.61
66.60
62.01
FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)
Total assets
$ 11,846
$ 11,555
$ 12,097
$ 11,579
$ 11,317
Total earning assets
11,145
10,899
11,401
10,849
10,604
Total loans
6,836
6,826
7,267
7,803
7,943
Total deposits
10,365
10,069
10,699
10,115
9,988
Loans/deposits (%)
66
%
68
%
68
%
77
%
80
%
Total shareholders' equity
$ 1,178
$ 1,182
$ 1,094
$ 1,014
$ 943
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses, (millions)
$ 113
$ 106
$ 99
$ 99
$ 96
Net charge-offs, (millions)
(2)
(4)
(3)
(0)
(6)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.12
%
0.23
%
0.15
%
0.02
%
0.30
%
Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)
$ (4)
$ (3)
$ (4)
$ -
$ 3
Non-performing assets, (millions)
39
37
32
29
40
Non-performing loans/total loans
0.54
%
0.52
%
0.41
%
0.34
%
0.48
%
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
304
300
335
368
254
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.65
1.55
1.37
1.27
1.21
CAPITAL RATIOS
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(6)
15.3
%
15.0
%
13.9
%
12.9
%
12.7
%
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio(6)
9.9
10.5
10.3
10.2
10.1
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets(2)
9.7
10.0
8.8
8.5
8.1
(1)
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to adjusted and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10.
(2)
Non-GAAP financial measure. adjusted measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-adjusted
(3)
All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(4)
Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.
(5)
The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all
(6)
Presented as projected for September 30, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)
September 30,
December 31,
June 30,
September 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2021
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 153,185
$ 109,350
$ 156,470
$ 128,509
Short-term investments
1,971,345
1,518,457
714,547
566,404
Total cash and cash equivalents
2,124,530
1,627,807
871,017
694,913
Trading security
8,574
8,354
7,040
6,812
Marketable equity securities, at fair value
15,601
15,453
14,154
12,790
Securities available for sale, at fair value
1,643,965
1,877,585
1,697,019
1,470,949
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
651,863
636,503
602,611
592,503
Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities
12,041
10,800
9,365
7,264
Total securities
2,332,044
2,548,695
2,330,189
2,090,318
Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities
(125)
(105)
(94)
(95)
Net securities
2,331,919
2,548,590
2,330,095
2,090,223
Loans held for sale
5,176
6,110
1,062
4,124
Total loans
6,836,235
6,825,847
7,803,451
7,943,481
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(112,916)
(106,094)
(99,021)
(96,013)
Net loans
6,723,319
6,719,753
7,704,430
7,847,468
Premises and equipment, net
99,233
94,383
89,657
86,809
Goodwill and other intangible assets
30,907
29,619
27,046
25,761
Other assets
527,049
524,074
550,275
563,946
Assets held for sale
3,743
4,577
5,386
3,830
Total assets
$ 11,845,876
$ 11,554,913
$ 11,578,968
$ 11,317,074
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Demand deposits
$ 3,022,821
$ 3,008,461
$ 2,921,347
$ 2,896,659
NOW and other deposits
1,982,089
976,401
2,247,544
1,045,970
Money market deposits
2,438,832
3,293,526
2,327,004
3,388,932
Savings deposits
1,095,959
1,111,625
1,143,352
1,111,304
Time deposits
1,825,714
1,678,940
1,475,417
1,545,256
Total deposits
10,365,415
10,068,953
10,114,664
9,988,121
Senior borrowings
13,369
13,331
58,542
4,494
Subordinated borrowings
97,454
97,513
195,659
121,001
Total borrowings
110,823
110,844
254,201
125,495
Other liabilities
191,563
192,681
196,053
260,896
Total liabilities
10,667,801
10,372,478
10,564,918
10,374,512
Common shareholders' equity
1,178,075
1,182,435
1,014,050
942,562
Total shareholders' equity
1,178,075
1,182,435
1,014,050
942,562
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 11,845,876
$ 11,554,913
$ 11,578,968
$ 11,317,074
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3)
LOAN ANALYSIS
Growth %
(in millions)
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
Quarter ended
Year to Date
Total commercial real estate
$ 3,598
$ 3,920
$ 3,902
(0)
%
8
%
Commercial and industrial loans
1,330
1,471
1,435
(2)
8
Total commercial loans
4,928
5,391
5,337
(1)
8
Total residential mortgages
1,392
1,819
2,033
12
46
Home equity
253
241
234
(3)
(7)
Auto and other
253
352
339
(4)
34
Total consumer loans
506
593
573
(3)
13
Total loans
$ 6,826
$ 7,803
$ 7,943
2
%
16
%
DEPOSIT ANALYSIS
Growth %
(in millions)
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
Quarter ended
Year to Date
Non-interest bearing
$ 3,008
$ 2,921
$ 2,897
(1)
%
(4)
%
NOW and other
976
2,248
1,046
(53)
7
Money market
3,294
2,327
3,389
46
3
Savings
1,112
1,143
1,111
(3)
(0)
Time deposits
1,679
1,476
1,545
5
(8)
Total deposits (1)
$ 10,069
$ 10,115
$ 9,988
(1)
%
(1)
%
(1) Included in total deposits are brokered deposits of $163.6 million, $112.9 million, and $228.1 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED - (F-4)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
$ 103,671
$ 79,688
$ 265,873
$ 253,205
Interest expense
11,587
8,320
23,368
31,351
Net interest income, not FTE
92,084
71,368
242,505
221,854
Non-interest income
Deposit related fees
8,377
7,657
23,733
22,291
Loan fees and revenue
3,785
8,285
16,673
25,962
Insurance commissions and fees
-
1,581
-
7,003
Wealth management fees
2,353
2,653
7,753
7,944
Mortgage banking fees
58
461
186
1,797
Other
2,154
1,279
7,132
5,638
Total non-interest income excluding (losses)
16,727
21,916
55,477
70,635
Securities (losses), net
(476)
(166)
(2,194)
(681)
Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net
-
51,885
-
51,885
Total non-interest income
16,251
73,635
53,283
121,839
Total net revenue
108,335
145,003
295,788
343,693
Total net revenue excluding (losses)
108,811
93,284
297,982
292,489
Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses
3,000
(4,000)
(1,000)
2,500
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
39,422
37,068
114,773
112,773
Occupancy and equipment
8,702
10,421
28,207
32,044
Technology and communications
8,719
8,397
25,857
25,204
Professional services
3,285
3,180
8,890
13,495
Other expenses
10,076
8,969
29,449
28,053
Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
11,473
1,425
11,526
4,917
Total non-interest expense
81,677
69,460
218,702
216,486
Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other
70,204
68,035
207,176
211,569
Income before income taxes
$ 23,658
$ 79,543
$ 78,086
$ 124,707
Income tax expense
4,941
15,794
16,058
26,291
Net income
$ 18,717
$ 63,749
$ 62,028
$ 98,416
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.42
$ 1.32
$ 1.35
$ 1.98
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.42
$ 1.31
$ 1.34
$ 1.97
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
44,700
48,395
46,056
49,672
Diluted
45,034
48,744
46,396
49,963
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
March 31,
June 30,
Sept. 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
Interest income
$ 79,688
$ 75,860
$ 74,823
$ 87,379
$ 103,671
Interest expense
8,320
6,548
5,760
6,021
11,587
Net interest income, not FTE
71,368
69,312
69,063
81,358
92,084
Non-interest income
Deposit related fees
7,657
7,522
7,351
8,005
8,377
Loan fees and revenue
8,285
9,098
8,265
4,623
3,785
Insurance commissions and fees
1,581
-
-
-
-
Wealth management fees
2,653
2,586
2,625
2,775
2,353
Mortgage banking fees
461
259
19
109
58
Other
1,279
993
3,166
1,812
2,154
Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains
21,916
20,458
21,426
17,324
16,727
Securities (losses), net
(166)
(106)
(745)
(973)
(476)
Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net
51,885
1,057
-
-
-
Total non-interest income
73,635
21,409
20,681
16,351
16,251
Total net revenue
145,003
90,721
89,744
97,709
108,335
Total net revenue excluding (losses)/gains
93,284
89,770
90,489
98,682
108,811
Provision (benefit)/expense for credit losses
(4,000)
(3,000)
(4,000)
-
3,000
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
37,068
37,816
37,521
37,830
39,422
Occupancy and equipment
10,421
9,738
10,067
9,438
8,702
Technology and communications
8,397
8,599
8,527
8,611
8,719
Professional services
3,180
2,365
2,692
2,913
3,285
Other expenses
8,969
10,025
9,725
9,648
10,076
Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
1,425
864
18
35
11,473
Total non-interest expense
69,460
69,407
68,550
68,475
81,677
Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other
68,035
68,543
68,532
68,440
70,204
Income before income taxes
$ 79,543
$ 24,314
$ 25,194
$ 29,234
$ 23,658
Income tax expense
15,794
4,066
4,998
6,119
4,941
Net income
$ 63,749
$ 20,248
$ 20,196
$ 23,115
$ 18,717
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 1.31
$ 0.42
$ 0.42
$ 0.50
$ 0.42
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
48,395
47,958
47,668
45,818
44,700
Diluted
48,744
48,340
48,067
46,102
45,034
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS - UNAUDITED - (F-6)
Sept. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
(in millions)
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Commercial real estate
3,577
3.40
%
3,569
3.49
%
3,651
3.35
%
3,831
3.79
%
3,926
4.53
%
Commercial and industrial loans
1,370
4.78
1,278
4.37
1,373
4.14
1,447
4.46
1,449
5.21
Residential mortgages
1,499
3.65
1,403
3.82
1,436
3.56
1,652
3.57
1,926
3.53
Consumer loans
545
3.95
516
3.96
514
4.24
562
5.41
587
6.24
Total loans (1)
6,991
3.77
6,766
3.76
6,974
3.61
7,492
3.99
7,888
4.54
Securities (2)
2,312
2.09
2,367
2.04
2,649
1.95
2,621
1.97
2,400
2.13
Short-term investments and loans held for sale
1,762
0.17
1,609
0.17
1,202
0.17
476
0.57
342
1.96
Mid-Atlantic region loans held for sale
155
3.82
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total earning assets
11,220
2.86
10,742
2.84
10,825
2.82
10,589
3.34
10,630
3.91
Goodwill and other intangible assets
31
30
29
27
26
Other assets
674
655
639
644
659
Total assets
11,925
11,427
11,493
11,260
11,315
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
NOW and other
1,316
0.05
%
1,331
0.05
%
1,456
0.04
%
1,454
0.12
%
1,362
0.48
%
Money market
2,716
0.16
2,731
0.16
2,871
0.16
2,811
0.19
2,737
0.46
Savings
1,112
0.04
1,100
0.04
1,117
0.03
1,127
0.03
1,129
0.03
Time
1,893
0.86
1,750
0.80
1,624
0.71
1,460
0.64
1,528
0.85
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,037
0.31
6,912
0.28
7,068
0.24
6,852
0.24
6,756
0.48
Borrowings (3)
263
3.89
121
5.68
122
5.21
160
4.61
251
5.46
Mid-Atlantic region interest-bearing deposits
306
0.51
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,606
0.43
7,033
0.37
7,190
0.32
7,012
0.34
7,007
0.66
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
2,901
3,038
2,968
2,903
2,913
Other liabilities (4)
269
175
146
163
206
Total liabilities
10,776
10,246
10,304
10,078
10,126
Common shareholders' equity
1,149
1,181
1,189
1,182
1,189
Total shareholders' equity
1,149
1,181
1,189
1,182
1,189
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
11,925
11,427
11,493
11,260
11,315
Net interest spread
2.43
%
2.47
%
2.50
%
2.99
%
3.25
%
Net interest margin, FTE (5)
2.56
2.60
2.61
3.11
3.48
Cost of funds
0.31
0.26
0.23
0.24
0.46
Cost of deposits
0.22
0.19
0.17
0.17
0.33
Supplementary data
Net Interest Income, not FTE
71.368
69.312
69.063
81.358
92.084
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
1.586
1.604
1.524
1.560
1.715
Net Interest Income, FTE
72.954
70.916
70.587
82.918
93.799
Average PPP loans (6)
90
37
27
NM
NM
Average loans excluding PPP loans (6)
6,901
6,729
6,947
7,492
7,888
Total PPP loans, end of period (6)
46
30
16
NM
NM
Total loans excluding PPP loans, end of period (6)
6,790
6,796
7,251
7,803
7,943
PPP interest income
2.063
0.302
0.200
NM
NM
Total average non-maturity deposits
8,045
8,200
8,412
8,295
8,141
Total average deposits
9,938
9,950
10,037
9,755
9,669
Purchase accounting accretion
1.695
1.548
0.717
0.773
0.280
Total average tangible equity (7)
1,118
1,151
1,160
1,155
1,163
(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans.
(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.
(4) The average balance for September 30, 2021 includes the Mid-Atlantic region non-interesting bearing deposits.
(5) The effect of PPP loans on the quarterly net interest margin is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter:
(6) As of June 30, 2022, the PPP loan balances and interest are not considered material and will no longer be considered in adjusted metrics.
(7) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-7)
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
March 31,
June 30,
Sept. 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accruing loans:
Commercial real estate
$ 14,845
$ 13,954
$ 8,984
$ 8,277
$ 2,976
Commercial and industrial loans
7,140
6,747
5,618
4,891
21,008
Residential mortgages
9,763
9,825
11,079
10,331
10,407
Consumer loans
5,399
4,800
4,000
3,385
3,463
Total non-accruing loans
37,147
35,326
29,681
26,884
37,854
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Repossessed assets
1,664
1,736
2,004
2,004
2,175
Total non-performing assets
$ 38,811
$ 37,062
$ 31,685
$ 28,888
$ 40,029
Total non-accruing loans/total loans
0.54 %
0.52 %
0.41 %
0.34 %
0.48 %
Total non-accruing loans/total loans excluding PPP loans
0.55 %
0.52 %
0.42 %
0.38 %
0.54 %
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.33 %
0.32 %
0.26 %
0.25 %
0.35 %
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
Balance at beginning of period
$ 119,044
$ 112,916
$ 106,094
$ 99,475
$ 99,021
Charged-off loans
(4,334)
(7,976)
(6,048)
(1,593)
(7,424)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
2,206
4,154
3,429
1,139
1,416
Net loans charged-off
(2,128)
(3,822)
(2,619)
(454)
(6,008)
Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses
(4,000)
(3,000)
(4,000)
-
3,000
Balance at end of period
$ 112,916
$ 106,094
$ 99,475
$ 99,021
$ 96,013
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.65 %
1.55 %
1.37 %
1.27 %
1.21 %
Allowance for credit losses/total loans excluding PPP loans
1.66 %
1.56 %
1.37 %
1.27 %
1.21 %
Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans
304 %
300 %
335 %
368 %
254 %
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS
Commercial real estate
$ (1,391)
$ (2,208)
$ (3,280)
$ (76)
$ (854)
Commercial and industrial loans
110
(1,649)
653
(237)
(4,931)
Residential mortgages
(677)
(2)
(50)
(30)
122
Home equity
106
106
135
33
1
Auto and other consumer
(276)
(69)
(77)
(144)
(346)
Total, net
$ (2,128)
$ (3,822)
$ (2,619)
$ (454)
$ (6,008)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.12 %
0.23 %
0.15 %
0.02 %
0.30 %
Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans
0.30 %
0.29 %
0.15 %
0.08 %
0.16 %
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED (F-8)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
(in thousands)
Balance
Percent of
Balance
Percent of
Balance
Percent of
Balance
Percent of
Balance
Percent of
30-89 Days delinquent
$ 18,365
0.27 %
$ 39,863
0.58 %
$ 13,517
0.19 %
$ 36,184
0.46 %
$ 14,662
0.18 %
90+ Days delinquent and still accruing
3,803
0.06 %
3,270
0.05 %
6,613
0.09 %
6,760
0.09 %
6,285
0.08 %
Total accruing delinquent loans
22,168
0.33 %
43,133
0.63 %
20,130
0.28 %
42,944
0.55 %
20,947
0.26 %
Non-accruing loans
37,147
0.54 %
35,326
0.52 %
29,681
0.41 %
26,884
0.34 %
37,854
0.48 %
Total delinquent and non-accruing loans
$ 59,315
0.87 %
$ 78,459
1.15 %
$ 49,811
0.69 %
$ 69,828
0.89 %
$ 58,801
0.74 %
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
March 31,
June 30,
Sept. 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
Total revenue
(A)
$ 145,003
$ 90,721
$ 89,744
$ 97,709
$ 108,335
Adj: Net securities losses (1)
166
106
745
973
476
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(51,885)
(1,057)
-
-
-
Total adjusted revenue (2)
(B)
$ 93,284
$ 89,770
$ 90,489
$ 98,682
$ 108,811
Total non-interest expense
(C)
$ 69,460
$ 69,407
$ 68,550
$ 68,475
$ 81,677
Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense
(1,425)
(864)
(18)
(35)
(11,473)
Adjusted non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$ 68,035
$ 68,543
$ 68,532
$ 68,440
$ 70,204
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(A-C)
$ 75,543
$ 21,314
$ 21,194
$ 29,234
$ 26,658
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(B-D)
25,249
21,227
21,957
30,242
38,607
Net income
$ 63,749
$ 20,248
$ 20,196
$ 23,115
$ 18,717
Adj: Net securities losses (1)
166
106
745
973
476
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(51,885)
(1,057)
-
-
-
Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense
1,425
864
18
35
11,473
Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit
12,240
11
(170)
(561)
(2,738)
Total adjusted income (2)
(E)
$ 25,695
$ 20,172
$ 20,789
$ 23,562
$ 27,928
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(F)
$ 11,925
$ 11,427
$ 11,493
$ 11,260
$ 11,315
Total average shareholders' equity
(G)
1,149
1,181
1,189
1,182
1,189
Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3)
(H)
1,118
1,151
1,160
1,155
1,164
Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3)
(I)
1,118
1,151
1,160
1,155
1,164
Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)
(J)
1,147
1,153
1,066
987
917
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)
(K)
1,147
1,153
1,066
987
917
Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3)
(L)
11,815
11,525
12,069
11,552
11,291
Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands)
(M)
48,657
48,667
47,792
45,788
45,040
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(N)
48,744
48,340
48,067
46,102
45,034
GAAP earnings per common share, diluted (2)
$ 1.31
$ 0.42
$ 0.42
$ 0.50
$ 0.42
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2)
(E/N)
0.53
0.42
0.43
0.51
0.62
Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2)
(K/M)
23.58
23.69
22.30
21.56
20.36
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(J/L)
9.71
10.00
8.83
8.54
8.12
Performance ratios (4)
GAAP return on equity
22.18
%
6.86
%
6.79
7.82
%
6.30
%
Adjusted return on equity (2)
(E/G)
8.94
6.83
6.99
7.97
9.40
Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)
23.14
7.37
7.29
8.33
6.76
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5)
(E+Q)/(I)
9.53
7.34
7.49
8.48
9.92
GAAP return on assets
2.14
0.71
0.70
0.82
0.66
Adjusted return on assets (2)
0.86
0.71
0.72
0.84
0.99
PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)
2.53
0.75
0.74
1.04
0.94
Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)
0.85
0.74
0.76
1.07
1.36
Efficiency ratio (2)(6)
(D-Q)/(B+O+R)
68.76
71.98
72.61
66.60
62.01
Net interest margin, FTE
2.56
2.60
2.61
3.11
3.48
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7)
(O)
$ 2,195
$ 2,057
$ 596
$ 595
$ 620
Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8)
(P)
(1,789)
(1,448)
(357)
(351)
(445)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(O+P)
406
609
239
244
175
Intangible amortization
(Q)
$ 1,296
$ 1,288
$ 1,286
$ 1,286
$ 1,285
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(R)
1,586
1,604
1,524
1,560
1,715
(1) Net securities losses/(gains) include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible
(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.
(5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate,
(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted
(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing.
(8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-10)
At or for the Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2022
Total revenue
(A)
$ 343,693
$ 295,788
Adj: Net securities losses (1)
681
2,194
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(51,885)
-
Total adjusted revenue (2)
(B)
$ 292,489
$ 297,982
Total non-interest expense
(C)
$ 216,486
$ 218,702
Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense
(4,917)
(11,526)
Adjusted non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$ 211,569
$ 207,176
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(A-C)
$ 127,207
$ 77,086
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(B-D)
80,920
90,806
Net income
$ 98,416
$ 62,028
Adj: Net securities losses (1)
681
2,194
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(51,885)
-
Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense
4,917
11,526
Adj: Income taxes benefit/(expense)
11,685
(3,469)
Total adjusted income/(loss) (2)
(E)
$ 63,814
$ 72,279
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(F)
$ 12,268
$ 11,355
Total average shareholders' equity
(G)
1,161
1,187
Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3)
(H)
1,128
1,159
Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3)
(I)
1,128
1,159
Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)
(J)
1,147
917
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)
(K)
1,147
917
Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3)
(L)
11,815
11,291
Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands)
(M)
48,657
45,040
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(N)
49,963
46,396
GAAP earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)
$ 1.97
$ 1.34
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2)
(E/N)
1.28
1.56
Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2)
(K/M)
23.58
20.36
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(J/L)
9.71
8.12
Performance ratios (4)
GAAP return on equity
11.30
%
6.97
%
Adjusted return on equity (2)
(E/G)
7.33
8.12
Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)
11.97
7.46
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5)
(E+Q)/(I)
7.88
8.64
GAAP return on assets
1.07
0.73
Adjusted return on assets (2)
0.69
0.85
PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)
1.38
0.91
Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)
0.88
1.07
Efficiency ratio (2)(6)
(D-Q)/(B+O+R)
69.32
66.75
Net interest margin, FTE
2.60
3.05
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7)
(O)
$ 2,315
$ 1,811
Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8)
(P)
(1,996)
(1,153)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(O+P)
319
658
Intangible amortization
(Q)
$ 3,912
$ 3,857
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(R)
4,739
4,799
(1) Net securities losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed
(4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.
(5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming
(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
(7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation
(8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.