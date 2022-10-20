First Financial Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Earnings per diluted share of $0.59; $0.61 on an adjusted(1) basis
- Return on average assets of 1.35%; 1.40% on an adjusted(1) basis
- Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 3.98%; 53 bp increase from linked quarter
- Loan growth of $377.0 million; 15.9% on an annualized basis
- Strong credit quality with declines in net charge-offs, classified and nonperforming assets from the linked quarter
CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $55.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $51.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $1.57 compared to $1.64 for the same period in 2021.
Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2022 was 1.35% while return on average tangible common equity was 22.29%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.28% and return on average tangible common equity of 20.68%(1) in the second quarter of 2022.
Third quarter 2022 highlights include:
- Strong loan growth when compared to linked quarter(2)
- Net interest margin of 3.93%, or 3.98% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1), exceeded expectations
- Noninterest income of $42.5 million, or $43.4 million as adjusted(1)
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) The consolidated balance sheets at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit Financial transaction. The fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available.
- Noninterest expenses of $125.1 million, or $106.1 million as adjusted(1)
- Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $141.1 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $8.3 million
- Regulatory capital ratios remain in excess of internal targets
Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "We are very excited about our third quarter performance. Adjusted earnings per share increased approximately 9% from the second quarter due to record revenue, which was driven by an 18% increase in net interest income. Recent rate increases continued to positively impact our asset sensitive balance sheet as our net interest margin accelerated by 53 basis points."
Mr. Brown continued, "Credit trends remained stable across the portfolio with slight reductions in non-performing loan and net charge off ratios. Even with these improvements, our loan loss reserve grew modestly to account for loan growth and the intermediate economic outlook."
Mr. Brown commented on loan growth, "We were very pleased with loan growth in the third quarter. Loan balances increased by $377 million or 15.9% on an annualized basis, which was driven by increases in C&I, Consumer and Residential Mortgage. Given our expectations for the economy in the near-term and moderating loan pipelines, we expect loan growth to ease in the coming months."
Mr. Brown continued, "Non-interest income was once again negatively impacted by rising rates and changes made to our overdraft program. We also experienced an expected decline in foreign exchange income from a record second quarter and mortgage activity suffered from softening demand. While we expect headwinds in the fourth quarter, we anticipate that fee income will increase modestly to close the year."
Mr. Brown concluded, "Our third quarter performance was strong and we are optimistic we can sustain this momentum over the remainder of 2022 and into the new year. Our balance sheet is well positioned for rising rates. In addition, with a loan to deposit ratio under 80%, strong liquidity and positive credit trends, we believe we are well situated to manage a potential economic downturn."
Full detail of the Company's third quarter 2022 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $16.6 billion in assets, $9.8 billion in loans, $12.3 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.0 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The Company operated 134 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2022, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Nine months ended,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income
$ 55,705
$ 51,520
$ 41,301
$ 46,945
$ 60,012
$ 148,526
$ 158,215
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.60
$ 0.55
$ 0.44
$ 0.51
$ 0.64
$ 1.59
$ 1.65
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.59
$ 0.55
$ 0.44
$ 0.50
$ 0.63
$ 1.57
$ 1.64
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.69
$ 0.69
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.35 %
1.28 %
1.03 %
1.16 %
1.49 %
1.22 %
1.32 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.58 %
9.84 %
7.53 %
8.31 %
10.53 %
9.29 %
9.34 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
22.29 %
20.68 %
14.93 %
15.11 %
19.03 %
19.14 %
16.87 %
Net interest margin
3.93 %
3.41 %
3.11 %
3.19 %
3.28 %
3.49 %
3.30 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)
3.98 %
3.45 %
3.16 %
3.23 %
3.32 %
3.53 %
3.34 %
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
12.00 %
12.74 %
13.35 %
13.83 %
14.01 %
12.00 %
14.01 %
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
Ending tangible assets (1)
5.79 %
6.40 %
6.95 %
7.58 %
8.21 %
5.79 %
8.21 %
Risk-weighted assets (1)
7.21 %
8.09 %
8.85 %
9.91 %
10.76 %
7.21 %
10.76 %
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
12.75 %
12.97 %
13.75 %
13.98 %
14.14 %
13.15 %
14.09 %
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of
average tangible assets (1)
6.49 %
6.62 %
7.44 %
8.20 %
8.35 %
6.85 %
8.32 %
Book value per share
$ 21.03
$ 21.90
$ 22.63
$ 23.99
$ 23.85
$ 21.03
$ 23.85
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 9.48
$ 10.27
$ 10.97
$ 12.26
$ 13.09
$ 9.48
$ 13.09
Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)
10.82 %
10.91 %
10.87 %
10.85 %
11.55 %
10.82 %
11.55 %
Tier 1 ratio (3)
11.17 %
11.28 %
11.24 %
11.22 %
11.92 %
11.17 %
11.92 %
Total capital ratio (3)
13.73 %
13.94 %
13.97 %
14.11 %
14.97 %
13.73 %
14.97 %
Leverage ratio (3)
8.88 %
8.76 %
8.64 %
8.70 %
9.05 %
8.88 %
9.05 %
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Loans (4)
$ 9,597,197
$ 9,367,820
$ 9,266,774
$ 9,283,227
$ 9,502,750
$ 9,411,807
$ 9,760,545
Investment securities
4,003,472
4,118,287
4,308,059
4,343,513
4,189,253
4,142,157
4,035,639
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
317,146
294,136
273,763
166,904
32,400
295,174
41,582
Total earning assets
$ 13,917,815
$ 13,780,243
$ 13,848,596
$ 13,793,644
$ 13,724,403
$ 13,849,138
$ 13,837,766
Total assets
$ 16,385,989
$ 16,185,978
$ 16,184,919
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,253,031
$ 16,084,472
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 4,176,242
$ 4,224,842
$ 4,160,175
$ 4,191,457
$ 3,981,404
$ 4,187,145
$ 3,942,210
Interest-bearing deposits
8,194,781
8,312,876
8,623,800
8,693,792
8,685,949
8,375,581
8,642,339
Total deposits
$ 12,371,023
$ 12,537,718
$ 12,783,975
$ 12,885,249
$ 12,667,353
$ 12,562,726
$ 12,584,549
Borrowings
$ 1,406,718
$ 1,079,596
$ 721,695
$ 396,743
$ 562,964
$ 1,071,845
$ 731,634
Shareholders' equity
$ 2,089,179
$ 2,099,670
$ 2,225,495
$ 2,241,820
$ 2,261,293
$ 2,137,615
$ 2,265,868
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance to ending loans
1.27 %
1.25 %
1.34 %
1.42 %
1.59 %
1.27 %
1.59 %
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
339.95 %
302.87 %
273.09 %
272.76 %
225.73 %
339.95 %
225.73 %
Allowance to nonperforming loans
261.11 %
235.08 %
231.98 %
219.96 %
192.35 %
261.11 %
192.35 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.49 %
0.53 %
0.58 %
0.65 %
0.83 %
0.49 %
0.83 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.37 %
0.41 %
0.49 %
0.52 %
0.70 %
0.37 %
0.70 %
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
0.49 %
0.53 %
0.58 %
0.65 %
0.83 %
0.49 %
0.83 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.29 %
0.31 %
0.33 %
0.37 %
0.49 %
0.29 %
0.49 %
Classified assets to total assets
0.69 %
0.74 %
0.67 %
0.64 %
1.04 %
0.69 %
1.04 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.07 %
0.08 %
0.10 %
0.32 %
0.10 %
0.08 %
0.24 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in
(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard
(3) September 30, 2022 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
(4) Includes loans held for sale.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended,
Nine months ended,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 122,170
$ 96,428
26.7 %
$ 306,443
$ 292,853
4.6 %
Investment securities
Taxable
26,331
20,088
31.1 %
72,066
58,219
23.8 %
Tax-exempt
5,014
4,282
17.1 %
14,361
14,196
1.2 %
Total investment securities interest
31,345
24,370
28.6 %
86,427
72,415
19.3 %
Other earning assets
1,597
23
N/M
2,222
76
N/M
Total interest income
155,112
120,821
28.4 %
395,092
365,344
8.1 %
Interest expense
Deposits
6,386
3,320
92.3 %
11,972
11,346
5.5 %
Short-term borrowings
6,158
68
N/M
8,041
188
N/M
Long-term borrowings
4,676
4,023
16.2 %
13,832
12,498
10.7 %
Total interest expense
17,220
7,411
132.4 %
33,845
24,032
40.8 %
Net interest income
137,892
113,410
21.6 %
361,247
341,312
5.8 %
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
7,898
(8,193)
(196.4) %
(1,958)
(9,499)
(79.4) %
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
386
(1,951)
(119.8) %
3,641
(896)
(506.4) %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
129,608
123,554
4.9 %
359,564
351,707
2.2 %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,279
8,548
(26.5) %
21,656
23,231
(6.8) %
Trust and wealth management fees
5,487
5,896
(6.9) %
17,858
17,742
0.7 %
Bankcard income
3,484
3,838
(9.2) %
10,644
10,698
(0.5) %
Client derivative fees
1,447
2,273
(36.3) %
3,619
5,624
(35.7) %
Foreign exchange income
11,752
9,191
27.9 %
35,373
31,985
10.6 %
Leasing business income
7,127
0
100.0 %
20,450
0
100.0 %
Net gains from sales of loans
3,729
8,586
(56.6) %
12,842
26,529
(51.6) %
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
(179)
(314)
(43.0) %
(176)
(745)
(76.4) %
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
(701)
108
N/M
(1,954)
381
N/M
Other
4,109
4,411
(6.8) %
13,294
10,401
27.8 %
Total noninterest income
42,534
42,537
0.0 %
133,606
125,846
6.2 %
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
66,808
61,717
8.2 %
195,747
183,754
6.5 %
Net occupancy
5,669
5,571
1.8 %
16,774
16,810
(0.2) %
Furniture and equipment
3,222
3,318
(2.9) %
9,990
10,658
(6.3) %
Data processing
8,497
7,951
6.9 %
25,095
23,102
8.6 %
Marketing
2,523
2,435
3.6 %
6,546
5,831
12.3 %
Communication
657
669
(1.8) %
1,993
2,253
(11.5) %
Professional services
2,346
2,199
6.7 %
6,719
5,678
18.3 %
State intangible tax
1,090
1,202
(9.3) %
3,311
3,605
(8.2) %
FDIC assessments
1,885
1,466
28.6 %
5,021
4,177
20.2 %
Intangible amortization
2,783
2,479
12.3 %
8,612
7,438
15.8 %
Leasing business expense
5,746
0
100.0 %
14,302
0
100.0 %
Other
23,842
10,051
137.2 %
36,797
27,901
31.9 %
Total noninterest expenses
125,068
99,058
26.3 %
330,907
291,207
13.6 %
Income before income taxes
47,074
67,033
(29.8) %
162,263
186,346
(12.9) %
Income tax expense (benefit)
(8,631)
7,021
(222.9) %
13,737
28,131
(51.2) %
Net income
$ 55,705
$ 60,012
(7.2) %
$ 148,526
$ 158,215
(6.1) %
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.60
$ 0.64
$ 1.59
$ 1.65
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.59
$ 0.63
$ 1.57
$ 1.64
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.69
$ 0.69
Return on average assets
1.35 %
1.49 %
1.22 %
1.32 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.58 %
10.53 %
9.29 %
9.34 %
Interest income
$ 155,112
$ 120,821
28.4 %
$ 395,092
$ 365,344
8.1 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,712
1,434
19.4 %
4,804
4,705
2.1 %
Interest income - tax equivalent
156,824
122,255
28.3 %
399,896
370,049
8.1 %
Interest expense
17,220
7,411
132.4 %
33,845
24,032
40.8 %
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 139,604
$ 114,844
21.6 %
$ 366,051
$ 346,017
5.8 %
Net interest margin
3.93 %
3.28 %
3.49 %
3.30 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.98 %
3.32 %
3.53 %
3.34 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,072
2,026
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2022
Third
Second
First
Year to
% Change
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Date
Linked Qtr.
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 122,170
$ 97,091
$ 87,182
$ 306,443
25.8 %
Investment securities
Taxable
26,331
23,639
22,096
72,066
11.4 %
Tax-exempt
5,014
4,916
4,431
14,361
2.0 %
Total investment securities interest
31,345
28,555
26,527
86,427
9.8 %
Other earning assets
1,597
505
120
2,222
216.2 %
Total interest income
155,112
126,151
113,829
395,092
23.0 %
Interest expense
Deposits
6,386
2,963
2,623
11,972
115.5 %
Short-term borrowings
6,158
1,566
317
8,041
293.2 %
Long-term borrowings
4,676
4,612
4,544
13,832
1.4 %
Total interest expense
17,220
9,141
7,484
33,845
88.4 %
Net interest income
137,892
117,010
106,345
361,247
17.8 %
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
7,898
(4,267)
(5,589)
(1,958)
(285.1) %
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
386
3,481
(226)
3,641
(88.9) %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
129,608
117,796
112,160
359,564
10.0 %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,279
7,648
7,729
21,656
(17.9) %
Trust and wealth management fees
5,487
6,311
6,060
17,858
(13.1) %
Bankcard income
3,484
3,823
3,337
10,644
(8.9) %
Client derivative fees
1,447
1,369
803
3,619
5.7 %
Foreign exchange income
11,752
13,470
10,151
35,373
(12.8) %
Leasing business income
7,127
7,247
6,076
20,450
(1.7) %
Net gains from sales of loans
3,729
5,241
3,872
12,842
(28.8) %
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
(179)
0
3
(176)
(100.0) %
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
(701)
(1,054)
(199)
(1,954)
(33.5) %
Other
4,109
5,723
3,462
13,294
(28.2) %
Total noninterest income
42,534
49,778
41,294
133,606
(14.6) %
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
66,808
64,992
63,947
195,747
2.8 %
Net occupancy
5,669
5,359
5,746
16,774
5.8 %
Furniture and equipment
3,222
3,201
3,567
9,990
0.7 %
Data processing
8,497
8,334
8,264
25,095
2.0 %
Marketing
2,523
2,323
1,700
6,546
8.6 %
Communication
657
670
666
1,993
(1.9) %
Professional services
2,346
2,214
2,159
6,719
6.0 %
State intangible tax
1,090
1,090
1,131
3,311
0.0 %
FDIC assessments
1,885
1,677
1,459
5,021
12.4 %
Intangible amortization
2,783
2,915
2,914
8,612
(4.5) %
Leasing business expense
5,746
4,687
3,869
14,302
22.6 %
Other
23,842
5,572
7,383
36,797
327.9 %
Total noninterest expenses
125,068
103,034
102,805
330,907
21.4 %
Income before income taxes
47,074
64,540
50,649
162,263
(27.1) %
Income tax expense (benefit)
(8,631)
13,020
9,348
13,737
(166.3) %
Net income
$ 55,705
$ 51,520
$ 41,301
$ 148,526
8.1 %
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.60
$ 0.55
$ 0.44
$ 1.59
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.59
$ 0.55
$ 0.44
$ 1.57
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.69
Return on average assets
1.35 %
1.28 %
1.03 %
1.22 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.58 %
9.84 %
7.53 %
9.29 %
Interest income
$ 155,112
$ 126,151
$ 113,829
$ 395,092
23.0 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,712
1,625
1,467
4,804
5.4 %
Interest income - tax equivalent
156,824
127,776
115,296
399,896
22.7 %
Interest expense
17,220
9,141
7,484
33,845
88.4 %
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 139,604
$ 118,635
$ 107,812
$ 366,051
17.7 %
Net interest margin
3.93 %
3.41 %
3.11 %
3.49 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.98 %
3.45 %
3.16 %
3.53 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,072
2,096
2,050 (2)
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management
(2) Includes 65 FTE from Summit acquisition.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2021
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Full
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 92,682
$ 96,428
$ 97,494
$ 98,931
$ 385,535
Investment securities
Taxable
20,993
20,088
19,524
18,607
79,212
Tax-exempt
4,127
4,282
4,871
5,043
18,323
Total investment securities interest
25,120
24,370
24,395
23,650
97,535
Other earning assets
71
23
25
28
147
Total interest income
117,873
120,821
121,914
122,609
483,217
Interest expense
Deposits
3,089
3,320
3,693
4,333
14,435
Short-term borrowings
10
68
53
67
198
Long-term borrowings
3,968
4,023
4,142
4,333
16,466
Total interest expense
7,067
7,411
7,888
8,733
31,099
Net interest income
110,806
113,410
114,026
113,876
452,118
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
(9,525)
(8,193)
(4,756)
3,450
(19,024)
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
1,799
(1,951)
517
538
903
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
118,532
123,554
118,265
109,888
470,239
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,645
8,548
7,537
7,146
31,876
Trust and wealth management fees
6,038
5,896
6,216
5,630
23,780
Bankcard income
3,602
3,838
3,732
3,128
14,300
Client derivative fees
2,303
2,273
1,795
1,556
7,927
Foreign exchange income
12,808
9,191
12,037
10,757
44,793
Leasing business income
0
0
0
0
0
Net gains from sales of loans
6,492
8,586
8,489
9,454
33,021
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
(14)
(314)
(265)
(166)
(759)
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
321
108
161
112
702
Other
5,465
4,411
3,285
2,705
15,866
Total noninterest income
45,660
42,537
42,987
40,322
171,506
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
62,170
61,717
60,784
61,253
245,924
Net occupancy
5,332
5,571
5,535
5,704
22,142
Furniture and equipment
3,161
3,318
3,371
3,969
13,819
Data processing
8,261
7,951
7,864
7,287
31,363
Marketing
2,152
2,435
2,035
1,361
7,983
Communication
677
669
746
838
2,930
Professional services
5,998
2,199
2,029
1,450
11,676
State intangible tax
651
1,202
1,201
1,202
4,256
FDIC assessments
1,453
1,466
1,362
1,349
5,630
Intangible amortization
2,401
2,479
2,480
2,479
9,839
Leasing business expense
0
0
0
0
0
Other
17,349
10,051
12,236
5,614
45,250
Total noninterest expenses
109,605
99,058
99,643
92,506
400,812
Income before income taxes
54,587
67,033
61,609
57,704
240,933
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,642
7,021
10,721
10,389
35,773
Net income
$ 46,945
$ 60,012
$ 50,888
$ 47,315
$ 205,160
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.51
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
$ 2.16
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.50
$ 0.63
$ 0.52
$ 0.48
$ 2.14
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.92
Return on average assets
1.16 %
1.49 %
1.26 %
1.20 %
1.28 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.31 %
10.53 %
9.02 %
8.44 %
9.08 %
Interest income
$ 117,873
$ 120,821
$ 121,914
$ 122,609
$ 483,217
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,386
1,434
1,619
1,652
6,091
Interest income - tax equivalent
119,259
122,255
123,533
124,261
489,308
Interest expense
7,067
7,411
7,888
8,733
31,099
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 112,192
$ 114,844
$ 115,645
$ 115,528
$ 458,209
Net interest margin
3.19 %
3.28 %
3.27 %
3.35 %
3.27 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.23 %
3.32 %
3.31 %
3.40 %
3.31 %
Full-time equivalent employees
1,994
2,026
2,053
2,063
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
% Change
% Change
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Linked Qtr.
Comp Qtr.
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 195,553
$ 217,481
$ 214,571
$ 220,031
$ 209,748
(10.1) %
(6.8) %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
338,978
270,042
243,004
214,811
29,799
25.5 %
1,037.5 %
Investment securities available-for-sale
3,531,353
3,843,580
3,957,882
4,207,846
4,114,094
(8.1) %
(14.2) %
Investment securities held-to-maturity
85,823
88,057
92,597
98,420
103,886
(2.5) %
(17.4) %
Other investments
138,767
132,151
114,563
102,971
97,831
5.0 %
41.8 %
Loans held for sale
10,684
22,044
12,670
29,482
33,835
(51.5) %
(68.4) %
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
3,139,219
2,927,175
2,800,209
2,720,028
2,602,848
7.2 %
20.6 %
Lease financing
176,072
146,639
125,867
109,624
67,855
20.1 %
159.5 %
Construction real estate
489,446
449,734
479,744
455,894
477,004
8.8 %
2.6 %
Commercial real estate
3,976,345
4,007,037
4,031,484
4,226,614
4,438,374
(0.8) %
(10.4) %
Residential real estate
1,024,596
965,387
913,838
896,069
922,492
6.1 %
11.1 %
Home equity
737,318
725,700
707,973
708,399
709,050
1.6 %
4.0 %
Installment
202,267
146,680
132,197
119,454
96,077
37.9 %
110.5 %
Credit card
52,173
52,065
50,305
52,217
47,231
0.2 %
10.5 %
Total loans
9,797,436
9,420,417
9,241,617
9,288,299
9,360,931
4.0 %
4.7 %
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(124,096)
(117,885)
(124,130)
(131,992)
(148,903)
5.3 %
(16.7) %
Net loans
9,673,340
9,302,532
9,117,487
9,156,307
9,212,028
4.0 %
5.0 %
Premises and equipment
189,067
191,099
190,975
193,040
192,580
(1.1) %
(1.8) %
Operating leases
84,851
82,659
61,927
60,811
0
2.7 %
100.0 %
Goodwill
998,422
999,959
999,959
1,000,749
937,771
(0.2) %
6.5 %
Other intangibles
96,528
99,019
101,673
104,367
71,663
(2.5) %
34.7 %
Accrued interest and other assets
1,280,427
995,091
901,842
940,306
953,358
28.7 %
34.3 %
Total Assets
$ 16,623,793
$ 16,243,714
$ 16,009,150
$ 16,329,141
$ 15,956,593
2.3 %
4.2 %
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 2,980,465
$ 3,096,365
$ 3,246,646
$ 3,198,745
$ 2,916,860
(3.7) %
2.2 %
Savings
3,980,020
4,029,717
4,188,867
4,157,374
4,223,905
(1.2) %
(5.8) %
Time
1,242,412
1,026,918
1,121,966
1,330,263
1,517,419
21.0 %
(18.1) %
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,202,897
8,153,000
8,557,479
8,686,382
8,658,184
0.6 %
(5.3) %
Noninterest-bearing
4,137,038
4,124,111
4,261,429
4,185,572
4,019,197
0.3 %
2.9 %
Total deposits
12,339,935
12,277,111
12,818,908
12,871,954
12,677,381
0.5 %
(2.7) %
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
3,535
0
0
51,203
81,850
100.0 %
(95.7) %
FHLB short-term borrowings
972,600
896,000
185,000
225,000
107,000
8.5 %
809.0 %
Other
184,912
152,226
57,247
20,000
0
21.5 %
100.0 %
Total short-term borrowings
1,161,047
1,048,226
242,247
296,203
188,850
10.8 %
514.8 %
Long-term debt
355,116
358,578
379,840
409,832
313,230
(1.0) %
13.4 %
Total borrowed funds
1,516,163
1,406,804
622,087
706,035
502,080
7.8 %
202.0 %
Accrued interest and other liabilities
773,563
491,129
430,710
492,210
540,962
57.5 %
43.0 %
Total Liabilities
14,629,661
14,175,044
13,871,705
14,070,199
13,720,423
3.2 %
6.6 %
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,631,696
1,637,237
1,634,903
1,640,358
1,637,065
(0.3) %
(0.3) %
Retained earnings
920,943
887,006
857,178
837,473
812,082
3.8 %
13.4 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(354,570)
(243,328)
(142,477)
(433)
14,230
45.7 %
N/M
Treasury stock, at cost
(203,937)
(212,245)
(212,159)
(218,456)
(227,207)
(3.9) %
(10.2) %
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,994,132
2,068,670
2,137,445
2,258,942
2,236,170
(3.6) %
(10.8) %
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,623,793
$ 16,243,714
$ 16,009,150
$ 16,329,141
$ 15,956,593
2.3 %
4.2 %
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 228,068
$ 248,463
$ 241,271
$ 253,091
$ 245,212
$ 239,219
$ 238,531
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
317,146
294,136
273,763
166,904
32,400
295,174
41,582
Investment securities
4,003,472
4,118,287
4,308,059
4,343,513
4,189,253
4,142,157
4,035,639
Loans held for sale
12,283
15,446
15,589
24,491
28,365
14,427
28,796
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
3,040,547
2,884,373
2,736,613
2,552,686
2,634,306
2,888,291
2,870,954
Lease financing
158,667
134,334
115,703
67,537
67,159
136,392
67,918
Construction real estate
469,489
460,609
474,278
460,588
567,091
468,108
614,737
Commercial real estate
3,969,935
4,025,493
4,139,072
4,391,328
4,413,003
4,044,214
4,375,280
Residential real estate
998,476
936,165
903,567
917,399
937,969
946,417
952,939
Home equity
728,791
716,219
703,714
709,954
710,794
716,333
714,723
Installment
164,063
140,145
125,579
106,188
93,937
143,403
86,740
Credit card
54,946
55,036
52,659
53,056
50,126
54,222
48,458
Total loans
9,584,914
9,352,374
9,251,185
9,258,736
9,474,385
9,397,380
9,731,749
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(119,000)
(123,950)
(129,601)
(144,756)
(157,727)
(124,145)
(168,449)
Net loans
9,465,914
9,228,424
9,121,584
9,113,980
9,316,658
9,273,235
9,563,300
Premises and equipment
190,738
191,895
192,832
192,941
193,775
191,814
200,273
Operating leases
83,970
73,862
61,297
659
0
73,126
0
Goodwill
999,690
999,958
1,000,238
938,453
937,771
999,960
937,771
Other intangibles
97,781
100,354
103,033
71,006
72,529
100,370
74,335
Accrued interest and other assets
986,927
915,153
867,253
931,379
979,845
923,549
964,245
Total Assets
$ 16,385,989
$ 16,185,978
$ 16,184,919
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,253,031
$ 16,084,472
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,105,547
$ 3,180,846
$ 3,246,919
$ 3,069,416
$ 2,960,388
$ 3,177,253
$ 2,961,043
Savings
4,036,565
4,076,380
4,145,615
4,195,504
4,150,610
4,085,787
4,021,895
Time
1,052,669
1,055,650
1,231,266
1,428,872
1,574,951
1,112,541
1,659,401
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,194,781
8,312,876
8,623,800
8,693,792
8,685,949
8,375,581
8,642,339
Noninterest-bearing
4,176,242
4,224,842
4,160,175
4,191,457
3,981,404
4,187,145
3,942,210
Total deposits
12,371,023
12,537,718
12,783,975
12,885,249
12,667,353
12,562,726
12,584,549
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
32,637
24,229
45,358
79,382
186,401
34,028
188,461
FHLB short-term borrowings
892,786
586,846
257,800
2,445
63,463
581,470
57,163
Other
131,237
109,353
33,297
654
0
91,654
0
Total short-term borrowings
1,056,660
720,428
336,455
82,481
249,864
707,152
245,624
Long-term debt
350,058
359,168
385,240
314,262
313,100
364,693
486,010
Total borrowed funds
1,406,718
1,079,596
721,695
396,743
562,964
1,071,845
731,634
Accrued interest and other liabilities
519,069
468,994
453,754
512,605
504,198
480,845
502,421
Total Liabilities
14,296,810
14,086,308
13,959,424
13,794,597
13,734,515
14,115,416
13,818,604
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,631,078
1,635,990
1,638,321
1,637,828
1,635,833
1,635,103
1,635,552
Retained earnings
899,524
866,910
841,652
822,500
783,760
869,574
755,066
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(236,566)
(190,949)
(38,448)
8,542
36,917
(156,047)
34,981
Treasury stock, at cost
(204,857)
(212,281)
(216,030)
(227,050)
(195,217)
(211,015)
(159,731)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,089,179
2,099,670
2,225,495
2,241,820
2,261,293
2,137,615
2,265,868
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,385,989
$ 16,185,978
$ 16,184,919
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,253,031
$ 16,084,472
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Earning assets
Investments:
Investment securities
$ 4,003,472
$ 31,345
3.11 %
$ 4,118,287
$ 28,555
2.78 %
$ 4,189,253
$ 24,370
2.31 %
$ 4,142,157
2.79 %
$ 4,035,639
2.40 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
317,146
1,597
2.00 %
294,136
505
0.69 %
32,400
23
0.28 %
295,174
1.01 %
41,582
0.24 %
Gross loans (1)
9,597,197
122,170
5.05 %
9,367,820
97,091
4.16 %
9,502,750
96,428
4.03 %
9,411,807
4.35 %
9,760,545
4.01 %
Total earning assets
13,917,815
155,112
4.42 %
13,780,243
126,151
3.67 %
13,724,403
120,821
3.49 %
13,849,138
3.81 %
13,837,766
3.53 %
Nonearning assets
Allowance for credit losses
(119,000)
(123,950)
(157,727)
(124,145)
(168,449)
Cash and due from banks
228,068
248,463
245,212
239,219
238,531
Accrued interest and other assets
2,359,106
2,281,222
2,183,920
2,288,819
2,176,624
Total assets
$ 16,385,989
$ 16,185,978
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,253,031
$ 16,084,472
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,105,547
$ 2,404
0.31 %
$ 3,180,846
$ 842
0.11 %
$ 2,960,388
$ 446
0.06 %
$ 3,177,253
0.16 %
$ 2,961,043
0.07 %
Savings
4,036,565
2,199
0.22 %
4,076,380
1,003
0.10 %
4,150,610
938
0.09 %
4,085,787
0.13 %
4,021,895
0.11 %
Time
1,052,669
1,783
0.67 %
1,055,650
1,118
0.42 %
1,574,951
1,936
0.49 %
1,112,541
0.50 %
1,659,401
0.54 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,194,781
6,386
0.31 %
8,312,876
2,963
0.14 %
8,685,949
3,320
0.15 %
8,375,581
0.19 %
8,642,339
0.18 %
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
1,056,660
6,158
2.31 %
720,428
1,566
0.87 %
249,864
68
0.11 %
707,152
1.52 %
245,624
0.10 %
Long-term debt
350,058
4,676
5.30 %
359,168
4,612
5.15 %
313,100
4,023
5.10 %
364,693
5.07 %
486,010
3.44 %
Total borrowed funds
1,406,718
10,834
3.06 %
1,079,596
6,178
2.30 %
562,964
4,091
2.88 %
1,071,845
2.73 %
731,634
2.32 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,601,499
17,220
0.71 %
9,392,472
9,141
0.39 %
9,248,913
7,411
0.32 %
9,447,426
0.48 %
9,373,973
0.34 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
4,176,242
4,224,842
3,981,404
4,187,145
3,942,210
Other liabilities
519,069
468,994
504,198
480,845
502,421
Shareholders' equity
2,089,179
2,099,670
2,261,293
2,137,615
2,265,868
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$ 16,385,989
$ 16,185,978
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,253,031
$ 16,084,472
Net interest income
$ 137,892
$ 117,010
$ 113,410
$ 361,247
$ 341,312
Net interest spread
3.71 %
3.28 %
3.17 %
3.33 %
3.19 %
Net interest margin
3.93 %
3.41 %
3.28 %
3.49 %
3.30 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
0.05 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
0.04 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
3.98 %
3.45 %
3.32 %
3.53 %
3.34 %
(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
Year-to-Date Income Variance
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Earning assets
Investment securities
$ 3,338
$ (548)
$ 2,790
$ 8,430
$ (1,455)
$ 6,975
$ 11,789
$ 2,223
$ 14,012
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
960
132
1,092
140
1,434
1,574
237
1,909
2,146
Gross loans (2)
20,863
4,216
25,079
24,540
1,202
25,742
24,945
(11,355)
13,590
Total earning assets
25,161
3,800
28,961
33,110
1,181
34,291
36,971
(7,223)
29,748
Interest-bearing liabilities
Total interest-bearing deposits
$ 3,445
$ (22)
$ 3,423
$ 3,449
$ (383)
$ 3,066
$ 1,007
$ (381)
$ 626
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
2,587
2,005
4,592
1,388
4,702
6,090
2,605
5,248
7,853
Long-term debt
134
(70)
64
159
494
653
5,935
(4,601)
1,334
Total borrowed funds
2,721
1,935
4,656
1,547
5,196
6,743
8,540
647
9,187
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,166
1,913
8,079
4,996
4,813
9,809
9,547
266
9,813
Net interest income (1)
$ 18,995
$ 1,887
$ 20,882
$ 28,114
$ (3,632)
$ 24,482
$ 27,424
$ (7,489)
$ 19,935
(1) Not tax equivalent.
(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CREDIT QUALITY
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
Balance at beginning of period
$ 117,885
$ 124,130
$ 131,992
$ 148,903
$ 159,590
$ 131,992
$ 175,679
Purchase accounting ACL for PCD
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
Provision for credit losses
7,898
(4,267)
(5,589)
(9,525)
(8,193)
(1,958)
(9,499)
Gross charge-offs
Commercial and industrial
1,947
773
2,845
1,364
2,617
5,565
14,256
Lease financing
13
8
131
0
0
152
0
Construction real estate
0
0
0
1,496
0
0
2
Commercial real estate
3
3,419
0
9,150
1,030
3,422
4,321
Residential real estate
119
4
22
6
74
145
121
Home equity
45
22
21
22
200
88
1,051
Installment
294
361
177
184
37
832
150
Credit card
237
212
246
149
230
695
631
Total gross charge-offs
2,658
4,799
3,442
12,371
4,188
10,899
20,532
Recoveries
Commercial and industrial
90
177
379
201
869
646
1,411
Lease financing
13
3
33
0
0
49
0
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Commercial real estate
561
2,194
222
4,292
223
2,977
493
Residential real estate
35
34
90
74
56
159
154
Home equity
185
360
265
303
426
810
920
Installment
29
47
21
27
53
97
124
Credit card
58
6
159
71
67
223
150
Total recoveries
971
2,821
1,169
4,968
1,694
4,961
3,255
Total net charge-offs
1,687
1,978
2,273
7,403
2,494
5,938
17,277
Ending allowance for credit losses
$ 124,096
$ 117,885
$ 124,130
$ 131,992
$ 148,903
$ 124,096
$ 148,903
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
Commercial and industrial
0.24 %
0.08 %
0.37 %
0.18 %
0.26 %
0.23 %
0.60 %
Lease financing
0.00 %
0.01 %
0.34 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.10 %
0.00 %
Construction real estate
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
1.29 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Commercial real estate
(0.06) %
0.12 %
(0.02) %
0.44 %
0.07 %
0.01 %
0.12 %
Residential real estate
0.03 %
(0.01) %
(0.03) %
(0.03) %
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Home equity
(0.08) %
(0.19) %
(0.14) %
(0.16) %
(0.13) %
(0.13) %
0.02 %
Installment
0.64 %
0.90 %
0.50 %
0.59 %
(0.07) %
0.69 %
0.04 %
Credit card
1.29 %
1.50 %
0.67 %
0.58 %
1.29 %
1.16 %
1.33 %
Total net charge-offs
0.07 %
0.08 %
0.10 %
0.32 %
0.10 %
0.08 %
0.24 %
COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$ 8,719
$ 11,675
$ 14,390
$ 17,362
$ 15,160
$ 8,719
$ 15,160
Lease financing
376
217
249
203
0
376
0
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial real estate
13,435
14,650
19,843
19,512
38,564
13,435
38,564
Residential real estate
10,250
8,879
7,432
8,305
9,416
10,250
9,416
Home equity
3,445
3,331
3,377
2,922
2,735
3,445
2,735
Installment
279
170
163
88
91
279
91
Nonaccrual loans
36,504
38,922
45,454
48,392
65,966
36,504
65,966
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
11,022
11,225
8,055
11,616
11,448
11,022
11,448
Total nonperforming loans
47,526
50,147
53,509
60,008
77,414
47,526
77,414
Other real estate owned (OREO)
22
22
72
98
340
22
340
Total nonperforming assets
47,548
50,169
53,581
60,106
77,754
47,548
77,754
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
137
142
180
137
104
137
104
Total underperforming assets
$ 47,685
$ 50,311
$ 53,761
$ 60,243
$ 77,858
$ 47,685
$ 77,858
Total classified assets
$ 115,131
$ 119,769
$ 106,839
$ 104,815
$ 165,462
$ 115,131
$ 165,462
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance for credit losses to
Nonaccrual loans
339.95 %
302.87 %
273.09 %
272.76 %
225.73 %
339.95 %
225.73 %
Nonperforming loans
261.11 %
235.08 %
231.98 %
219.96 %
192.35 %
261.11 %
192.35 %
Total ending loans
1.27 %
1.25 %
1.34 %
1.42 %
1.59 %
1.27 %
1.59 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.49 %
0.53 %
0.58 %
0.65 %
0.83 %
0.49 %
0.83 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.37 %
0.41 %
0.49 %
0.52 %
0.70 %
0.37 %
0.70 %
Nonperforming assets to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.49 %
0.53 %
0.58 %
0.65 %
0.83 %
0.49 %
0.83 %
Total assets
0.29 %
0.31 %
0.33 %
0.37 %
0.49 %
0.29 %
0.49 %
Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.37 %
0.41 %
0.49 %
0.52 %
0.71 %
0.37 %
0.71 %
Total assets
0.22 %
0.24 %
0.28 %
0.30 %
0.42 %
0.22 %
0.42 %
Classified assets to total assets
0.69 %
0.74 %
0.67 %
0.64 %
1.04 %
0.69 %
1.04 %
(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $12.8 million, $9.5 million, $16.2 million, $16.0 million, and 20.3 million, as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
Sep. 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
PER COMMON SHARE
Market Price
High
$ 23.75
$ 23.03
$ 26.73
$ 25.79
$ 24.06
$ 26.73
$ 26.40
Low
$ 19.02
$ 19.09
$ 22.92
$ 22.89
$ 21.48
$ 19.02
$ 17.62
Close
$ 21.08
$ 19.40
$ 23.05
$ 24.38
$ 23.41
$ 21.08
$ 23.41
Average shares outstanding - basic
93,582,250
93,555,131
93,383,932
92,903,900
94,289,097
93,507,831
95,752,759
Average shares outstanding - diluted
94,793,766
94,449,817
94,263,925
93,761,909
95,143,930
94,504,453
96,617,600
Ending shares outstanding
94,833,964
94,448,792
94,451,496
94,149,240
93,742,797
94,833,964
93,742,797
Total shareholders' equity
$ 1,994,132
$ 2,068,670
$ 2,137,445
$ 2,258,942
$ 2,236,170
$ 1,994,132
$ 2,236,170
REGULATORY CAPITAL
Preliminary
Preliminary
Common equity tier 1 capital
$ 1,348,413
$ 1,307,259
$ 1,272,115
$ 1,262,789
$ 1,316,059
$ 1,348,413
$ 1,316,059
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.82 %
10.91 %
10.87 %
10.85 %
11.55 %
10.82 %
11.55 %
Tier 1 capital
$ 1,392,565
$ 1,351,287
$ 1,316,020
$ 1,306,571
$ 1,359,297
$ 1,392,565
$ 1,359,297
Tier 1 ratio
11.17 %
11.28 %
11.24 %
11.22 %
11.92 %
11.17 %
11.92 %
Total capital
$ 1,711,741
$ 1,670,367
$ 1,635,003
$ 1,642,549
$ 1,706,513
$ 1,711,741
$ 1,706,513
Total capital ratio
13.73 %
13.94 %
13.97 %
14.11 %
14.97 %
13.73 %
14.97 %
Total capital in excess of minimum requirement
$ 402,662
$ 412,167
$ 405,931
$ 420,118
$ 509,579
$ 402,662
$ 509,579
Total risk-weighted assets
$ 12,467,422
$ 11,982,860
$ 11,705,447
$ 11,642,201
$ 11,399,375
$ 12,467,422
$ 11,399,375
Leverage ratio
8.88 %
8.76 %
8.64 %
8.70 %
9.05 %
8.88 %
9.05 %
OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS
Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets
12.00 %
12.74 %
13.35 %
13.83 %
14.01 %
12.00 %
14.01 %
Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)
5.79 %
6.40 %
6.95 %
7.58 %
8.21 %
5.79 %
8.21 %
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
12.75 %
12.97 %
13.75 %
13.98 %
14.14 %
13.15 %
14.09 %
Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)
6.49 %
6.62 %
7.44 %
8.20 %
8.35 %
6.85 %
8.32 %
REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)
Shares repurchased
0
0
0
0
2,484,295
0
4,633,355
Average share repurchase price
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
$ 23.04
N/A
$ 23.33
Total cost of shares repurchased
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
$ 57,231
N/A
$ 108,077
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in
(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.
N/A = Not applicable
