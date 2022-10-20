Ocean's Halo Partners with Smile Compostable Solutions® for Sustainable Broth Pods

DARIEN, Conn. , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean's Halo is further immersing itself into the new era of sustainability by acquiring the license to use BPI Certified Commercially Compostable pods from Smile Compostable Solutions® for its vegan quick-cup broths. Product innovation is core for the brand. This move augments Ocean Halo's cause to reduce the use of plastic in its products, protecting oceans for future generations. Last year, the brand led the category by removing plastic tray packaging from its popular seaweed snacks.

Ocean's Halo use of the pod allows the company to expand its product offerings into a new market without creating more plastic pollution. The pod is compatible with Keurig Brewers and meets or exceeds all state regulations. Ocean's Halo is currently offering pods of its all-purpose No Chicken and No Beef Broths.

"Having a leader in the healthy snack category use our pod system to further its sustainability goals is an honor," said CEO and Co-Founder Michael Sands. "Smile is looking forward to working with Ocean's Halo further for other sustainable packaging initiatives."

Ocean's Halo is swimming against the tide to change how the world snacks. With a brand launch in 2014, the company is a fast-growing, Asian-inspired brand, committed to making the world a happier and healthier place. Its product lines of seaweed snacks, broth, noodles and sauces are all USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free. Grounded in a commitment to sustainability and bettering the environment, Ocean's Halo donates to ocean conservation initiatives via 1% of the Planet, an organization that inspires businesses and individuals to support the environment.

"As a leading challenger brand, Ocean's Halo demonstrates our commitment to sustainable innovation and makes waves in our category simply by bringing these earth-friendly packaging formats and delicious recipes to the shelves of your local market," said CEO and Co-Founder Robert Mock. "Ocean's Halo is appreciative of the partnership with Whole Foods Market for supporting our innovation and sharing that Ocean's Halo compostable broth pods were included in Whole Foods Market's 2023 Trends report."

Smile Coffee Werks and the green coffee pod are U.S. registered trademarks of Smile Beverage Werks, LLC. All rights reserved. Smile is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by Nespresso or Keurig Dr Pepper. Commercial composting facilities may not exist in your area. Visit FindAComposter.com or CompostNow.org to find a compost facility near you!

About Smile Beverage Werks PBC

Smile Beverage Werks, PBC is a Delaware Public Benefits Corporation d/b/a Smile Compostable Solutions. Smile utilizes its best-in-class compostable materials for solutions in food packaging, including single-use coffee pods, straws and bags. Founded by Michael Sands and Frank Schuster, Smile produces all plant-based, compostable and carbon neutral products. Follow Smile on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website SmileCoffeeWerks.com to learn more.

About Ocean's Halo

Ocean's Halo is the consumer brand for New Frontier Foods Inc., a Delaware Corporation. The company was formed in 2011 by Four Dads on a mission to build healthier, better-for-you snacks and ethnic recipes. Ocean's Halo brand launched in 2014, a fast-growing, Asian-inspired brand, committed to making the world a happier and healthier place. Its product lines of seaweeds, broths, noodles and sauces, are all USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, and plant-based. Grounded in their commitment to sustainability and bettering our environment, Ocean's Halo donates to ocean conservation initiatives via 1% of the Planet, an organization that inspires businesses and individuals to support the environment. Additionally, in the company provides over 10 million pounds of food and beverages to food banks annually in an effort to fight hunger.

