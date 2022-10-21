The "Godfather of Process Mining" Professor Wil van der Aalst To Anchor Reinventing Process Mining Keynotes at Celosphere 2022 featuring Gartner® VP Analyst Marc Kerremans

NEW YORK and MUNICH, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis , the global leader in execution management, today announced that the "Godfather of Process Mining," Prof. Wil van der Aalst will anchor the mainstage discussions about the reinvention of process mining and business execution at Celosphere 2022. The event will also feature Gartner VP Analyst Marc Kerremans. The Celosphere experience will take place November 9-10 in Munich, Germany.

Professor Wil van der Aalst is widely recognized as the inventor of process mining, and first to coin the term "process mining" in academics and business. Professor Wil van der Aalst will be participating in the mainstage discussions, fireside chats, and breakout sessions about the future of process mining. Marc Kerremans is a leading analyst on process mining and business execution technologies from Gartner. Marc will be presenting on the Evolution of Process Mining.

"Professor van der Aalst first coined process mining in 1999. He is renowned for connecting the process research, data science, and technologies that are foundational to both Celonis and the entire process mining industry," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "The only way to debut the reinvention of process mining is with the 'godfather' himself and we are honored to take the stage together for this important milestone."

"We think Marc's vision for business execution and process mining technology has shaped the way thousands of customers have adopted process mining into their business operations," said Rinke. "We are excited that our customers and partners will hear first-hand from Marc about his vision for the future of process excellence and business performance."

Celosphere is the annual gathering for the world's top experts in process mining and execution management. It unites the world's top companies to find, fix and modernize their core processes. This year Celosphere will feature a line up of top process experts including:

Lufthansa Group Member of the Executive Board, Fleet & Technology - Dr. Detlef Kayser

Mars VP of Intelligence, Automation & Emerging Tech - Adeel Fudda

Allianz Partners Chief Operating Officer - Lars Rogge

Climate Alpha Founder & CEO - Dr. Parag Khanna

ERGO Chief Digital Officer - Mark Klein

Bayer AG CoE Lead for Process Mining - Timo Peters

Founder of the Gapminder Foundation - Anna Rosling Rönnlund

About Professor Wil van der Aalst

Prof.dr.ir. Wil van der Aalst is Chief Scientist at Celonis, the undisputed leader in process mining and execution management technology. Prof.dr.ir. Wil van der Aalst is also a full professor at RWTH Aachen University leading the Process and Data Science (PADS) group. He is also part-time affiliated with the Fraunhofer-Institut für Angewandte Informationstechnik (FIT) where he leads FIT's Process Mining group and the Technische Universiteit Eindhoven (TU/e). His research interests include process mining, Petri nets, business process management, workflow management, process modeling and process analysis.

Van der Aalst has published more than 800 articles and books and is typically considered to be in the top 15 of most cited computer scientists.

About Marc Kerremans

Marc Kerremans is a VP at Gartner, where he specializes in business operations management (formerly BPM) as a management discipline and source of technological innovation. He researches technology providers, the role of business models, business operations models, process models, user best practices (including organizational impact and multidisciplinary competency centers) and the future of technology in general. Recently, Mr. Kerremans started new research areas on process mining, business operations models and systems, and introduced the concept of a digital twin of an organization (DTO), digitalops, autonomic operations and autonomic business. He has also co-authored a Market Guide focused on Technologies Supporting a Digital Twin of an Organization.

Register here to attend Celosphere 2022 in Munich, Germany.

