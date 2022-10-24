Cadence Bank Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2022 included:

Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $121.0 million , or $0.66 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $143.7 million , or $0.78 per diluted common share, an increase in adjusted earnings per diluted share of 6.8% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Reported $189.8 million in adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), an increase of 7.4% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Generated net organic loan growth of $936.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, or 13.1% on an annualized basis. Year-to-date, loans have grown $2.4 billion , or 12.0% annualized.

Net interest margin improved to 3.28%, up 22 basis points (and up 26 basis points excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion) from the linked quarter, driven by continued improvement in loan yields, changes to the earning asset mix resulting from net loan growth and disciplined management of deposit pricing.

Continued stable credit quality reflected in quarterly annualized net charge-offs of 0.09% of average loans and leases as well as a 3.3% linked quarter decline in total non-performing assets; no recorded provision for credit losses for the quarter.

Recently completed the successful core system conversion and operational integration of the legacy Cadence merger, including the re-branding of all branch locations across the Company's footprint.

"Our team is pleased to report continued positive momentum for Cadence Bank, highlighted by growth in adjusted earnings per share to $0.78 for the third quarter as well as the recent successful conversion of core systems and re-branding across our footprint," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We also had another good quarter in terms of loan growth, reporting total growth of $936 million, or 13% on an annualized basis. Our net interest margin improved as we continue to benefit from rising rates and improvement in our earning asset mix. Importantly, credit quality remains stable, which is reflected in no recorded provision for credit losses for the quarter."

Earnings Summary

The fourth quarter 2021 merger with Cadence Bancorporation impacts year-over-year comparisons. See "RECENT MERGER TRANSACTION" in this release for more information.

The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $121.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $70.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021 and net income available to common shareholders of $124.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $143.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $74.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $134.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022.

The Company reported adjusted PPNR of $189.8 million, or 1.58% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $92.1 million, or 1.32% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021 and $176.7 million, or 1.51% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022.

The growth in adjusted net income and PPNR during the quarter was primarily attributable to a significant increase in net interest revenue reflecting continued net interest margin improvement as well as loan growth, but was partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense as well as other noninterest expense.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $355.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $181.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $324.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $30.6 million or 9.4% from linked quarter. The fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest margin was 3.28% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 2.86% for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.06% for the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest revenue for the third quarter of 2022 included $8.1 million in accretion revenue related to acquired loans and leases, adding approximately 7 basis points to the net interest margin. Accretion declined $3.6 million from $11.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, which added approximately 11 basis points to the second quarter 2022 net interest margin. Excluding the impact of accretion, the linked quarter net interest margin increased by 26 basis points.

The increase in net interest revenue in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter reflected continued improvement in loan and securities yields as well as additional deployment of cash flow from maturing securities into loan growth. The balance sheet remains asset sensitive, with approximately 21% of loans floating (repricing within 30 days) and another 49% of loans variable as of September 30, 2022.

Yields on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, were 4.70% for the third quarter of 2022, up 58 basis points from 4.12% for the second quarter of 2022, while yields on total interest earning assets were 3.74% for the third quarter of 2022, up 45 basis points from 3.29% for the second quarter of 2022. The average cost of total deposits remained well managed at 0.35% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 0.17% for the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $936.0 million during the third quarter, or 13.1% annualized, and $2.4 billion year-to-date, or 12.0% annualized, to $29.3 billion. Loan growth for the quarter was well diversified, with our corporate banking team contributing the largest portion of the growth. Total deposits declined $1.2 billion during the third quarter to $39.0 billion, resulting in a total year-to-date decline of $813.7 million. The decline in deposits for the quarter included approximately $430 million in public funds and approximately $260 million in correspondent bank balances, both categories of which can vary quarter to quarter. The third quarter of 2022 ended with a loan to deposit ratio of 75.1% and securities to total assets of 26.1%, reflecting continued improvement in earning asset mix while maintaining strong balance sheet liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 35.5% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2022, increasing slightly from 34.9% at June 30, 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Credit quality metrics for the third quarter of 2022 reflect continued stability in overall credit quality, highlighted by low levels of net charge-offs and no provision for credit losses for the quarter.

Total non-performing assets declined $4.3 million, or 3.3%, in the third quarter from $130.8 million at June 30, 2022 to $126.5 million at September 30, 2022. Total non-performing loans and leases were $118.1 million at September 30, 2022, or 0.40% of total net loans and leases, compared to the June 30, 2022 balance of $116.4 million, or 0.41% of total net loans and leases. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets also declined to $8.4 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $6.0 million or 41.8% from the June 30, 2022 balance of $14.4 million.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 were $6.7 million, or 0.09% of net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and net recoveries of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 included one $8.0 million acquired energy credit that was classified as purchased credit deteriorated at merger. There was no recorded provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022, compared with a negative provision for credit losses of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses was $433.4 million, or 1.48% of net loans and leases at September 30, 2022, compared with $440.1 million, or 1.55% of net loans and leases at June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $124.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $84.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $125.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. Declines in mortgage production and servicing revenue and credit card, debit card, and merchant fees were offset by increases in deposit service charges and other miscellaneous income.

Insurance commission revenue totaled $39.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $35.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $40.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $14.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2022 results included an annual incentive payment from our card vendor as well as an annual true-up of revenue based on improved contractual revenue share. Other noninterest revenue was $21.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to a negative purchase accounting adjustment recorded in the second quarter related to the day one fair value of unfunded commitments acquired in the legacy Cadence transaction. In addition, other noninterest revenue for the third quarter reflects improved earnings on limited partnership investments.

Mortgage purchase money production continues to remain active despite the rate environment. Third quarter of 2022 mortgage origination volume was $769.9 million, compared with $788.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $913.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment was $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 with the variances due to continued volatility in the interest rate environment.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $319.7 million, compared with $179.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $285.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $290.2 million, compared with $174.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $271.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 60.3% for the third quarter of 2022, a slight improvement from 60.5% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by increases in salaries and employee benefits expense as well as other miscellaneous expense. Salaries and benefits expense increased $9.1 million for the linked quarter, including the impact of merit increases effective July 1, 2022, an increase in incentive compensation linked to corporate performance and a decrease in deferred salaries due to lower mortgage originations this quarter. Other noninterest expense increased $10.4 million for the linked quarter, including an approximate $7.4 million increase due to non-routine benefits favorably impacting second quarter expenses including a second quarter gain on sale in foreclosed property expense (versus a third quarter loss on same), finalization of intangible asset valuation and related amortization in the second quarter, and various timing of regulatory fees and SBA sold loan costs. In addition, the Company experienced elevated operating and fraud losses during the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 excludes $26.6 million in total merger related expenses, which includes one-time merger expense shown as a separate line item on the income statement as well as incremental merger related expenses (expenses for which the entity receives future benefit) that are included in the respective expense categories. Merger expense was $19.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Merger expense for the third quarter of 2022 was comprised primarily of conversion related expenses as well as compensation related items. Incremental merger related expenses for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $6.9 million compared to $6.1 million in the prior quarter and included primarily employee retention, marketing, and technology related expenses. Adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 also excludes a charge of $2.9 million in accordance with ASC 715 "Compensation - Retirement Benefits" to reflect the settlement accounting impact of elevated lump sum retirement pension payouts during 2022.

Capital Management

Total shareholders' equity was $4.17 billion at September 30, 2022 compared with $3.02 billion at September 30, 2021 and $4.44 billion at June 30, 2022. The decline in the linked quarter is primarily due to a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (Loss) ("AOCI") resulting from an increase in unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio, as a result of continued increases in longer-term interest rates in the quarter.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2022 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.25%, Tier 1 capital of 10.70%, Total risk-based capital of 12.84%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 8.43%.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock pursuant to its share repurchase program. Outstanding company shares were 182.4 million shares as of September 30, 2022, a reduction of 5.9 million shares since December 31, 2021.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "It's really an exciting time across our Company and our footprint. The successful completion of the core systems conversion and the rebranding of all of our locations is a historic event for our bank, and symbolizes that we now operate as one unified brand. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment and tireless work of the more than 6,500 teammates in our Company. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on the important objectives of taking care of the customers and communities we serve and delivering value to our shareholders."

Recent Merger Transaction

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

On October 29, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., (collectively referred to as legacy Cadence), pursuant to which legacy Cadence was merged with and into the Company (the Cadence Merger). Legacy Cadence operated 99 full-service banking offices in the southeast. As of October 29, 2021, legacy Cadence reported total assets of $18.8 billion, total loans of $11.6 billion and total deposits of $16.3 billion. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each legacy Cadence shareholder received 0.70 shares of the Company's common stock in exchange for each share of Cadence common stock they held. In addition, legacy Cadence paid a one-time special dividend of $1.25 per share on October 28, 2021. In connection with the closing of the Cadence merger, the Company changed its name from BancorpSouth Bank to Cadence Bank and also changed its NYSE ticker symbol from BXS to CADE. For more information regarding the Cadence Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on October 29, 2021 and the 2021 Annual Report Form 10-K filed with the FDIC. Due to the Company's evaluation of post-merger activity and the extensive information gathering and management review processes required to properly record acquired assets and liabilities, the Company considers its valuations of legacy Cadence's assets and liabilities to be provisional estimates as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of these assets and liabilities for the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies used.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 22 of this news release.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on October 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors the Company may face include, without limitation: potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth strategies; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, and investments; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; the ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; changes in legal, financial, accounting, and/or regulatory requirements; the costs and expenses to comply with such changes; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers. The Company also faces risks from the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the effect of actions taken to mitigate its impact on individuals or the economy broadly; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine and additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments.

Risks specifically related to the Cadence Merger include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies, or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected timeframes, or at all, and to successfully integrate legacy Cadence's operations and those of the Company or because such integration may be more difficult, time consuming, or costly than expected, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the risk that revenues following the Cadence Merger may be lower than expected; the ability of the Company and legacy Cadence to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the Cadence Merger; and the risk of potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Cadence Merger. There are also risks of adverse outcomes for any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or legacy Cadence in respect of the Cadence Merger; the risk that any announcements relating to the Cadence Merger could have adverse effects on the market price of the capital stock of the combined company; and risks arising from the dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Cadence Merger and other factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, periodic and current reports, and other filings the Company files with the FDIC.

The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the combined company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.

Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021

Sep 2022 Sep 2021 Earnings Summary:















Interest revenue $ 405,559 $ 349,555 $ 331,930 $ 290,626 $ 199,511

$ 1,087,044 $ 591,423 Interest expense 50,205 24,789 20,108 19,414 17,967

95,102 56,908 Net interest revenue 355,354 324,766 311,822 271,212 181,544

991,942 534,515 Provision (release) for credit losses — 1,000 — 133,562 (7,000)

1,000 4,500 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 355,354 323,766 311,822 137,650 188,544

990,942 530,015 Noninterest revenue 124,491 125,234 128,435 103,854 84,420

378,160 274,299 Noninterest expense 319,734 285,888 291,667 289,194 179,889

897,289 509,696 Income (loss) before income taxes 160,111 163,112 148,590 (47,690) 93,075

471,813 294,618 Income tax expense (benefit) 36,713 36,154 33,643 (13,033) 20,350

106,510 64,799 Net income (loss) 123,398 126,958 114,947 (34,657) 72,725

365,303 229,819 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

7,116 7,116 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 121,026 $ 124,586 $ 112,575 $ (37,029) $ 70,353

$ 358,187 $ 222,703

















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances













Total assets $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061 $ 47,669,751 $ 28,060,496

$ 47,699,660 $ 28,060,496 Total earning assets 42,832,355 43,093,974 42,744,225 43,503,089 25,572,354

42,832,355 25,572,354 Available-for-sale securities 12,441,894 13,450,621 14,371,606 15,606,470 10,053,372

12,441,894 10,053,372 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 29,296,450 28,360,485 27,189,666 26,882,988 14,991,245

29,296,450 14,991,245 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) 433,363 440,112 438,738 446,415 260,276

433,363 260,276 Net book value of acquired loans 8,841,588 9,721,672 11,020,251 11,968,278 1,426,266

8,841,588 1,426,266 Unamortized net discount on acquired loans 58,887 65,350 72,620 77,711 9,863

58,887 9,863 Total deposits 39,003,946 40,189,083 40,568,055 39,817,673 23,538,711

39,003,946 23,538,711 Total deposits and securities sold under agreement to

repurchase 39,682,280 40,838,260 41,271,615 40,504,861 24,243,834

39,682,280 24,243,834 Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB advances 2,495,000 1,200,000 — 595,000 —

2,495,000 — Subordinated and long-term debt 463,291 465,073 465,695 482,411 311,858

463,291 311,858 Total shareholders' equity 4,166,925 4,437,925 4,643,757 5,247,987 3,023,257

4,166,925 3,023,257 Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) 5,464,737 5,374,270 5,307,757 5,387,356 3,105,884

5,464,737 3,105,884 Common shareholders' equity 3,999,932 4,270,932 4,476,764 5,080,994 2,856,264

3,999,932 2,856,264 Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) $ 5,297,744 $ 5,207,277 $ 5,140,764 $ 5,220,363 $ 2,938,891

$ 5,297,744 $ 2,938,891

















Balance Sheet - Average Balances













Total assets $ 47,595,557 $ 47,064,829 $ 47,679,850 $ 40,990,459 $ 27,616,585

$ 47,446,436 $ 26,287,396 Total earning assets 43,079,481 42,688,497 43,515,166 37,210,403 25,220,602

43,092,786 23,936,674 Available-for-sale securities 13,252,828 13,941,127 15,070,524 12,954,547 9,539,814

14,081,502 8,081,730 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 28,872,156 27,848,097 27,106,733 22,745,093 14,915,728

27,948,795 15,138,032 Total deposits 39,600,886 39,396,028 40,565,103 34,759,687 23,162,450

39,850,473 22,016,659 Total deposits and securities sold under agreement to

repurchase 40,256,109 40,062,095 41,259,136 35,479,807 23,914,986

40,522,105 22,720,800 Subordinated and long-term debt 464,843 465,447 466,842 436,111 311,839

465,704 307,472 Total shareholders' equity 4,506,655 4,523,189 5,062,231 4,508,594 3,058,307

4,695,324 2,942,946 Common shareholders' equity $ 4,339,662 $ 4,356,196 $ 4,895,238 $ 4,341,601 $ 2,891,314

$ 4,528,331 $ 2,775,953

















Nonperforming Assets:















Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 89,931 $ 89,368 $ 91,031 $ 122,104 $ 59,622

$ 89,931 $ 59,622 Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 11,984 19,682 20,957 24,784 17,012

11,984 17,012 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing 16,200 7,385 7,292 6,903 7,165

16,200 7,165 Non-performing loans and leases (NPL) 118,115 116,435 119,280 153,791 83,799

118,115 83,799 Other real estate owned and other assets 8,376 14,399 28,401 33,021 16,515

8,376 16,515 Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 126,491 $ 130,834 $ 147,681 $ 186,812 $ 100,314

$ 126,491 $ 100,314

(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 25.



Selected Financial Data Cont.



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021

Sep 2022 Sep 2021 Financial Ratios and Other Data:















Return on average assets (2) 1.03 % 1.08 % 0.98 % (0.34) % 1.04 %

1.03 % 1.17 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2)) 1.22 1.16 1.05 1.03 1.11

1.15 1.28 Return on average common shareholders' equity (2) 11.06 11.47 9.33 (3.38) 9.65

10.58 10.73 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2) 13.13 12.36 10.07 9.51 10.28

11.79 11.77 Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 17.40 18.11 13.87 (4.71) 14.85

16.32 16.40 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 20.66 19.50 14.98 13.24 15.80

18.19 18.00 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2) 1.33 1.40 1.26 0.83 1.24

1.33 1.52 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average

assets (1)(2) 1.58 1.51 1.36 1.32 1.32

1.48 1.61 Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.28 3.06 2.92 2.90 2.86

3.09 2.99 Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent 3.05 2.94 2.81 2.78 2.72

2.93 2.83 Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 66.49 63.38 66.10 76.94 67.52

65.34 62.90 Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 60.33 60.46 63.52 63.54 65.28

61.40 60.74 Loan/deposit ratio 75.11 % 70.57 % 67.02 % 67.52 % 63.69 %

75.11 % 63.69 % Full time equivalent employees 6,629 6,659 6,568 6,595 4,770

6,629 4,770

















Credit Quality Ratios:















Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (2) 0.09 % (0.02) % (0.01) % (0.08) % (0.05) %

0.02 % — % Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2) — 0.01 — 2.33 (0.19)

— 0.04 ACL to loans and leases, net 1.48 1.55 1.61 1.66 1.74

1.48 1.74 ACL to NPL 366.90 377.99 367.82 290.27 310.60

366.90 310.60 NPL to loans and leases, net 0.40 0.41 0.44 0.57 0.56

0.40 0.56 NPA to total assets 0.27 0.27 0.31 0.39 0.36

0.27 0.36

















Equity Ratios:















Total shareholders' equity to total assets 8.74 % 9.29 % 9.84 % 11.01 % 10.77 %

8.74 % 10.77 % Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 8.39 8.94 9.48 10.66 10.18

8.39 10.18 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 5.24 5.82 6.31 7.54 6.82

5.24 6.82 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets,

excluding AOCI (1) 7.84 7.70 7.65 7.82 7.11

7.84 7.11

















Capital Adequacy (3):















Common Equity Tier 1 capital 10.25 % 10.34 % 10.57 % 11.11 % 10.73 %

10.25 % 10.73 % Tier 1 capital 10.70 10.81 11.05 11.61 11.63

10.70 11.63 Total capital 12.84 12.99 13.27 13.86 14.27

12.84 14.27 Tier 1 leverage capital 8.43 8.35 8.24 9.90 8.13

8.43 8.13

(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 25.

(2) Annualized.

(3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.



Selected Financial Data Cont.



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021

Sep 2022 Sep 2021 Common Share Data:















Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 0.60 $ (0.22) $ 0.65

$ 1.94 $ 2.11 Adjusted earnings per share (1) 0.78 0.73 0.65 0.63 0.69

2.16 2.31 Cash dividends per share 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.20 0.20

0.66 0.58 Book value per share 21.92 23.41 24.40 26.98 26.73

21.92 26.73 Tangible book value per share (1) 13.25 14.73 15.67 18.45 17.27

13.25 17.27 Market value per share (last) 25.41 23.48 29.26 29.79 29.78

25.41 29.78 Market value per share (high) 28.54 29.75 34.24 32.12 30.55

34.24 30.55 Market value per share (low) 22.04 22.82 27.95 27.25 24.87

22.04 24.87 Market value per share (avg) 25.68 25.74 31.20 30.20 27.89

27.52 27.89 Dividend payout ratio 33.33 % 32.44 % 36.60 % NM 30.71 %

34.02 % 27.49 % Adjusted dividend payout ratio (1) 28.21 % 30.14 % 33.85 % 31.75 % 28.99 %

30.56 % 25.11 % Total shares outstanding 182,438,780 182,461,786 183,488,844 188,337,658 106,853,316

182,438,780 106,853,316 Average shares outstanding - diluted 183,313,831 183,711,402 187,264,335 164,720,656 108,250,102

184,747,880 105,599,914

















Yield/Rate:















(Taxable equivalent basis)















Loans, loans held for sale, and leases 4.82 % 4.29 % 4.23 % 4.34 % 4.46 %

4.45 % 4.47 % Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net

accretion on acquired loans and leases 4.70 4.12 3.96 4.06 4.38

4.27 4.39 Available-for-sale securities:















Taxable 1.44 1.37 1.26 1.17 1.20

1.35 1.24 Tax-exempt 3.05 2.95 2.57 2.54 2.88

2.85 3.04 Other investments 2.32 1.03 0.24 0.25 0.20

1.10 0.16 Total interest earning assets and revenue 3.74 3.29 3.10 3.11 3.15

3.38 3.31 Deposits 0.35 0.17 0.15 0.17 0.24

0.22 0.28 Interest bearing demand and money market 0.60 0.26 0.20 0.21 0.31

0.35 0.35 Savings 0.17 0.06 0.06 0.14 0.09

0.10 0.10 Time 0.56 0.47 0.52 0.58 0.91

0.52 1.02 Total interest bearing deposits 0.53 0.26 0.23 0.26 0.36

0.34 0.41 Short-term borrowings 1.89 0.74 0.11 0.11 0.10

1.16 0.12 Total interest bearing deposits and short-term

borrowings 0.64 0.29 0.22 0.25 0.35

0.39 0.40 Long-term debt 4.16 4.14 4.19 3.95 4.47

4.16 4.47 Total interest bearing liabilities 0.70 0.36 0.29 0.32 0.43

0.45 0.48 Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 66.19 % 65.25 % 64.46 % 64.18 % 66.04 %

65.30 % 66.36 % Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment $ 1,052 $ 1,063 $ 1,027 $ 824 $ 446

$ 3,141 $ 1,564

(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 25.



Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



As of (In thousands) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 693,999 $ 770,293 $ 781,310 $ 656,132 $ 301,246 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal

funds sold 895,630 1,069,410 880,742 638,547 150,778 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 12,441,894 13,450,621 14,371,606 15,606,470 10,053,372 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 29,296,450 28,360,485 27,189,666 26,882,988 14,991,245 Allowance for credit losses 433,363 440,112 438,738 446,415 260,276 Net loans and leases 28,863,087 27,920,373 26,750,928 26,436,573 14,730,969 Loans held for sale, at fair value 198,381 213,458 302,211 340,175 342,871 Premises and equipment, net 802,382 782,728 781,209 786,426 533,999 Goodwill 1,449,511 1,444,209 1,409,038 1,407,948 958,304 Other intangible assets, net 132,953 138,370 191,642 198,271 52,235 Bank-owned life insurance 624,696 601,601 599,346 597,953 359,740 Other assets 1,597,127 1,356,645 1,136,029 1,001,256 576,982 Total Assets $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061 $ 47,669,751 $ 28,060,496 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 13,839,649 $ 14,012,529 $ 14,458,563 $ 13,634,505 $ 7,700,216 Interest bearing 18,033,648 19,032,983 18,854,543 18,727,588 10,285,371 Savings 3,676,340 3,735,925 3,713,629 3,556,079 3,054,756 Time deposits 3,454,309 3,407,646 3,541,320 3,899,501 2,498,368 Total deposits 39,003,946 40,189,083 40,568,055 39,817,673 23,538,711 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 678,334 649,177 703,560 687,188 705,123 Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB

borrowings 2,495,000 1,200,000 — 595,000 — Subordinated and long-term debt 463,291 465,073 465,695 482,411 311,858 Other liabilities 892,164 806,450 822,994 839,492 481,547 Total Liabilities 43,532,735 43,309,783 42,560,304 42,421,764 25,037,239 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 456,097 456,154 458,722 470,844 267,133 Capital surplus 2,695,646 2,686,031 2,701,371 2,841,998 688,637 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) (139,369) (82,627) Retained earnings 2,146,001 2,065,092 1,980,671 1,907,521 1,983,121 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,166,925 4,437,925 4,643,757 5,247,987 3,023,257 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061 $ 47,669,751 $ 28,060,496

Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 654,589 $ 640,672 $ 656,630 $ 792,315 $ 288,199 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal

funds sold 851,185 751,972 1,161,262 1,253,722 495,982 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 13,252,828 13,941,127 15,070,524 12,954,547 9,539,814 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 28,872,156 27,848,097 27,106,733 22,745,093 14,915,728 Allowance for credit losses 441,042 438,752 444,294 404,578 264,067 Net loans and leases 28,431,114 27,409,345 26,662,439 22,340,515 14,651,661 Loans held for sale, at fair value 103,312 147,301 176,647 220,766 242,422 Premises and equipment, net 809,799 784,247 785,005 690,031 534,071 Goodwill 1,444,331 1,407,452 1,407,973 1,115,502 957,899 Other intangible assets, net 136,149 188,897 195,606 106,559 53,567 Bank-owned life insurance 613,973 599,912 598,822 517,511 357,429 Other assets 1,298,277 1,193,904 964,942 998,991 495,541 Total Assets $ 47,595,557 $ 47,064,829 $ 47,679,850 $ 40,990,459 $ 27,616,585 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 13,816,796 $ 13,970,163 $ 13,806,591 $ 12,047,637 $ 7,579,513 Interest bearing 18,675,214 18,238,571 19,401,019 15,811,268 10,027,346 Savings 3,720,218 3,723,193 3,631,699 3,374,243 3,001,406 Time deposits 3,388,658 3,464,101 3,725,794 3,526,539 2,554,185 Total deposits 39,600,886 39,396,028 40,565,103 34,759,687 23,162,450 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 655,223 666,067 694,033 720,120 752,536 Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB borrowings 1,608,587 1,294,946 131,556 7,554 8,706 Subordinated and long-term debt 464,843 465,447 466,842 436,111 311,839 Other liabilities 759,363 719,152 760,085 558,393 322,747 Total Liabilities 43,088,902 42,541,640 42,617,619 36,481,865 24,558,278 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 456,130 457,713 465,458 404,522 270,098 Capital surplus 2,689,340 2,694,546 2,779,746 2,139,357 717,022 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (922,673) (821,034) (283,417) (103,554) (35,408) Retained earnings 2,116,865 2,024,971 1,933,451 1,901,276 1,939,602 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,506,655 4,523,189 5,062,231 4,508,594 3,058,307 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 47,595,557 $ 47,064,829 $ 47,679,850 $ 40,990,459 $ 27,616,585

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021

Sep 2022 Sep 2021 INTEREST REVENUE:















Loans and leases $ 349,093 $ 296,680 $ 282,266 $ 249,614 $ 168,066

$ 928,039 $ 508,566 Available-for-sale securities:















Taxable 46,701 46,254 45,155 37,258 28,617

138,110 73,792 Tax-exempt 2,548 2,571 2,414 1,608 490

7,533 1,853 Loans held for sale 2,241 2,118 1,407 1,324 2,076

5,766 6,711 Other interest revenue 4,976 1,932 688 822 262

7,596 501 Total interest revenue 405,559 349,555 331,930 290,626 199,511

1,087,044 591,423 INTEREST EXPENSE:















Interest bearing demand deposits and money market

accounts 28,175 11,717 9,742 8,485 7,723

49,636 24,766 Savings 1,597 590 568 1,203 672

2,753 1,998 Time deposits 4,797 4,041 4,764 5,139 5,861

13,602 19,255 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under

agreement to repurchase 3,944 906 216 200 204

5,067 613 Short-term debt 6,821 2,733 5 — —

9,560 — Subordinated and long-term debt 4,870 4,801 4,813 4,387 3,505

14,482 10,250 Other interest expense 1 1 — — 2

2 26 Total interest expense 50,205 24,789 20,108 19,414 17,967

95,102 56,908 Net interest revenue 355,354 324,766 311,822 271,212 181,544

991,942 534,515 Provision (release) for credit losses — 1,000 — 133,562 (7,000)

1,000 4,500 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 355,354 323,766 311,822 137,650 188,544

990,942 530,015

















NONINTEREST REVENUE:















Mortgage banking 9,080 11,446 21,763 10,580 13,058

42,289 47,473 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 14,497 16,593 11,321 12,016 10,692

42,410 30,619 Deposit service charges 19,943 19,126 19,898 17,680 11,580

58,968 31,235 Security (losses) gains, net (139) 1,446 (1,097) (378) (195)

211 (17) Insurance commissions 39,876 39,994 35,727 32,637 35,773

115,596 102,546 Wealth management 19,335 20,213 21,737 16,352 7,147

61,286 23,155 Gain on sale of PPP loans — — — — —

— 21,572 Other noninterest income 21,899 16,416 19,086 14,967 6,365

57,400 17,716 Total noninterest revenue 124,491 125,234 128,435 103,854 84,420

378,160 274,299

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits 191,193 182,094 187,819 149,599 112,968

561,106 322,216 Occupancy and equipment 30,610 30,129 28,270 26,885 18,977

89,008 54,509 Data processing and software 28,079 29,081 27,483 24,838 16,799

84,644 48,247 Merger expense 19,690 7,274 3,974 44,843 3,442

30,938 15,053 Deposit insurance assessments 4,499 4,945 3,336 3,278 2,330

12,781 5,423 Pension settlement expense 2,896 — — 651 2,400

2,896 2,400 Other noninterest expense 42,767 32,365 40,785 39,100 22,973

115,916 61,848 Total noninterest expense 319,734 285,888 291,667 289,194 179,889

897,289 509,696 Income (loss) before income taxes 160,111 163,112 148,590 (47,690) 93,075

471,813 294,618 Income tax expense (benefit) 36,713 36,154 33,643 (13,033) 20,350

106,510 64,799 Net income (loss) 123,398 126,958 114,947 (34,657) 72,725

365,303 229,819 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

7,116 7,116 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 121,026 $ 124,586 $ 112,575 $ (37,029) $ 70,353

$ 358,187 $ 222,703 Net income (loss) per common share: Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 0.60 $ (0.22) $ 0.65

$ 1.94 $ 2.11

Selected Loan Portfolio Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 8,803,381 $ 8,526,481 $ 8,017,958 $ 7,847,473 $ 2,210,287 Owner occupied 3,943,442 3,851,336 3,703,914 3,567,746 2,611,777 Total commercial and industrial 12,746,823 12,377,817 11,721,872 11,415,219 4,822,064 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 3,244,425 2,982,119 3,028,514 2,924,343 1,797,559 Income producing 5,098,470 5,054,232 4,795,486 4,924,369 3,443,967 Total commercial real estate 8,342,895 8,036,351 7,824,000 7,848,712 5,241,526 Consumer









Residential mortgages 7,924,378 7,662,621 7,355,995 7,311,306 4,698,328 Other consumer 282,354 283,696 287,799 307,751 229,327 Total consumer 8,206,732 7,946,317 7,643,794 7,619,057 4,927,655 Total loans and leases, net of unearned $ 29,296,450 $ 28,360,485 $ 27,189,666 $ 26,882,988 $ 14,991,245











NON-PERFORMING ASSETS









Non-performing Loans and Leases









Nonaccrual Loans and Leases









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 23,916 $ 34,233 $ 33,086 $ 33,690 $ 13,170 Owner occupied 8,327 9,567 11,787 22,058 13,738 Total commercial and industrial 32,243 43,800 44,873 55,748 26,908 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 1,823 2,125 1,618 5,568 3,292 Income producing 8,580 8,750 9,688 16,086 8,403 Total commercial real estate 10,403 10,875 11,306 21,654 11,695 Consumer









Residential mortgages 46,671 34,172 34,278 44,180 20,821 Other consumer 614 521 574 522 198 Total consumer 47,285 34,693 34,852 44,702 21,019 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $ 89,931 $ 89,368 $ 91,031 $ 122,104 $ 59,622











Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing 11,984 19,682 20,957 24,784 17,012 Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing 16,200 7,385 7,292 6,903 7,165 Total non-performing loans and leases $ 118,115 $ 116,435 $ 119,280 $ 153,791 $ 83,799











Other Real Estate Owned and Other Repossessed

Assets 8,376 14,399 28,401 33,021 16,515 Total Non-performing Assets $ 126,491 $ 130,834 $ 147,681 $ 186,812 $ 100,314











Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases during the

Quarter (excluding acquisitions) $ 34,432 $ 21,312 $ 16,374 $ 22,158 $ 19,858

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:









Balance, beginning of period $ 440,112 $ 438,738 $ 446,415 $ 260,276 $ 265,720











Charge-offs:









Commercial and industrial (11,551) (2,170) (2,682) (2,712) (1,488) Commercial real estate (1,116) (275) (313) (586) (131) Consumer (2,653) (1,941) (1,792) (2,342) (1,694) Total loans charged-off (15,320) (4,386) (4,787) (5,640) (3,313)











Recoveries:









Commercial and industrial 3,657 3,217 3,178 7,835 3,787 Commercial real estate 3,509 1,076 437 1,047 646 Consumer 1,405 1,467 1,612 1,521 936 Total recoveries 8,571 5,760 5,227 10,403 5,369











Net (charge-offs) recoveries (6,749) 1,374 440 4,763 2,056











Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit

deterioration — — (8,117) 62,321 — Provision:









Loans and leases acquired during the quarter — — — 119,055 — Provision (release) for credit losses related to loans

and leases — — — — (7,500) Total provision for loans and leases — — — 119,055 (7,500)











Balance, end of period $ 433,363 $ 440,112 $ 438,738 $ 446,415 $ 260,276











Average loans and leases, net of unearned, for period $ 28,872,156 $ 27,848,097 $ 27,106,733 $ 22,745,093 $ 14,915,728











Ratio: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and

leases (2) 0.09 % (0.02) % (0.01) % (0.08) % (0.05) %











RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)









Balance, beginning of period $ 24,551 $ 23,551 $ 23,551 $ 9,044 $ 8,544 Provision for unfunded commitments for loans

acquired during the quarter — — — 13,007 — Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments — 1,000 — 1,500 500 Balance, end of period $ 24,551 $ 24,551 $ 23,551 $ 23,551 $ 9,044

(1) The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.

(2) Annualized.



Loan Portfolio by Grades (Unaudited)





September 30, 2022 (In thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Impaired Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

(Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:











Commercial and industrial











Non-real estate $ 8,564,230 $ 60,616 $ 168,174 $ 5,947 $ 4,414 $ 8,803,381 Owner occupied 3,899,192 1,758 37,019 3,576 1,897 3,943,442 Total commercial and industrial 12,463,422 62,374 205,193 9,523 6,311 12,746,823 Commercial real estate











Construction, acquisition and development 3,216,949 17,597 3,725 — 6,154 3,244,425 Income producing 4,973,000 14,363 89,573 705 20,829 5,098,470 Total commercial real estate 8,189,949 31,960 93,298 705 26,983 8,342,895 Consumer











Residential mortgages 7,789,212 1,156 132,510 — 1,500 7,924,378 Other consumer 278,815 — 3,539 — — 282,354 Total consumer 8,068,027 1,156 136,049 — 1,500 8,206,732 Total loans and leases, net of unearned $ 28,721,398 $ 95,490 $ 434,540 $ 10,228 $ 34,794 $ 29,296,450



June 30, 2022 (In thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Impaired Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

(Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:











Commercial and industrial











Non-real estate $ 8,360,393 $ 48,665 $ 98,031 $ 6,661 $ 12,731 $ 8,526,481 Owner occupied 3,805,811 1,735 36,098 3,622 4,070 3,851,336 Total commercial and industrial 12,166,204 50,400 134,129 10,283 16,801 12,377,817 Commercial real estate











Construction, acquisition and development 2,963,169 423 12,475 993 5,059 2,982,119 Income producing 4,931,450 3,083 92,887 704 26,108 5,054,232 Total commercial real estate 7,894,619 3,506 105,362 1,697 31,167 8,036,351 Consumer











Residential mortgages 7,542,086 756 117,771 598 1,410 7,662,621 Other consumer 275,105 — 8,591 — — 283,696 Total consumer 7,817,191 756 126,362 598 1,410 7,946,317 Total loans and leases, net of unearned $ 27,878,014 $ 54,662 $ 365,853 $ 12,578 $ 49,378 $ 28,360,485

Geographical Loan Information (Unaudited)



September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 349,832 $ 162,760 $ 393,595 $ 519,730 $ 345,539 $ 475,031 $ 65,512 $ 321,528 $ 3,812,763 $ 2,357,091 $ 8,803,381 Owner occupied 349,354 244,482 323,891 279,264 290,926 554,072 91,611 172,550 1,456,766 180,526 3,943,442 Total commercial and industrial 699,186 407,242 717,486 798,994 636,465 1,029,103 157,123 494,078 5,269,529 2,537,617 12,746,823 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and

development 191,703 81,362 210,076 328,010 58,871 204,065 33,441 148,321 1,620,083 368,493 3,244,425 Income producing 428,514 250,807 329,519 654,233 212,723 439,077 193,106 289,768 1,875,365 425,358 5,098,470 Total commercial real estate 620,217 332,169 539,595 982,243 271,594 643,142 226,547 438,089 3,495,448 793,851 8,342,895 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,120,555 363,247 537,874 354,043 435,941 1,009,632 149,603 605,962 3,126,062 221,459 7,924,378 Other consumer 26,611 10,556 4,940 14,400 9,644 55,147 1,091 9,858 59,159 90,948 282,354 Total consumer 1,147,166 373,803 542,814 368,443 445,585 1,064,779 150,694 615,820 3,185,221 312,407 8,206,732 Total loans and leases, net of

unearned $ 2,466,569 $ 1,113,214 $ 1,799,895 $ 2,149,680 $ 1,353,644 $ 2,737,024 $ 534,364 $ 1,547,987 $ 11,950,198 $ 3,643,875 $ 29,296,450























Loan growth, excluding loans acquired

during the quarter ($) $ (33,431) $ 16,492 $ 118,322 $ 28,751 $ 18,538 $ 73,430 $ (48,762) $ 26,012 $ 419,252 $ 317,361 $ 935,965 Loan growth, excluding loans acquired

during the quarter (%) (annualized) (5.31) % 5.97 % 27.92 % 5.38 % 5.51 % 10.94 % (33.18) % 6.78 % 14.42 % 37.85 % 13.09 %





June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 399,110 $ 156,007 $ 411,175 $ 530,835 $ 325,925 $ 430,355 $ 90,777 $ 321,900 $ 3,703,419 $ 2,156,978 $ 8,526,481 Owner occupied 351,129 244,194 293,162 279,972 292,640 560,825 91,523 173,170 1,402,562 162,159 3,851,336 Total commercial and industrial 750,239 400,201 704,337 810,807 618,565 991,180 182,300 495,070 5,105,981 2,319,137 12,377,817 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and

development 199,673 73,486 209,715 258,645 57,377 180,636 30,569 130,391 1,434,138 407,489 2,982,119 Income producing 411,413 258,831 266,141 682,813 219,774 447,697 224,522 305,954 1,834,915 402,172 5,054,232 Total commercial real estate 611,086 332,317 475,856 941,458 277,151 628,333 255,091 436,345 3,269,053 809,661 8,036,351 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,109,209 353,935 496,593 355,796 430,005 990,346 144,652 580,814 3,094,629 106,642 7,662,621 Other consumer 29,466 10,269 4,787 12,868 9,385 53,735 1,083 9,746 61,283 91,074 283,696 Total consumer 1,138,675 364,204 501,380 368,664 439,390 1,044,081 145,735 590,560 3,155,912 197,716 7,946,317 Total loans and leases, net of

unearned $ 2,500,000 $ 1,096,722 $ 1,681,573 $ 2,120,929 $ 1,335,106 $ 2,663,594 $ 583,126 $ 1,521,975 $ 11,530,946 $ 3,326,514 $ 28,360,485

Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021

Sep 2022 Sep 2021 NONINTEREST REVENUE:















Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR

hedge market value adjustment $ 4,746 $ 6,754 $ 7,733 $ 7,963 $ 11,009

$ 19,234 $ 39,951 MSR and MSR hedge market value

adjustment 4,333 4,692 14,030 2,617 2,049

23,055 7,522 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 14,497 16,593 11,321 12,016 10,692

42,410 30,619 Deposit service charges 19,943 19,126 19,898 17,680 11,580

58,968 31,235 Security (losses) gains, net (139) 1,446 (1,097) (378) (195)

211 (17) Insurance commissions 39,876 39,994 35,727 32,637 35,773

115,596 102,546 Trust income 9,011 9,129 10,061 7,892 4,735

28,201 14,298 Annuity fees 600 753 604 435 50

1,957 151 Brokerage commissions and fees 9,724 10,331 11,072 8,025 2,362

31,128 8,706 Gain on sale of PPP loans — — — — —

— 21,572 Bank-owned life insurance 3,537 3,285 3,336 3,098 4,217

10,158 8,082 Other miscellaneous income 18,363 13,131 15,750 11,869 2,148

47,242 9,634 Total noninterest revenue $ 124,491 $ 125,234 $ 128,435 $ 103,854 $ 84,420

$ 378,160 $ 274,299

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits $ 191,193 $ 182,094 $ 187,819 $ 149,599 $ 112,968

$ 561,106 $ 322,216 Occupancy, net of rental income 22,743 21,109 20,346 19,477 13,443

64,199 39,444 Equipment 7,867 9,020 7,924 7,408 5,534

24,809 15,065 Deposit insurance assessments 4,499 4,945 3,336 3,278 2,330

12,781 5,423 Pension settlement expense 2,896 — — 651 2,400

2,896 2,400 Advertising 1,981 2,030 2,716 2,721 988

6,727 2,775 Foreclosed property expense 1,093 (1,104) 440 689 2,189

430 3,859 Telecommunications 1,882 1,984 1,833 1,725 1,600

5,699 4,515 Public relations 2,104 2,387 1,877 2,365 1,166

6,368 2,919 Data processing 17,710 18,089 16,824 15,606 11,297

52,623 32,745 Computer software 10,369 10,992 10,659 9,232 5,502

32,020 15,502 Amortization of intangibles 5,417 3,042 6,780 5,473 2,424

15,240 7,143 Legal 2,054 1,463 1,793 1,282 814

5,310 2,754 Merger expense 19,690 7,274 3,974 44,843 3,442

30,938 15,053 Postage and shipping 2,098 2,022 2,034 1,772 1,414

6,154 4,278 Other miscellaneous expense 26,138 20,541 23,312 23,073 12,378

69,989 33,605 Total noninterest expense $ 319,734 $ 285,888 $ 291,667 $ 289,194 $ 179,889

$ 897,289 $ 509,696

















INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:















Property and casualty commissions $ 30,021 $ 29,220 $ 25,852 $ 23,640 $ 26,413

$ 85,093 $ 74,402 Life and health commissions 7,254 7,935 7,143 6,459 6,543

22,332 20,167 Risk management income 654 674 757 699 676

2,085 1,900 Other 1,947 2,165 1,975 1,839 2,141

6,086 6,077 Total insurance commissions $ 39,876 $ 39,994 $ 35,727 $ 32,637 $ 35,773

$ 115,596 $ 102,546

Average Balance and Yields (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS





















Interest-earning assets:





















Loans and leases, excluding

accretion $ 28,872,156 $ 341,334 4.69 %

$ 27,848,097 $ 285,345 4.11 %

$ 14,915,728 $ 165,207 4.39 % Accretion income on acquired

loans

8,134 0.11



11,714 0.17



3,175 0.08 Loans held for sale 103,312 2,241 8.61

147,301 2,118 5.77

242,422 2,076 3.40 Investment securities





















Taxable 12,833,857 46,701 1.44

13,499,222 46,254 1.37

9,454,514 28,617 1.20 Tax-exempt 418,971 3,225 3.05

441,905 3,255 2.95

85,300 620 2.88 Total investment securities 13,252,828 49,926 1.49

13,941,127 49,509 1.42

9,539,814 29,237 1.22 Other investments 851,185 4,976 2.32

751,972 1,932 1.03

522,638 262 0.20 Total interest-earning assets 43,079,481 406,611 3.74 %

42,688,497 350,618 3.29 %

25,220,602 199,957 3.15 % Other assets 4,957,118





4,815,084





2,660,050



Allowance for credit losses 441,042





438,752





264,067



Total assets $ 47,595,557





$ 47,064,829





$ 27,616,585



























LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing demand and

money market $ 18,675,214 $ 28,175 0.60 %

$ 18,238,571 $ 11,717 0.26 %

$ 10,027,346 7,723 0.31 % Savings deposits 3,720,218 1,597 0.17

3,723,193 590 0.06

3,001,406 672 0.09 Time deposits 3,388,658 4,797 0.56

3,464,101 4,041 0.47

2,554,185 5,861 0.91 Total interest-bearing

deposits 25,784,090 34,569 0.53

25,425,865 16,348 0.26

15,582,937 14,256 0.36 Short-term borrowings 2,263,810 10,765 1.89

1,961,013 3,639 0.74

761,242 204 0.11 Long-term borrowings 464,843 4,871 4.16

465,447 4,802 4.14

311,839 3,507 4.46 Total interest-bearing

liabilities 28,512,743 50,205 0.70 %

27,852,325 24,789 0.36 %

16,656,018 17,967 0.43 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits 13,816,796





13,970,163





7,579,513



Other liabilities 759,363





719,152





322,747



Total liabilities 43,088,902





42,541,640





24,558,278



Shareholders' equity 4,506,655





4,523,189





3,058,307



Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 47,595,557





$ 47,064,829





$ 27,616,585



Net interest income/net interest

spread

356,406 3.05 %



325,829 2.94 %



181,990 2.72 % Net yield on earning assets/net

interest margin



3.28 %





3.06 %





2.86 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:





















Loans and investment securities

(1,052)





(1,063)





(446)

Net interest revenue

$ 355,354





$ 324,766





$ 181,544



Average Balance and Yields Cont.



Year-To-Date

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS













Interest-earning assets:













Loans and leases, excluding accretion $ 27,948,795 $ 891,585 4.27 %

$ 15,138,032 $ 499,866 4.41 % Accretion income on acquired loans

37,592 0.18



9,772 0.09 Loans held for sale 142,152 5,766 5.42 %

297,885 6,711 3.01 % Investment securities













Taxable 13,633,964 138,110 1.35 %

7,978,632 73,792 1.24 % Tax-exempt 447,538 9,536 2.85

103,098 2,345 3.04 Total investment securities 14,081,502 147,646 1.40

8,081,730 76,137 1.26 Other investments 920,337 7,596 1.10

419,027 501 0.16 Total interest-earning assets 43,092,786 1,090,185 3.38 %

23,936,674 592,987 3.31 Other assets 4,795,001





2,601,498



Allowance for credit losses 441,351





250,776



Total assets $ 47,446,436





$ 26,287,396



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Interest bearing demand and money market $ 18,768,943 49,636 0.35 %

$ 9,531,362 $ 24,766 0.35 % Savings deposits 3,692,027 2,753 0.10

2,802,524 1,998 0.10 Time deposits 3,524,949 13,602 0.52

2,534,747 19,255 1.02 Total interest-bearing deposits 25,985,919 65,991 0.34

14,868,633 46,019 0.41 Short-term borrowings 1,688,738 14,627 1.16

708,870 613 0.12 Long-term borrowings 465,704 14,484 4.16

307,472 10,276 4.47 Total interest-bearing liabilities 28,140,361 95,102 0.45 %

15,884,975 56,908 0.48 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













Demand deposits 13,864,554





7,148,026



Other liabilities 746,197





311,449



Total liabilities 42,751,112





23,344,450



Shareholders' equity 4,695,324





2,942,946



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 47,446,436





$ 26,287,396



Net interest income/net interest spread

995,083 2.93 %



536,079 2.83 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin



3.09 %





2.99 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:













Loans and investment securities

(3,141)





(1,564)

Net interest revenue

$ 991,942





$ 534,515



Selected Additional Data (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):









Fair value, beginning of period $ 102,021 $ 92,859 $ 69,552 $ 64,684 $ 60,615 Originations of servicing assets 3,890 4,962 5,155 5,709 5,798 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (3,085) (3,253) (3,147) (3,823) (3,919) Due to update in valuation assumptions 9,941 7,453 21,299 2,982 2,190 Fair value, end of period $ 112,767 $ 102,021 $ 92,859 $ 69,552 $ 64,684











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Origination $ 1,916 $ 4,042 $ 5,118 $ 5,970 $ 9,284 Servicing 5,915 5,965 5,762 5,816 5,644 Payoffs/Paydowns (3,085) (3,253) (3,147) (3,823) (3,919) Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR 4,746 6,754 7,733 7,963 11,009 Market value adjustment on MSR 9,941 7,453 21,299 2,983 2,190 Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge (5,606) (2,762) (7,269) (365) (141) Total mortgage banking revenue $ 9,080 $ 11,446 $ 21,763 $ 10,580 $ 13,058











Mortgage loans serviced $ 7,723,605 $ 7,685,994 $ 7,629,119 $ 7,553,917 $ 7,455,113 MSR/mortgage loans serviced 1.46 % 1.33 % 1.22 % 0.92 % 0.87 %



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021 AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Treasury securities $ 1,451,461 $ 1,466,313 $ 1,459,845 $ 1,496,465 $ — Obligations of U.S. government agencies 1,820,913 2,133,561 2,350,810 2,638,442 2,575,564 Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S.

agencies ("MBS"):









Residential pass-through:









Guaranteed by GNMA 87,063 95,955 105,900 113,427 52,625 Issued by FNMA and FHLMC 6,427,152 7,014,715 7,604,829 8,129,191 5,773,462 Other residential mortgage-back securities 181,317 201,440 212,216 243,357 — Commercial mortgage-backed securities 1,880,949 1,899,785 1,951,367 2,061,133 1,518,556 Total MBS 8,576,481 9,211,895 9,874,312 10,547,108 7,344,643 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 444,953 485,400 530,241 565,520 112,152 Other domestic debt securities 98,615 101,313 103,117 63,645 21,013 Foreign debt securities 49,471 52,139 53,281 295,290 — Total available-for-sale securities $ 12,441,894 $ 13,450,621 $ 14,371,606 $ 15,606,470 $ 10,053,372

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions

(Unaudited)

Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021

Sep 2022 Sep 2021 Adjusted net income available to common

shareholders















Net income (loss) $ 123,398 $ 126,958 $ 114,947 $ (34,657) $ 72,725

$ 365,303 $ 229,819 Plus: Merger expense 19,690 7,274 3,974 44,843 3,442

30,938 15,053 Incremental merger related expense 6,912 6,060 6,571 4,633 —

19,543 — Initial provision for acquired loans — — — 132,062 —

— 11,500 Branch closing expense 6 705 128 — —

839 — Pension settlement expense 2,896 — — 651 2,400

2,896 2,400 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (139) 1,446 (1,097) (378) (195)

211 (17) Tax adjustment 7,016 2,981 2,786 41,453 1,506

12,783 7,228 Adjusted net income 146,025 136,570 123,931 106,457 77,256

406,525 251,561 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

7,116 7,116 Adjusted net income available to common

shareholders $ 143,653 $ 134,198 $ 121,559 $ 104,085 $ 74,884

$ 399,409 $ 244,445



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021

Sep 2022 Sep 2021 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue















Net income (loss) $ 123,398 $ 126,958 $ 114,947 $ (34,657) $ 72,725

$ 365,303 $ 229,819 Plus: Provision (release) for credit losses — 1,000 — 133,562 (7,000)

1,000 4,500 Income tax expense (benefit) 36,713 36,154 33,643 (13,033) 20,350

106,510 64,799 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 160,111 $ 164,112 $ 148,590 $ 85,872 $ 86,075

$ 472,813 $ 299,118



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021

Sep 2022 Sep 2021 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue















Net income (loss) $ 123,398 $ 126,958 $ 114,947 $ (34,657) $ 72,725

$ 365,303 $ 229,819 Plus: Provision (release) for credit losses — 1,000 — 133,562 (7,000)

1,000 4,500 Merger expense 19,690 7,274 3,974 44,843 3,442

30,938 15,053 Incremental merger related expense 6,912 6,060 6,571 4,633 —

19,543 — Branch closing expense 6 705 128 — —

839 — Pension settlement expense 2,896 — — 651 2,400

2,896 2,400 Income tax expense (benefit) 36,713 36,154 33,643 (13,033) 20,350

106,510 64,799 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (139) 1,446 (1,097) (378) (195)

211 (17) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 189,754 $ 176,705 $ 160,360 $ 136,377 $ 92,112

$ 526,818 $ 316,588



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021

Sep 2022 Sep 2021 Total adjusted noninterest expense















Total noninterest expense $ 319,734 $ 285,888 $ 291,667 $ 289,194 $ 179,889

$ 897,289 $ 509,696 Less: Merger expense 19,690 7,274 3,974 44,843 3,442

30,938 15,053 Incremental merger related expense 6,912 6,060 6,571 4,633 —

19,543 — Branch closing expense 6 705 128 — —

839 — Pension settlement expense 2,896 — — 651 2,400

2,896 2,400 Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 290,230 $ 271,849 $ 280,994 $ 239,067 $ 174,047

$ 843,073 $ 492,243



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021

Sep 2022 Sep 2021 Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI















Total assets $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061 $ 47,669,751 $ 28,060,496

$ 47,699,660 $ 28,060,496 Less: Goodwill 1,449,511 1,444,209 1,409,038 1,407,948 958,304

1,449,511 958,304 Other identifiable intangible assets 132,953 138,370 191,642 198,271 52,235

132,953 52,235 Total tangible assets 46,117,196 46,165,129 45,603,381 46,063,532 27,049,957

46,117,196 27,049,957 Less: AOCI (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) (139,369) (82,627)

(1,297,812) (82,627) Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI $ 47,415,008 $ 47,101,474 $ 46,267,381 $ 46,202,901 $ 27,132,584

$ 47,415,008 $ 27,132,584



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Dec 2021 Sep 2021

Sep 2022 Sep 2021 PERIOD END BALANCES:















Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $ 4,166,925 $ 4,437,925 $ 4,643,757 $ 5,247,987 $ 3,023,257

$ 4,166,925 $ 3,023,257 Less: AOCI (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) (139,369) (82,627)

(1,297,812) (82,627) Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 5,464,737 $ 5,374,270 $ 5,307,757 $ 5,387,356 $ 3,105,884

$ 5,464,737 $ 3,105,884

















Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $ 4,166,925 $ 4,437,925 $ 4,643,757 $ 5,247,987 $ 3,023,257

$ 4,166,925 $ 3,023,257 Less: preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Common shareholders' equity 3,999,932 4,270,932 4,476,764 5,080,994 2,856,264

3,999,932 2,856,264 Less: AOCI (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) (139,369) (82,627)

(1,297,812) (82,627) Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 5,297,744 $ 5,207,277 $ 5,140,764 $ 5,220,363 $ 2,938,891

$ 5,297,744 $ 2,938,891

















Total tangible common shareholders' equity,

excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $ 4,166,925 $ 4,437,925 $ 4,643,757 $ 5,247,987 $ 3,023,257

$ 4,166,925 $ 3,023,257 Less: Goodwill 1,449,511 1,444,209 1,409,038 1,407,948 958,304

1,449,511 958,304 Other identifiable intangible assets 132,953 138,370 191,642 198,271 52,235

132,953 52,235 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity 2,417,468 2,688,353 2,876,084 3,474,775 1,845,725

2,417,468 1,845,725 Less: AOCI (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) (139,369) (82,627)

(1,297,812) (82,627) Total tangible common shareholders' equity,

excluding AOCI $ 3,715,280 $ 3,624,698 $ 3,540,084 $ 3,614,144 $ 1,928,352

$ 3,715,280 $ 1,928,352

















AVERAGE BALANCES:















Total tangible common shareholders' equity















Total shareholders' equity $ 4,506,655 $ 4,523,189 $ 5,062,231 $ 4,508,594 $ 3,058,307

$ 4,695,324 $ 2,942,946 Less: Goodwill 1,444,331 1,407,452 1,407,973 1,115,502 957,899

1,420,052 907,042 Other identifiable intangible assets 136,149 188,897 195,606 106,559 53,567

173,333 53,664 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,759,182 $ 2,759,847 $ 3,291,659 $ 3,119,540 $ 1,879,848

$ 2,934,946 $ 1,815,247

















Total average assets $47,595,557 $47,064,829 $47,679,850 $40,990,459 $27,616,585

$47,446,436 $26,287,396 Total shares of common stock outstanding 182,438,780 182,461,786 183,488,844 188,337,658 106,853,316

182,438,780 106,853,316 Average shares outstanding-diluted 183,313,831 183,711,402 187,264,335 164,720,656 108,250,102

184,747,880 105,599,914

















Tangible common shareholders' equity to

tangible assets (1) 5.24 % 5.82 % 6.31 % 7.54 % 6.82 %

5.24 % 6.82 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to

tangible assets, excluding AOCI (2) 7.84 7.70 7.65 7.82 7.11

7.84 7.11 Return on average tangible common equity (3) 17.40 18.11 13.87 (4.71) 14.85

16.32 16.40 Adjusted return on average tangible common

equity (4) 20.66 19.50 14.98 13.24 15.80

18.19 18.00 Adjusted return on average assets (5) 1.22 1.16 1.05 1.03 1.11

1.15 1.28 Adjusted return on average common

shareholders' equity (6) 13.13 12.36 10.07 9.51 10.28

11.79 11.77 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total

average assets (7) 1.33 1.40 1.26 0.83 1.24

1.33 1.52 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to

total average assets (8) 1.58 1.51 1.36 1.32 1.32

1.48 1.61 Tangible book value per common share (9) $ 13.25 $ 14.73 $ 15.67 $ 18.45 $ 17.27

$ 13.25 $ 17.27 Tangible book value per common share,

excluding AOCI (10) 20.36 19.87 19.29 19.19 18.05

20.36 18.05 Adjusted earnings per common share (11) $ 0.78 $ 0.73 $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.69

$ 2.16 $ 2.31 Adjusted dividend payout ratio (12) 28.21 % 30.14 % 33.85 % 31.75 % 28.99 %

30.56 % 25.11 %

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:

(1) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets. (2) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other identifiable intangible assets. (3) Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity. (4) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (5) Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets. (6) Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity. (7) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets. (8) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of net adjusted income. (9) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (10) Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (11) Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted. (12) Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.

Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions

The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense.

