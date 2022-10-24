Calyx IRT Delivers Flexibility to Accelerate Recruitment

Advanced IRT system enhanced with self-service functionality to quickly address trial challenges

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced a significant enhancement to its advanced interactive response technology (IRT) system. Calyx has expanded its self-service IRT tools, which enable clinical trial sponsors and CROs to quickly adapt to trial needs without reprogramming.

Calyx’s Juan Munoz-Pujol states, “This new functionality gives sponsors the flexibility they need to easily change their core IRT settings as often as circumstances require to quickly activate sites in new countries and accelerate patient recruitment.” (PRNewswire)

Sponsors can react to changing trial needs and quickly have medication available for patients at new sites worldwide.

With the ability to easily add countries and depots to Calyx IRT's customizable platform, sponsors can react to the inevitable changing needs of their trials and quickly have medication available for patient enrolments at new sites worldwide.

"Facing tighter than ever timelines, most sponsors expand their trials to additional countries at least once, if not multiple times during clinical trials in order to meet patient recruitment goals," said Juan Munoz Pujol, Vice President of IRT at Calyx. "This new functionality gives sponsors the flexibility they need to easily change their core IRT settings as often as circumstances require to quickly activate sites in new countries and accelerate patient recruitment. We believe this benefit will be reflected in faster timelines and lower costs."

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and 30 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

