Ecomondo: "SwitchMed Connect", the European Union's circular economy event, in Italy for the first time

SwitchMed in Rimini at IEG's major event to promote sustainable economic approaches in the Mediterranean

From 9 th to 10 th November 2022 , stakeholders, entrepreneurs, start-ups, political and financial institutions from 8 Mediterranean countries will gather to create synergies and accelerate environmental and social innovations

Focus on the Blue Economy with #EYESONBLUE, the award ceremony for the most innovative projects for water issues and the conference on fish food systems

RIMINI, Italy, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecomondo, an international reference for the circular economy. "This year," announces Corrado Peraboni, CEO of IEG, "the Italian Exhibition Group show, scheduled from 8th to 11th November at Rimini Expo Centre will be hosting " SwitchMed Connect " on the 9th and 10th, a leading biennial European Union -funded event that promotes circular economy approaches in Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine and Tunisia, held in Italy for the first time."

"To mark the occasion," Global Exhibition Director, Alessandra Astolfi, adds, "the main Mediterranean stakeholders of the entire green ecosystem will be attending our prime event in green technologies to enable synergies, exchange know-how and speed up environmental and social innovations."



"We are very grateful to Ecomondo to host our flagship event" states Enrique de Villamore, Director of MedWaves, responsible for the implementation of the event, adding "SwitchMed Connect is a unique opportunity to bridge the two shores of the Mediterranean around the needed transition to Circular Economy in the region".

SwitchMed, founded in 2013 by the European Union, is the result of collaboration between the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) , the Economics Division of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and MedWaves , the UNEP/MAP Regional Activity Centre for Sustainable Consumption and Production.

"SwichMed Connect" will see the Mediterranean's leading start-ups, entrepreneurs, sector operators, political and financial institutions gathered at Ecomondo to promote and accelerate the transition to sustainable consumption and production models in the southern Mediterranean. The second day will feature the #EYESONBLUE ceremony awarding prizes to the 3 best entrepreneurs and their innovative Blue Economy projects. The contest is jointly organised by the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) , EU Neighbours South and the SwitchMed programme.

The programme includes "SwitchMed: sustainable and circular fish food systems for a Blue Economy in the Mediterranean" and conferences on transversal topics: textile and fashion industry, access to sustainable finance, circularity of plastics and open-eco innovation.

Ecomondo 2022, now at its 25th edition and a forerunner on circular economy and sustainable development topics, will also be a partner of the first Mediterranean pavilion at COP27 , the annual meeting of countries that have signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to take place in Sharm el-Sheikh from 6th to 18th November 2022.

