MEDALOGIX LAUNCHES PULSE, A DYNAMIC RESOURCE MANAGEMENT HOME HEALTH SOLUTION

Leveraging more than 11 million historical visits, solution provides industry's first machine learning visit-by-visit analytics and individualized care recommendations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Using the power of machine learning to deliver visit-by-visit analytics that ensure patients receive the right care at the right time, the Medalogix Pulse resource management solution is now available for home health providers, nationwide.

"The power of Pulse is in its predictive analytics and risk stratification features..." -Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

The development of Pulse was spurred by the need to strengthen what can be a logistically overwhelming and inefficient patient journey in home health, as well as the growing demand for clinical resources given the industry's staffing shortage. Medalogix Pulse is founded upon technology in their flagship products, Medalogix Care and Medalogix Muse. The Care solution revealed a near 20% hospitalization rate reduction, as well as a 2.4 visit reduction per episode. Clients using the hospice solution, Muse, have reported an increase in as many as 82% more visits above the national average during end-of-life care.

"Pulse puts machine learning to work for patients and clinicians. Pulse is powered by data from each visit for every patient using OASIS, Vitals, Medications, Clinician Narrative Notes and more. Home health care teams leverage our analytics to craft patient-centered plans of care," says Medalogix President and CEO, Elliott Wood. "The goal of Pulse is to identify each patient's risk of hospitalization after every visit and ensure the right resources are going to the right patients, especially when the original care plan changes due to new information. Our mission is to help patients have an opportunity to recover safely at home. Today, we are excited to announce Pulse is now available to the broader market to advance that mission."

Bud Langham is EVP of Clinical Excellence and Strategy for the Dallas-based Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, one of the largest providers in the nation and among the first to deploy Medalogix Pulse as a beta user. He says Enhabit clinical teams use data to make informed patient care decisions, and that is where Pulse offers great value.

"Medalogix Pulse is positioned to provide significant insight into the patient's status after each visit, including how patients' risk for hospitalization is changing," Langham says. "With this capability, we can leverage Pulse to excel in Home Health Value Based Purchasing while strengthening strategic partnerships with Payers and ACOs in value-based relationships. The power of Pulse is in its predictive analytics and risk stratification features. Our care teams become more efficient and are far better equipped to ensure each patient receives the level of care they need, when they need it."

Medalogix Pulse is finding patients who are at highest risk and over 10 times more likely to hospitalize in the next two weeks than others on census. Today more than 30% of all home health patients in the US are being supported by Medalogix products.

Other Pulse features include risk-based recertification and discharge guidance, and insight into non-critical upcoming low utilization payment adjustments (LUPA). More information about Pulse is available at Medalogix.com/pulse.

ABOUT MEDALOGIX

Founded in 2012, Medalogix is a one-of-a-kind data analytics company in the post-acute care space. Transforming home health and hospice agencies by leveraging cutting-edge data science, machine learning and innovative cloud technology to equip clinicians and agencies to provide the right care at the right time. The company's machine learning products have demonstrated improved patient outcomes, and reduced cost to the healthcare system, including reduced hospitalization, appropriate and timely transitions to end-of-life care, and optimized visit utilization for patients. For more information, please visit Medalogix at medalogix.com or follow us on LinkedIn @Medalogix.

