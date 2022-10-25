AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30, 2022.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27


1.51 %

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28


0.75 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33


0.67 %

4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27


0.66 %

5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32


0.64 %

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28


0.56 %

7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29


0.53 %

8) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30


0.50 %

9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29


0.49 %

10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 8.678%, 04/15/35


0.49 %




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media


7.30 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


6.15 %

Energy


4.84 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


3.88 %

Basic


3.55 %

Communications - Telecommunications


3.49 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


3.33 %

Services


3.24 %

Capital Goods


3.22 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


3.12 %

Technology


2.99 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


2.42 %

Transportation - Services


1.04 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.70 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.63 %

Other Industrial


0.17 %

SUBTOTAL


50.07 %

Financial Institutions



Finance


2.08 %

Banking


1.97 %

REITs


1.10 %

Brokerage


1.03 %

Insurance


0.63 %

Other Finance


0.61 %

SUBTOTAL


7.42 %

Credit Default Swaps


4.61 %

Utility



Electric


0.50 %

Other Utility


0.15 %

Natural Gas


0.04 %

SUBTOTAL


0.69 %

SUBTOTAL


62.79 %

Interest Rate Futures


13.33 %

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


3.02 %

Insurance


1.55 %

Finance


0.63 %

REITs


0.27 %

Brokerage


0.12 %

Other Finance


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


5.62 %

Industrial



Basic


1.01 %

Energy


0.85 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.73 %

Communications - Media


0.49 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.47 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.35 %

Technology


0.34 %

Capital Goods


0.33 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.25 %

Other Industrial


0.20 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.19 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.11 %

Transportation - Services


0.04 %

Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


5.38 %

SUBTOTAL


11.00 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


4.58 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.44 %

Agency Fixed Rate


0.37 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.37 %

SUBTOTAL


5.76 %

Bank Loans



Industrial



Communications - Telecommunications


0.82 %

Technology


0.79 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.71 %

Capital Goods


0.56 %

Energy


0.50 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.38 %

Other Industrial


0.33 %

Communications - Media


0.25 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.15 %

Services


0.12 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.05 %

SUBTOTAL


4.75 %

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.27 %

Finance


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


0.30 %

Utility



Electric


0.21 %

SUBTOTAL


0.21 %

SUBTOTAL


5.26 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.80 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.75 %

Energy


0.70 %

Capital Goods


0.44 %

Technology


0.19 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.13 %

Communications - Media


0.10 %

Services


0.04 %

Transportation - Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


4.41 %

Utility



Electric


0.59 %

SUBTOTAL


0.59 %

Financial Institutions



REITs


0.08 %

Banking


0.06 %

Insurance


0.04 %

Finance


0.02 %

Other Finance


0.01 %

SUBTOTAL


0.21 %

SUBTOTAL


5.21 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


4.18 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


0.83 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


5.04 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


4.61 %

SUBTOTAL


4.61 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


3.64 %

Credit Default Swaps


0.28 %

SUBTOTAL


3.92 %

Global Governments


2.93 %

Common Stocks


1.09 %

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.71 %

SUBTOTAL


0.71 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.49 %

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.21 %

Preferred Stocks



Industrials


0.21 %

SUBTOTAL


0.21 %

Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate


0.08 %

Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


0.11 %

Warrants


0.08 %

Interest Rate Swaps


-0.01 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments


-0.06 %

SUBTOTAL


-0.06 %

Total Return Swaps


-0.40 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-5.11 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash


5.47 %

Funds and Investment Trusts


1.11 %

SUBTOTAL


6.58 %

Derivative Offsets



Swap Offsets


-9.81 %

Futures Offsets


-13.94 %

SUBTOTAL


-23.75 %

TOTAL


100.00 %




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


70.86 %

United Kingdom


3.62 %

France


2.39 %

Canada


2.07 %

Luxembourg


1.84 %

Germany


1.71 %

Brazil


1.59 %

Mexico


1.14 %

Italy


1.03 %

Spain


1.03 %

Dominican Republic


0.65 %

India


0.65 %

Switzerland


0.65 %

Sweden


0.56 %

Australia


0.55 %

Bahrain


0.53 %

Netherlands


0.52 %

Colombia


0.50 %

Israel


0.48 %

Hong Kong


0.47 %

Finland


0.44 %

Macau


0.41 %

Oman


0.40 %

Cote D'Ivoire


0.37 %

Nigeria


0.36 %

Peru


0.33 %

Angola


0.31 %

China


0.30 %

Indonesia


0.25 %

Senegal


0.25 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.24 %

Ireland


0.23 %

Gabon


0.19 %

Egypt


0.16 %

South Africa


0.16 %

Denmark


0.15 %

Ukraine


0.15 %

Zambia


0.15 %

Ghana


0.14 %

Ecuador


0.12 %

Argentina


0.11 %

Japan


0.11 %

Turkey


0.11 %

El Salvador


0.10 %

Guatemala


0.07 %

Jamaica


0.07 %

Venezuela


0.07 %

Chile


0.05 %

Belgium


0.04 %

Bermuda


0.04 %

Kuwait


0.04 %

Panama


0.04 %

Morocco


0.03 %

Cayman Islands


0.02 %

Czech Republic


0.02 %

Norway


0.02 %

Trinidad and Tobago


0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents


1.09 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar


99.86 %

Euro


0.15 %

Canadian Dollar


0.11 %

Norwegian Krone


0.02 %

Argentine Peso


0.01 %

Japanese Yen


0.01 %

South Korean Won


0.01 %

New Zealand Dollar


0.01 %

Polish Zloty


0.01 %

Brazilian Real


-0.01 %

Mexican Peso


-0.01 %

Pound Sterling


-0.05 %

Colombian Peso


-0.12 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


7.68 %

AA


0.45 %

A


1.02 %

BBB


13.14 %

BB


40.05 %

B


27.06 %

CCC


7.32 %

CC


0.31 %

C


0.09 %

D


0.01 %

Not Rated


4.72 %

Short Term Investments


1.11 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-5.11 %

N/A


2.15 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


2.15 %

1 To 5 Years


42.32 %

5 To 10 Years


45.22 %

10 To 20 Years


3.07 %

20 To 30 Years


5.12 %

More than 30 Years


0.95 %

Other


1.17 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.49 %

Average Bond Price:


84.74

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:*


16.57 %

Preferred Stock:


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:


16.57 %

Average Maturity:


    6.88 Years

Effective Duration:


    4.52 Years

Total Net Assets:


$874.19 Million

Net Asset Value:


$10.14

Total Number of Holdings:


1,628

Portfolio Turnover:


40.00 %


* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse
repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.


The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management
investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

