AOAC Approves Neogen's Megazyme Rapid Integrated Total Dietary Fiber Assay as the Standard Method

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the Megazyme Rapid Integrated Total Dietary Fiber (RINTDF) method has been accepted by the Association of Official Analytical Chemists ("AOAC International"). Following a rigorous interlaboratory evaluation study, Neogen's RINTDF assay protocol (SKU: K-RINTDF) is now accredited as the AOAC Standard Method 2022.01.

K-RINTDF is the most recent, accurate, and encompassing method for the correct measurement of all types of dietary fiber, including resistant starch and non-digestible oligosaccharides. It also allows for the measurement of soluble and insoluble fiber separately.

"Our Rapid Integrated Total Dietary Fiber test is able to accurately measure the amounts of soluble and insoluble fiber separately, solving one of the biggest issues surrounding the measurement of dietary fiber in the food and beverage industry," says John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO. "We are pleased to receive this accreditation and provide this valuable solution to the food industry, which increases standardization for food safety and quality within the market."

This new method combines the key attributes of AOAC Official Methods 985.29/991.43, 2001.03, 2002.02, 2009.01/2011.25, and 2017.16. It also complies with the CODEX Alimentarius definition of dietary fiber, which is used by governing bodies worldwide, including the FDA, EFSA, and FSANZ.

AOAC International is a globally recognized, independent forum for finding appropriate science-based solutions through the development of microbiological and chemical standards.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

CONTACT:

Rachel Lobo, Marketing Coordinator, Megazyme

infomz@neogen.com

View original content:

SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation