Bosch Power Tools Enters Drywall Category with 18V Brushless 1/4-Inch Hex Screwgun and Brushless Cut-Out Tool

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools, the global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, announced the launch of a new tool category for Bosch, drywall, with the GTB18V-45 18V Brushless 1/4-inch Hex Screwgun and GCU18V-30 18V Brushless Cut-Out Tool. The tools include the technology for precise performance in an ergonomic design for convenience and comfort. The GTB18V-45 18V includes variable speed for controlled operating speed and the GCU18V30 18V includes soft-start technology to reduce startup torque – both include brushless motor technology to provide the power user and get the job done when working with and cutting through drywall. They are designed for efficiency that brings the power of a corded product, without the cord.

"We are excited to break into the drywall category with two new tools, created to elevate the workers' user experience across drywall projects. The GTB18V-45 screw gun's well-balanced design allows users to operate it comfortably between thumb and index finger, while the GCU18V-30 cut-out tool features an ergonomic slim-grip designed to provide comfort when holding the product," said Corey Hinkel, product manager for Bosch Power Tools. "These tools, along with others on Bosch's growing 18V platform are designed to tackle industry issues head-on and prioritize the worker's needs through ease-of-use and saving time."

Features and Benefits

GTB18V-45

XTEND Drive : Activates motor only when the bit senses pressure for increased runtime and less noise.

Retractable Depth Gauge : User doesn't have to remove the depth gauge cone to reverse out a screw.

Well Balanced Grip : Ideal for comfortably holding the tool, allowing the thumb and the index finger to control the operation.

Variable Speed : Controls operating speed for precise tool performance.

Auto-Feed Attachment (Sold Separately): GMA22 attachment is designed for the Bosch drywall screw gun to allow for fast repeatable fastening without having to load one screw at a time by hand.

GCU18V-30

IP 5X-Rate Dust Resistant Switch : Helps prevent dust from getting into the switch.

Dust Hood : Attaches to a vacuum to contain drywall while cutting.

Convenience Brake : Quickly stops the tool.

Soft-Start Technology: Reduces the startup torque.

Specifications

The GTB18V-45 18V Brushless 1/4-inch. Hex Screwgun tool specifications include:

Voltage :18V

No-load Speed [RPM] : 0-4,500

Tool Length: 10.2 inches

Tool Width: 2.7 inches

Tool Height : 7.6 inches

Chuck Size : 1/4-inch Hex

Weight (Bare Tool): 2.1 Lbs."

The GCU18V-30 18V Brushless Cut-Out Tool specifications include:

Voltage : 18V

Speed : 30,000 RPM

Cutting Depth: 1.77 inches

IP Rating: IP 5X

Dimensions : 10.24 inches X 3.2 inches X 3.9 inches

Weight (Bare Tool): 2.1 Lbs.

The Bosch GTB18V-45N includes: 18V Brushless 1/4-inch. Hex Screwgun, (1) screwdriving bit and belt clip.

The kitted version GTB18V-45B15 includes: 18V Brushless 1/4-inch. Hex Screwgun, (1) GBA18V40 18V CORE18V lithium-ion 4.0 Ah compact battery, 18V Charger, (1) screwdriving bit, and belt clip.

The Bosch GCU18V-30N 18V Brushless Cut-Out Tool includes: Brushless cut-out tool, Dust Hood, (2) 1/8-inch bits, (1) 1/8-inch collet, (1) 5/32-inch collet, (1) 1/4-inch collet, footplate and belt clip.

The Bosch Power Tools GTB18V-45N (MSRP: $159.00) and GCU18V-30 (MSRP: $139.00) will be available at Lowe's in October 2022, with future additional retailer availability. The Auto-Feed Attachment (MSRP: $99.00) is sold separately and will be available at Lowe's in October 2022. For more information on the new impact wrenches and other Bosch Power Tools products, visit our new Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 34,700 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2020. According to preliminary figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.1 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 394,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of $87.1 billion in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.2171

