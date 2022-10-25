BrightTower Advises Leading Cybersecurity and Technology Events Provider Cyber Security Summit in Sale to CyberRisk Alliance

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity sector, has acquired Cyber Security Summit (CSS) and TECHEXPO Top Secret, a leading provider of premium thought leadership and networking events for C-level leaders in cybersecurity and technology.

BrightTower logo (PRNewsfoto/BrightTower) (PRNewswire)

BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to Cyber Security Summit in this transaction.

The Cyber Security Summit, founded by Bradford Rand a decade ago, has grown to become one of the nation's leading conferences, showcasing educational content from renowned cyber industry experts and product specialists. Their rapidly growing community and conference series attract and connect regional C-level decision-makers responsible for protecting their companies' critical infrastructure with innovative solution providers.

TECHEXPO Top Secret was created in 2002 after 9/11, and over the past 20 years has been become the nation's premiere event producer for sourcing experienced cybersecurity and defense industry professionals with active security-clearance.

Bradford Rand will continue in his current capacity as President of CSS with ongoing operating responsibility for the business and his team. The addition of the Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO Top Secret are dynamic additions to CRA's portfolio.

"I have followed the development and growth of the Cyber Security Summit and their strong appeal to our community for several years. It is a great privilege to partner with Bradford Rand and his accomplished team of professionals," said Doug Manoni, CyberRisk Alliance's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We have immense respect for the brand and the quality of their events. We're thoroughly excited by our newly expanded resources and ability to service cyber leaders across the country with this new business combination."

"The merger of the Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO Top Secret into CRA with its portfolio of leading brands solidifies the entire group as the market leader in the cybersecurity industry. The combination of talent, resources, and content from each division of CRA will yield the most effective events for connecting security executives with cutting-edge cyber solution providers and thought leadership in nearly every major city in the United States," stated Bradford Rand, Founder and President of the Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO.

About BrightTower

BrightTower is a New York City headquartered investment bank focused on M&A advisory services, capital raising, and debt capital markets. The firm leverages sector expertise, global reach, and tailored insights to deliver enterprise advisory services across the software, technology-enabled marketing, IT business services, and information markets. BrightTower is focused on growing a robust ecosystem supporting entrepreneurs, private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capitalists, debt providers, and corporations as they stay ahead of quickly evolving markets. The firm is committed to delivering world class advisory talent to every engagement that builds trust in the knowledge economy. Visit us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Christie Haselton

Director, Development

BrightTower

christieh@brighttower.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BrightTower