Clayton County Public Schools Partners with Goalsetter Classroom to Deliver on K-12 Financial Education Curriculum

Program implemented in response to Georgia SB 220, a bill signed in April requiring personal finance classes for 11th and 12th-grade students.

The partnership will provide professional development to educators along with a classroom curriculum that includes access to savings and investment accounts powered by Goalsetter's award-winning savings account financial literacy content and affiliated investment account platform.

Goalsetter Classroom content will include hundreds of hours of engaging video content mapped to national financial standards, including a series narrated by and starring award-winning actor Anthony Anderson .

Eligible students will also receive Nike stock provided by the Goalsetter Foundation through its Share the Future program.

JONESBORO, Ark., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) is proud to announce its partnership with Goalsetter to provide Goalsetter Classroom to more than 3,300 11th and 12th-grade students in Clayton County high schools. Goalsetter is an award-winning savings platform that, along with its affiliated investment platform, focuses on providing fun, engaging and relevant financial education. The initiative seeks to fulfill Georgia's recently implemented mandate for financial literacy curriculum in high schools while providing access to savings and investment accounts for participating CCPS students to get them on a path towards attaining financial freedom.

Goalsetter Classroom provides an education curriculum powered by Goalsetter's award-winning technology platform.

"We are proud to establish a partnership with Goalsetter to strengthen financial literacy among our students as they continue their K-12 matriculation and become successful adults," said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, Superintendent/CEO of Schools. "Money management is key so that our scholars can become financially stable, build wealth and assets and achieve their personal goals beyond Clayton County Schools. We are excited to provide this tool to our students," he continued.

Earlier this year, Georgia became the 13th state to mandate K-12 financial education for high school students, requiring districts to implement by the 2024-2025 school year. CCPS's announcement is not only a year ahead of schedule, it goes above and beyond the requirements outlined by the state by also providing professional development and training to educators as well as asset-building opportunities for students and their families. As part of the partnership with Goalsetter Classroom, each school will receive:

Engaging Financial Education: Goalsetter Classroom is mapped to the Jumpstart.org National Standards for Financial Education, providing relevant and timely classroom financial education that will be supported by its industry-leading technology and financial education curriculum. Education-first saving and investing: Goalsetter's award-winning savings app offers child savings accounts and smart debit cards that are also equipped with robust K-12 game-based education to help provide students with an onramp to financial wellness. Goalsetter Gold will provide investment accounts to users. Educators and parents will have access to the Goalsetter app, allowing them to learn and earn right alongside their students and children. Parent and Educator Financial Training: Parents and educators will be provided one-on-one financial coaching and engaging in-person financial education workshops. Preparing educators to prepare students, the partnership will also provide teachers with professional development and the instructional framework they need to help them address students' perceptions, knowledge, goals, and habits when it comes to money. Early asset building: The Goalsetter Foundation, in partnership with Nike, will give Nike stock to qualified CCPS students to encourage early asset building, creating the next generation of savers and investors, and financially responsible young people.

"Historically, we have not taught children or even adults the critical components of managing money and growing wealth, and a lack of knowledge is a primary factor in a lack of asset building," said Goalsetter Founder and CEO Tanya Van Court. "By teaching our children healthy money habits today, we are helping them avoid the pitfalls of debt and putting them on the path to building generational wealth."

Developed according to Jumpstart.org and Council for Economic Education national financial literacy standards and practices, Goalsetter Classroom will also provide more students, teachers and caregivers to the Goalsetter Classroom program. By offering culturally relevant and game-based content, Goalsetter has created an effective approach to tackling the country's low financial literacy rate and improving students' personal finance aptitude by 33 percent.

About Goalsetter

Founded in 2016, the affiliated Goalsetter Companies are family saving, investing, financial education, and smart spending platforms that make it easy for the whole family to go cashless while teaching them how to be money smart. Centered around fun, relevant, and engaging financial education content, Goalsetter companies' smart money platform for families provides users with an FDIC-Insured Savings Account; an investment platform powered by Goalsetter Advisors, LLC (an SEC registered investment advisor); the Mastercard Cashola teen and tween debit card with parental controls, game-based financial education quizzes; the "Learn before you Burn" parental control feature on the debit card and the "Learn to Earn" financial reward program; as well as the latest cybersecurity features to protect user privacy. Goalsetter was founded by former Nickelodeon and Discovery Education children's digital programming executive Tanya Van Court. For more about Goalsetter visit www.goalsetter.co.

About Clayton County Public Schools

Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) is fully accredited by Cognia. The district offers a focused world-class program based on a challenging curriculum which is taught from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Serving over 50,000 students, Clayton County Public Schools is ranked among the 100 largest school districts in the U.S. and is the fifth largest school system in Georgia.

