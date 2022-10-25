Robin Autopilot Promotes Ellen Bruno to Chief of Staff

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Autopilot, a leader in robotic mowing technology and the robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) platform, announced today that it has promoted Ellen Bruno to the new position of Chief of Staff.

(PRNewswire)

Bruno's new responsibilities will include overseeing staff relations, strategic planning and assisting in mergers and acquisitions. She will retain all of the responsibilities she had as Vice President of Operations for the company, including day-to-day operations, finance, e-commerce and logistics.

Bruno joined Fahey Group, a holdings company, in 2017. Since that time, she has helped launch and manage several Fahey acquisitions and ventures, including Robin Autopilot, Landmark Lawn and Garden Supply, and Fahey Hospitality Group. She has more than 25 years of practical experience in multiple industries and roles including professional services, retail management and administration.

"Ellen has played an important part in the growth and success of Robin and many of our other companies," said Logan Fahey, Chief Executive Officer of Robin Autopilot and founder of Fahey Group. "We are privileged to have Ellen on our team and look forward to her continuing contributions as we expand Robin's offerings and strengthen our position as a leader in the robotic lawn care service industry."

About Robin Autopilot

Robin Autopilot's mission is to make lawn care eco-friendly and reliable while improving the health and appearance of commercial and consumer lawns using the power of autonomous lawnmowers. Through a subscription-based platform, member companies receive everything they need to run a robots-as-a-service (RaaS) business, including proprietary products (software, operating manual, robotic door for homes with fences, and more), as well as non-proprietary products (marketing program, training and support, and financing for robots and doors).

For more information, contact:

Shari Waggoner: Swaggoner@robinautopilot.com

469.780.0722

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robin Autopilot