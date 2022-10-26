Atlantis Paradise Island Opens Innovative, Latest, Leading New Restaurants and Bars Throughout the Resort

From a new Michelin-starred chef restaurant to bespoke cocktail lounges, the resort destination is elevating its food and beverage offerings in a major way

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island announces a series of major developments within its dining roster just ahead of its milestone 25th anniversary of the iconic Royal Towers. The world-famous resort destination is internationally recognized and loved for its extraordinary marine life, celebrated pink architecture, luxurious guest rooms, suites and amenities, and impressive dining experiences. The acclaimed resort is raising the threshold again as it launches a dazzling array of new food and beverage offerings opening this fall and next year.

Paranza (The Cove)

Opening Early 2023

Paranza, an exciting new restaurant by Michelin Chef Michael White, is a love letter to Italy that offers an elevated and innovative expression of Italian regional cuisine with a passionate focus on seafood. Guests will experience and enjoy inventive takes on coastal Italian cuisine in an all-new high-design environment. Chef White's New York City restaurants Marea, Ai Fiori, and Osteria Morini are legendary dining destinations, earning Michelin Stars and James Beard Awards as well as the devotion of discriminating culinary aficionados. Chef White will join chefs Nobu Matsuhisa (Nobu) and José Andrés (Fish) in establishing Atlantis as the only resort destination in the region with three Michelin star-rated chefs.

Shake Shack

Opening in 2023

Shake Shack, the New York-based elevated fine casual brand, is making its landmark debut in the Caribbean by creating a truly unique Shack experience at the resort. Shake Shack Atlantis will offer the brand's signature made-to-order American classics- Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes and house-made lemonades- alongside exclusives found only at Shake Shack Atlantis.

Café Martinique (Marina Village)

Re-opening October 2022

At the legendary Café Martinique, Chef Adrian Delcourt will take the helm this fall. Chef Delcourt arrives from the famed Michelin-star restaurant Le Jules Verne at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Before Le Jules Verne, he worked at Michelin-starred restaurants L'Atelier Joel Robuchon Saint Germain, L'Orangerie and Le Pre Catalan in Paris. The menu at this intimate and elegant fine-dining restaurant will feature his signature Parisian culinary style, blending the bounty and flavor of seasonal and local Bahamian ingredients. The bar and lounge at Café Martinique will also debut a new absinthe-based cocktail list and lounge experience, complemented by a new outdoor dining terrace with waterfront views of the Atlantis Marina.

PITA

Now Open

PITA, a Mediterranean-style beachside eatery nestled between The Cove Beach and The Cove hotel, offers beachside dining for lunch and afternoon snacks. Guests can choose a la carte items like shawarma and falafel wraps or make their own entrée platter with a choice of marinated meats, a variety of savory, chilled dips, and salads, including homemade tabbouleh, baba ganoush and warm pita bread baked daily in PITA's woodstone oven.

Bimini Road

Opening November 2022

Bimini Road, the restaurant returning to Atlantis in Marina Village, celebrates Bahamian cuisine's fresh, vibrant flavors. The menu offers specialties loved and enjoyed throughout The Bahamas served in a laid-back, colorful, lively atmosphere with live music and views of the yachts in the marina. Items include conch salad and conch fritters, local grilled grouper and red snapper, peas and rice, and Bahamian souse pronounced "sowse," featuring the fresh catch of the day boiled in citrus broth served with johnnycake. The restaurant is named after The Bimini Road, located in waters west of Bimini Island. The perfectly straight stone blocks are fifteen hundred feet long and lie in an orderly row. Since its discovery in 1968, it's believed to be evidence of an ancient civilization and remnants of the Lost City of Atlantis road system. According to some researchers, the site is identical in design to a known and submerged harbor in the Mediterranean built in the same period by the seafaring people.

Frezca

Opening November 2022

A new beachside restaurant Frezca is set to replace Sip Sip at The Cove. Frezca will highlight local seafood and global flavors. Guests can take in the gentle morning sun poolside with made-to-order fresh pressed juices and smoothies, artisan pastries, and a variety of entrees, including avocado sourdough toast with Tajín and tomatoes, poached eggs, arugula and chimichurri sauce; coconut and chia bowls with almond and coconut milk, granola, berries, and toasted coconut; and lobster eggs benedict with butter poached lobster and citrus crème. Midday, guests will enjoy oysters and seafood towers, refreshing 'Pot Cake' poke bowls with ahi tuna, teriyaki chicken or grilled tofu, sushi and vegetarian rolls, fresh fruit platters, salads and wraps, and more. Signature champagne and Bahamian cocktails are among a variety of libations.

The Dilly Club (Marina Village)

Opening December 2022

The Dilly Club is the highly anticipated offshoot of the locally loved Bon Vivants Bar & Café located in the fashionable Sandyport neighborhood of Nassau. Bon Vivants was The Bahamas' first craft cocktail bar and was recognized in the top regional Tales of the Cocktail (TOTC) Spirited Awards, which identifies the best bars in the world. This new venue will function as a café during the day, serving specialty coffees, espresso, and fresh baked goods. At night, the bar's unique menu boasts fifty original, classic, exotic libations, savory snacks and charcuterie bites.

Bar Sol

Opening Early 2023

Bar Sol, a lively bar and lounge in the Atlantis Casino, will offer signature tropical cocktails, live music and entertainment. A perfect perch to take in the excitement on the casino floor, tuck into a banquet for pre or post-dinner drinks, or celebrate a big win at the slots. The bar menu will include a variety of classic and inventive tropical cocktails featuring organic and sustainable ingredients. Ask for the Spicy Gin Gin, made with fresh lime juice, jalapeño ginger syrup, and ginger cubes garnished with a mint sprig, a splash of club soda, or the Eclipse Sol with bourbon, fresh lemon juice, red wine, syrup, and aquafaba.

Moon Bar

Midyear 2023

The Atlantis Casino's Moon Bar – well known for its sleek marine habitat centerpiece behind the bar with moon jellyfish – is introducing a new food menu curated from neighboring restaurants, Nobu and Olives. The menu will offer Nobu's popular sushi, sashimi and Mediterranean-inspired flatbreads, and shareable appetizers from Olives. The new food menu joins the sophisticated beverage program at Moon Bar, offering classic cocktails, an extensive wine list, draft beer and a selection of cigars.

Throughout 2022 and into 2023, Atlantis Paradise Island is rolling out bold multimillion-dollar renovations and exciting new partnerships throughout the resort – from a complete renovation of The Royal Towers to a reimagined Atlantis Casino and much more. The resort's 25th anniversary launches a new chapter for the celebrated destination, ensuring that travelers will continue to experience the best at Atlantis Paradise Island, with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine, and extraordinary experiences.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island, a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas, is a dynamic destination launched over 25 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering.

Atlantis features five unique lodging options: the grand iconic towers of The Royal, family-friendly accommodations at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style accommodations with full kitchens at The Reef. The resort is centered around Aquaventure, an innovative 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, eleven pools, and five miles of white sand beaches. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in natural ocean-fed environments. With its unparalleled meeting and convention space, the well-appointed Atlantis Marina with 63 slips hosting vessels up to 250 feet/76 meters overlooking Marina Village and more, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the 30,000 sq ft tranquil Mandara Spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and wellness programs, a newly opened tennis center offering tennis lessons, equipment rental plus three clay courts and three hard courts, a full-size basketball court, a 400-seat movie theater, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, gaming arcade and CRUSH, a nightclub for teens. Jokers Comedy and Night Club offers nightly entertainment and live music. The resort is also home to an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, the renowned Atlantis Casino, duty-free shopping, and restaurants and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, and Olives, by Todd English. Guests of Atlantis Paradise Island have exclusive access to unforgettable excursions led by local partners, including Pieces of 8 boat tours, Tropic Ocean Airways, and Coco Bahama Air Seaplanes. Day trips to The Bahamas' out islands of Exuma and Eleuthera to swim with pigs and nurse sharks or feed iguanas in their natural habitats are a few of many #BahamasAtHeart itineraries travelers can discover. For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com . Atlantis has committed to a meaningful connection with the ocean, marine life, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through its purpose-led efforts with Dolphin Cay and the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF). Dolphin Cay, the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat, is an advanced aquatic education center and animal rescue rehabilitation hospital whose first residents include 17 rescue dolphins from Hurricane Katrina. Visitors to Dolphin Cay, one of the world's largest and most sophisticated marine-mammal habitats, can participate in creative, non-disruptive "interactions" that build real awareness, stir emotion, and help fund the resort's conservation efforts. Every visit to Dolphin Cay and each Atlantis Marine Adventure, such as snorkeling and SCUBA diving, benefits ABPF, the resort's nonprofit 501©3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. For more information about Atlantis Blue Project Foundation please visit blueprojectatlantis.org

