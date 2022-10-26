bp pulse to launch Gigahub EV fast-charging hubs for ride-hail fleet charging near airports and other high-demand U.S. locations

First location to be developed in collaboration with Hertz near LAX and partially funded by California Energy Commission grant

Aims to accelerate adoption of EVs through reliable and convenient fast charging at high demand locations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bp pulse announced today plans to establish the bp pulse Gigahub network, a series of large, EV fast-charging hubs designed to serve ride-hail and taxi fleets near U.S. airports and high-demand locations across the nation. The first planned location would be built near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in collaboration with Hertz and is partially funded by a grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC).

bp pulse Gigahub site concept (PRNewswire)

The CEC is providing a $2 million grant award to support the proposed project near LAX, and would have bp pulse leading the installation and management of the charging infrastructure, including the use of its proprietary 'Omega' charge management software that optimizes the cost of charging. The bp pulse Gigahub site would be located at one of Hertz's sites near LAX.

Vic Shao, president of bp pulse's fleet division, said: "More and more ride-hail and taxi fleets are making bold commitments to electrify. To do so successfully, they will need access to reliable EV charging. Our Gigahub network will provide a charging experience that is convenient and cost-optimized to drivers at airports across the country."

Jeff Nieman, Senior Vice President of Operations Initiatives at Hertz, added: "Our aim is to provide Hertz customers with access to a national network of chargers that makes the experience of renting an electric vehicle convenient and seamless. Rideshare drivers are essential to the mobility landscape and more than 25,000 Uber drivers have rented EVs through Hertz to date. We are thrilled to partner with bp pulse to offer this charging hub to those drivers at one of Hertz's great sites near LAX. And it's just the beginning."

The development of the Gigahub network is part of bp pulse's commitment to making the adoption of electric transportation simple, reliable, and cost-effective. Globally, bp has a goal of expanding its network of chargers to 100,000 by 2030. Recently, bp pulse and Hertz announced a memorandum of understanding to build out charging infrastructure at Hertz locations across North America.

The grant from the CEC is part of the California Clean Transportation Program's Charging Access for Reliable On-Demand Transportation Services initiative. This initiative aims to mitigate the environmental impact of significant ride-hail penetration in Los Angeles' transportation space.

Patty Monahan, Lead California Energy Commissioner for Transportation, said: "Vehicles employed by California's ride-hailing fleets make up 2.5 percent of the vehicle population, but consume 30 percent of all public fast charging. The California Energy Commission is proud to support projects like the Gigahub network by bp pulse, near LAX in partnership with Hertz, two transportation powerhouses who are working together to help electrify ride-hailing and rental fleets and cut pollution in communities."

Ashwin Dias, Uber's Head of Vehicles and Electrification, said: "When high mileage drivers switch to electric vehicles, they can realize up to four times the emissions benefits compared to an average car owner. But we also know from drivers that charging availability is a key concern when making the switch. The leadership from bp pulse, Hertz and the California Energy Commission to build charging solutions near locations like LAX, where high mileage drivers need them most, is crucial to addressing that barrier and achieving the maximum emissions benefits."

About bp

bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting about 245,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

bp pulse is bp's electric vehicle (EV) charging business, rolling out fast, reliable charge points to consumers and commercial fleets around the world. Entering into the Americas, bp pulse focuses on providing EV charging and energy management to fleets that operate heavy-, medium- and light-duty vehicles. Key offerings for these fleets include intelligent charge management software, Omega, and a Charging-as-a-Service solution–allowing bp pulse to manage the charging of an EV fleet from start to finish, while optimizing energy costs and vehicle utilization. Globally, bp pulse is one of the UK's leading rapid and ultra-fast public EV charging networks. It also operates the largest number of sites with ultra- fast charging in Germany, with a growing charging point footprint in China and the Netherlands. The company aims to increase its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 100,000 worldwide.

Contact: uspress@bp.com

BP Logo (PRNewsfoto/BP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE bp America