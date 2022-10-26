Cassaday & Company, Inc. Named One of America's Top Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) Firms for 2022 by Forbes

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassaday & Company, Inc., an independent wealth management firm in the DC metropolitan area, has been ranked #12 on the Forbes ranking of America's Top Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) Firms for 2022.

Our mission: to provide objective guidance to investors seeking advice about their financial situations, to do so with the highest levels of honesty, integrity, and overall excellence possible, and to provide faultless quality and courteous service – at a reasonable price. Visit cassaday.com to learn more. (PRNewsfoto/Cassaday & Company Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Compiled by SHOOK Research, Forbes' Top RIA ranking highlights 100 advisory firms nationwide with cumulative assets of $730 billion. According to SHOOK, this list is meant to help those looking for an independent advisor.

"SHOOK's focus on quality skews its recommendations towards firms in which we can thoroughly understand how each client is actually treated," said RJ Shook, Founder & President of SHOOK Research.

Cassaday & Co. Founder, Chairman & CEO, Steve Cassaday abandoned the traditional Wall Street model in 1993 because he knew there was a better way to serve clients. "I knew that having a one stop shop providing objective guidance that comprehensively addressed financial, investment, tax, retirement, insurance, and estate planning, coordinated by in-house professionals would be attractive to clients. When these professionals sit around a table and have conversations about a client's situation, the result is an integrated plan that addresses all their issues initially and on an ongoing basis. The capstone of our process is life and transition coaching that focuses on the emotional and psychological dimension of retirement and other transitions that, if not properly addressed, can derail an otherwise excellent financial plan."

"I'm fortunate to be surrounded by colleagues who are not only intelligent and excellent at what they do, but also abide by our mandate to always do the right thing for clients and treat them as if they would their own family members," Cassaday concluded.

Rankings are based on 12/31/2021 numbers and use an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and approaches to working with clients. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. More on methodology here.

About Cassaday & Company, Inc.

Cassaday & Company, Inc. is an award-winning independent wealth management firm in McLean, Virginia with $4.1 billion in assets under management (October 2022).

Disclosures: Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory and insurance services offered through Cassaday & Company, Inc., registered investment adviser not affiliated with RAA.

