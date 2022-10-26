Kradle® Appoints Ellen Forsyth, Former Blue Buffalo Executive, as Chief Customer Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kradle® Pet Calming Company, the first calming brand focused solely on providing effective calming solutions to our four-legged friends, today announced the appointment of Ellen Forsyth as the Company's Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

Ellen Forsyth brings more than two decades of extensive sales and marketing experience in the consumer packaged goods industry to Kradle. Forsyth began her career as a retail sales representative at General Mills, Inc. and ultimately went on to hold several executive leadership positions within the organization, including Vice President of Capabilities and Retail Operations, Vice President of Strategic Revenue Management, and Vice President of US Grocery and Industry Affairs. During this time, Forsyth also earned her Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University.

Most recently, Forsyth served as the Senior Vice President - Head of Sales at the Blue Buffalo Pet Food Company, where she led a team of 250 sales professionals and 1,200 retail demo partners. Her tenure at Blue Buffalo, from July 2019 to November 2020, resulted in $1.5 billion in sales, category leading growth, and channel expansion.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Ellen Forsyth to the leadership team at Kradle," said Bill Partyka, CEO of Kradle. "Her proven track-record of accelerating growth and her success in the pet category is a key asset for our strategy as we continue to build our business with key retail partners."

As the CCO at Kradle, Forsyth will lead all sales segments, including customer success management, and will be responsible for growing market share and driving top-line sales.

"The idea of working with a mission-first company and the chance to be part of building something amazing from the beginning stages was exactly the type of opportunity I was looking for as I came back from sabbatical. The fact that I am a pet parent to a crazy, young, and anxious pup, who has certainly benefited from Kradle, didn't hurt either!" said Forsyth. "My experiences with consumer packaged goods brands and with customers over the last 20+ years will help bring Kradle to many new pet parents in the near future."

About Kradle®

Kradle shares your love for dogs. Launched in June 2020, Kradle's mission is to create happier homes for families with pets through superior calming products for every dog and any anxious moment. Kradle believes that when nature, science, and passion work together in harmony, we get the most out of each and every day with our pets. Passionately dedicated to helping dogs lead happier lives, the Kradle difference is in its proprietary BotaniTek™ formulations which work to help dogs adapt to everyday stressors and promote overall calmness, focus, and relaxation.

