PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTCQX:PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.20 million ($.79 per diluted common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.52 million ($1.00 per diluted common share) for the same period of 2021.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income totaled $3.23 million ($2.12 per diluted common share), compared to $4.27 million ($2.78 per diluted common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decline in net income during each comparative period was primarily attributable to a reduction in revenue associated with the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP").

Performance Review

Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program

The Bank's participation in the SBA's PPP, established in April 2020, contributed more significantly to financial performance during the three quarters of 2021 as compared to the same quarters of 2022. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, Provident recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $1.21 million. During the same period of 2022, no net fee income was recognized as all outstanding PPP loans had been forgiven or repaid as of March 31, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2022, net fee income recognized totaled $2.71 million and $49,000, respectively, representing a decline of $2.66 million.

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Net interest income declined $356,000 in 2022 compared to 2021 because of the reduced PPP income referenced above, offset by an increase in the net interest margin ("NIM") exclusive of the influence of PPP activity from 2.91% to 3.45%. Improvement in the NIM was driven by increasing loan rates and a decline in deposit and other borrowing costs of $189,000. Net income during the third quarter 2022 was further affected by lower gain on sale of loans of $334,000, offset by an increase in other noninterest income of $166,000. Gain on sale of loans declined as rising interest rates slowed residential mortgage origination activity. Other noninterest income included a $150,000 prepayment penalty associated with the early pay-off of a $5.5 million dollar loan.

Year-to-date 2022 compared to 2021

Net interest income declined $1.10 million in 2022 compared to 2021 because of the reduced PPP income referenced above, offset by an increase in the net interest margin ("NIM") exclusive of the influence of PPP activity from 3.03% to 3.22%. Improvement in the NIM was driven by increasing loan rates and a decline in deposit and other borrowing costs of $707,000. Net income during the nine months of 2022 was further affected by lower gain on sale of loans of $632,000, offset by an increase in other noninterest income of $224,000. Gain on sale of loans declined as rising interest rates slowed residential mortgage origination activity. Other noninterest income included a $150,000 prepayment penalty associated with the early pay-off of a $5.5 million dollar loan.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Assets totaled $593.7 million on September 30, 2022, increasing $12.1 million or 2.1% compared to September 30, 2021. Gross loans, exclusive of PPP loans, totaled $383.1 million on September 30, 2022, representing an increase of $43.1 million or 12.7% compared to September 30, 2021.  Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $542.4 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $506.2 million on September 30, 2021, representing growth of 7.2%.  Stockholders' Equity totaled $37.8 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $51.6 million on December 31, 2021, and $51.8 million on September 30, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity was driven by growth in unrealized losses associated with the Bank's investment portfolio held as available for sale ("AFS"). As of September 30, 2022, accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the AFS portfolio totaled $17.9 million compared to $846,000 on December 31, 2021, and a gain of $95,000 on September 30, 2021. The significant increase in unrealized losses on September 30, 2022, was driven by a dramatic jump in market rates during the three quarters of 2022 as the Federal Reserve positioned to combat inflationary pressures. These unrealized losses are not included in regulatory capital and the Bank remained well capitalized on September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .38% of total assets compared to .38% at the end of 2021 and .29% on September 30, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "Third quarter performance remained strong with solid loan and deposit growth and an improving net interest margin. While volatile interest rates and uncertain economic conditions in the near term have created challenges, we continue to seek opportunities to expand our business development activities and support our customers and communities."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware).  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.












CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)


September 30,


December 31,


September 30,


Percent change from



2022


2021


2021


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021













Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$    35,884,519


$    36,100,150


$    55,440,007


-0.6 %


-35.3 %


Investment securities

146,609,730


167,167,082


151,967,929


-12.3 %


-3.5 %


Loans held for sale

-


1,879,591


486,917


-100.0 %


-100.0 %


Loans receivable

383,078,188


357,800,695


351,521,972


7.1 %


9.0 %


  Less allowance for loan losses

4,128,946


3,892,115


3,922,902


6.1 %


5.3 %


Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

378,949,242


353,908,580


347,599,070


7.1 %


9.0 %


Property and equipment

6,458,542


6,879,131


7,803,240


-6.1 %


-17.2 %


Bank-owned life insurance

12,142,816


11,918,526


11,832,335


1.9 %


2.6 %


Lease assets

2,432,149


2,720,578


2,255,565


-10.6 %


7.8 %


Accrued interest receivable

1,482,870


1,344,283


1,478,194


10.3 %


0.3 %


Other assets

9,730,977


3,119,329


2,737,459


212.0 %


255.5 %


    Total assets

$  593,690,845


$  585,037,250


$  581,600,716


1.5 %


2.1 %













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity










Deposits:











    Noninterest-bearing

$  178,941,786


$  191,144,058


$  181,613,833


-6.4 %


-1.5 %


    Interest-bearing

343,310,269


303,379,512


303,305,903


13.2 %


13.2 %


        Total deposits

522,252,055


494,523,570


484,919,736


5.6 %


7.7 %


Repurchase agreements

20,126,232


16,104,671


21,279,283


25.0 %


-5.4 %


FHLB advances and other borrowing

9,472,605


18,220,887


19,747,864


-48.0 %


-52.0 %


Lease liabilities

2,658,168


2,930,961


2,461,594


-9.3 %


8.0 %


Other liabilities

1,370,172


1,677,656


1,435,154


-18.3 %


-4.5 %


    Total liabilities

555,879,232


533,457,745


529,843,631


4.2 %


4.9 %


Stockholders' equity:











  Common stock, additional paid-in capital








      and retained earnings

55,715,440


52,425,553


51,661,922


6.3 %


7.8 %


  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)








      income

(17,903,827)


(846,048)


95,163






  Total stockholders' equity

37,811,613


51,579,505


51,757,085


-26.7 %


-26.9 %


Total liabilities and equity

$  593,690,845


$  585,037,250


$  581,600,716


1.5 %


2.1 %













Book value per common share

$               24.82


$               33.86


$               33.97


-26.7 %


-26.9 %


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change

Interest income












Loans, including fee income

$       4,320,361


$       5,200,935


-16.9 %


$   12,272,406


$   14,931,449


-17.8 %

Investment securities

748,819


502,460


49.0 %


2,156,779


1,412,162


52.7 %

Other interest income

102,959


13,540


660.4 %


137,665


26,372


422.0 %

        Total interest income

5,172,139


5,716,935


-9.5 %


14,566,850


16,369,983


-11.0 %

Interest expense












Deposits

362,435


490,718


-26.1 %


1,061,269


1,532,706


-30.8 %

Repurchase agreements

1,374


1,466


-6.3 %


3,967


3,436


15.5 %

FHLB advances

51,666


109,882


-53.0 %


224,881


448,906


-49.9 %

Other borrowings

30,959


32,967


-6.1 %


90,643


102,245


-11.3 %

        Total interest expense

446,434


635,033


-29.7 %


1,380,760


2,087,293


-33.8 %

Net interest income

4,725,705


5,081,902


-7.0 %


13,186,090


14,282,690


-7.7 %

Provision for loan losses

100,000


120,000


-16.7 %


190,000


330,000


-42.4 %

        Net interest income after provision

4,625,705


4,961,902


-6.8 %


12,996,090


13,952,690


-6.9 %

Noninterest income












Service charges

519,203


480,290


8.1 %


1,499,769


1,343,392


11.6 %

Gain on sale of loans

73,284


407,328


-82.0 %


373,036


1,005,214


-62.9 %

Gain on sale of securities

-


-


0.0 %


-


4,310


0.0 %

Other noninterest income

246,512


80,747


205.3 %


422,511


198,080


113.3 %

        Total noninterest income

838,999


968,365


-13.4 %


2,295,316


2,550,996


-10.0 %

Noninterest expense












Salaries and benefits

1,944,298


2,063,437


-5.8 %


5,797,087


5,692,263


1.8 %

Occupancy

500,853


512,155


-2.2 %


1,471,179


1,534,015


-4.1 %

Data processing and software

345,447


408,523


-15.4 %


993,887


1,029,337


-3.4 %

Other noninterest expense

1,100,503


893,689


23.1 %


2,813,898


2,524,038


11.5 %

        Total noninterest expense

3,891,101


3,877,804


0.3 %


11,076,051


10,779,653


2.7 %

Net income before tax

1,573,603


2,052,463


-23.3 %


4,215,355


5,724,033


-26.4 %

Tax expense

373,544


528,699


-29.3 %


988,091


1,456,027


-32.1 %

Net income

$       1,200,059


$       1,523,764


-21.2 %


$     3,227,264


$     4,268,006


-24.4 %













Net income per diluted share

$                 0.79


$                 1.00


-21.2 %


$                2.12


$                2.78


-23.7 %

HISTORICAL TRENDS
















QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA





(unaudited)

































2022


2022


2021


Q3


Q2


Q1


Q3 vs. Q2


Q4


Q3


Q2


Q1

Interest income
















Loans, including fee income

$    4,320,361


$    4,035,473


$    3,916,572


7.1 %


$    4,361,123


$    5,200,935


$    4,967,402


$    4,763,112

Investment securities

748,819


748,082


659,878


0.1 %


566,608


502,460


485,823


423,879

Other interest income

102,959


26,809


7,897


284.0 %


13,907


13,540


6,688


6,144

        Total interest income

5,172,139


4,810,364


4,584,347


7.5 %


4,941,638


5,716,935


5,459,913


5,193,135

Interest expense
















Deposits

362,435


336,029


362,805


7.9 %


434,397


490,718


507,708


534,280

Repurchase agreements

1,374


1,300


1,293


5.7 %


1,375


1,466


891


1,079

FHLB advances

51,666


81,527


91,688


-36.6 %


101,801


109,882


163,552


175,472

Other borrowings

30,959


30,121


29,563


2.8 %


31,250


32,967


34,341


34,937

        Total interest expense

446,434


448,977


485,349


-0.6 %


568,823


635,033


706,492


745,768

Net interest income

4,725,705


4,361,387


4,098,998


8.4 %


4,372,815


5,081,902


4,753,421


4,447,367

Provision for loan losses

100,000


65,000


25,000


53.8 %


230,000


120,000


120,000


90,000

        Net interest income after provision

4,625,705


4,296,387


4,073,998


7.7 %


4,142,815


4,961,902


4,633,421


4,357,367

Noninterest income
















Service charges

519,203


505,473


475,093


2.7 %


485,620


480,290


445,963


417,139

Gain on sale of loans

73,284


105,506


194,246


-30.5 %


314,859


407,328


337,422


260,464

Gain on sale of securities

-


-


-


0.0 %


-


-


4,310


-

Other noninterest income

246,512


93,737


82,262


163.0 %


82,327


80,747


64,069


53,264

        Total noninterest income

838,999


704,716


751,601


19.1 %


882,806


968,365


851,764


730,867

Noninterest expense
















Salaries and benefits

1,944,298


1,892,130


1,960,659


2.8 %


1,977,495


2,063,437


1,820,550


1,808,276

Occupancy

500,853


507,800


462,526


-1.4 %


590,861


512,155


508,652


513,208

Data processing and software

345,447


332,429


316,011


3.9 %


311,239


408,523


308,194


312,620

Other noninterest expense

1,100,503


925,680


787,715


18.9 %


883,182


893,689


790,844


839,505

        Total noninterest expense

3,891,101


3,658,039


3,526,911


6.4 %


3,762,777


3,877,804


3,428,240


3,473,609

Net income before tax

1,573,603


1,343,064


1,298,688


17.2 %


1,262,844


2,052,463


2,056,945


1,614,625

Tax expense

373,544


316,794


297,753


17.9 %


247,113


528,699


525,953


401,375

Net income

$    1,200,059


$    1,026,270


$    1,000,935


16.9 %


$    1,015,731


$    1,523,764


$    1,530,992


$    1,213,250

Net income per diluted share

$              0.79


$              0.67


$              0.65


17.3 %


$              0.66


$              1.00


$              1.00


$              0.80

















Supplemental Data
















PPP loans - net fee income

$                     -


$                     -


$          49,492




$       418,004


$    1,207,559


$        832,733


$       667,482

PPP loans - balance at period end

$                     -


$                     -


$                     -




$    1,096,939


$  11,536,310


$   29,298,232


$  48,411,520


















View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psb-holding-corp-reports-third-quarter-2022-results-301660449.html

SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.