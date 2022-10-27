Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results

  • Third-quarter 2022 sales and revenues increased 21% to $15.0 billion
  • Third-quarter 2022 profit per share of $3.87; adjusted profit per share of $3.95
  • Returned $2.0 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter

Third Quarter

($ in billions except profit per share)


2022

2021

Sales and Revenues


$15.0

$12.4

Profit Per Share


$3.87

$2.60

Adjusted Profit Per Share


$3.95

$2.66

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced third-quarter 2022 sales and revenues of $15.0 billion, a 21% increase compared with $12.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.

Operating profit margin was 16.2% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 13.4% for the third quarter of 2021. Third-quarter 2022 profit per share was $3.87, compared with third-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.60. Adjusted profit per share in the third quarter of 2022 was $3.95, compared with third-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of $2.66. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, enterprise operating cash flow was $5.0 billion, and the company ended the third quarter with $6.3 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company repurchased $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion.

"I'd like to thank our global Caterpillar team for delivering another quarter of double-digit top-line growth and record adjusted profit per share," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our team remains focused on serving our customers as we continued to see healthy demand across most of our end markets during the third quarter."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the third quarter of 2021 (at left) and the third quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $14.994 billion, an increase of $2.597 billion, or 21%, compared with $12.397 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, higher sales of equipment to end users and higher services. Dealers increased inventories by $700 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease of $300 million during the third quarter of 2021.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Third
Quarter
2021


Sales

Volume


Price

Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment /
Other


Third
Quarter
2022


$

Change


%

Change

















Construction Industries

$        5,255


$           423


$           781


$         (229)


$            46


$        6,276


$        1,021


19 %

Resource Industries

2,366


338


443


(59)


(1)


3,087


721


30 %

Energy & Transportation

5,077


618


409


(171)


253


6,186


1,109


22 %

All Other Segment

119


2



(2)


(16)


103


(16)


(13 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,110)


16


2



(282)


(1,374)


(264)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

11,707


1,397


1,635


(461)



14,278


2,571


22 %

















Financial Products Segment

762





57


819


57


7 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(72)





(31)


(103)


(31)



Financial Products Revenues

690





26


716


26


4 %

















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$       12,397


$        1,397


$        1,635


$         (461)


$            26


$       14,994


$        2,597


21 %

















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region


North America


Latin America


EAME


Asia/Pacific


External Sales
and Revenues


Inter-Segment


Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg

Third Quarter 2022




























Construction Industries

$   3,106


29 %


$     799


51 %


$   1,247


1 %


$   1,084


1 %


$   6,236


19 %


$       40


767 %


$   6,276


19 %

Resource Industries

1,122


66 %


472


13 %


526


15 %


893


20 %


3,013


32 %


74


(1 %)


3,087


30 %

Energy & Transportation

2,422


26 %


468


42 %


1,280


12 %


827


11 %


4,997


21 %


1,189


27 %


6,186


22 %

All Other Segment

16


(11 %)



— %


4


33 %


15


7 %


35


— %


68


(19 %)


103


(13 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

1










(4)




(3)




(1,371)




(1,374)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

6,667


33 %


1,739


36 %


3,057


8 %


2,815


9 %


14,278


22 %



— %


14,278


22 %





























Financial Products Segment

522


9 %


90


32 %


100


(5 %)


107


(4 %)


819


7 %



— %


819


7 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(54)




(20)




(12)




(17)




(103)







(103)



Financial Products Revenues

468


6 %


70


27 %


88


(8 %)


90


(8 %)


716


4 %



— %


716


4 %





























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$   7,135


31 %


$   1,809


36 %


$   3,145


7 %


$   2,905


9 %


$ 14,994


21 %


$        —


— %


$ 14,994


21 %





























Third Quarter 2021




























Construction Industries

$   2,417




$     528




$   1,240




$   1,076




$   5,261




$       (6)




$   5,255



Resource Industries

674




417




456




744




2,291




75




2,366



Energy & Transportation

1,924




329




1,144




744




4,141




936




5,077



All Other Segment

18







3




14




35




84




119



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(19)










(2)




(21)




(1,089)




(1,110)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

5,014




1,274




2,843




2,576




11,707







11,707































Financial Products Segment

478




68




105




111




762







762



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(37)




(13)




(9)




(13)




(72)







(72)



Financial Products Revenues

441




55




96




98




690







690































Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$   5,455




$   1,329




$   2,939




$   2,674




$ 12,397




$        —




$ 12,397































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the third quarter of 2021 (at left) and the third quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.425 billion, an increase of $761 million, or 46%, compared with $1.664 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs, freight and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. SG&A/R&D expenses increased primarily due to investments aligned with the company's strategy for profitable growth and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

Profit by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Third Quarter
2022


Third Quarter
2021


$

Change


%

 Change

Construction Industries

$                 1,209


$                    866


$                    343


40 %

Resource Industries

506


280


226


81 %

Energy & Transportation

935


706


229


32 %

All Other Segment

8


5


3


60 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(373)


(286)


(87)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

2,285


1,571


714


45 %









Financial Products Segment

220


173


47


27 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

30


(7)


37



Financial Products

250


166


84


51 %









Consolidating Adjustments

(110)


(73)


(37)











Consolidated Operating Profit

$                 2,425


$                 1,664


$                    761


46 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations included corporate-level expenses, timing differences (as some expenses are reported in segment profit on a cash basis), methodology differences between segment and consolidated external reporting (the company values segment inventories and cost of sales using a current cost methodology), certain restructuring costs and inter-segment eliminations.









Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2022 was income of $242 million, compared with income of $225 million in the third quarter of 2021. The change was primarily driven by favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and higher investment and interest income, partially offset by lower gains on marketable securities and lower pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan income.

  • The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2022 reflected an estimated annual global tax rate of approximately 23%, compared with 25% for the third quarter of 2021, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2021 was 23%.

    In the third quarter of 2022, the company reached a settlement with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that resolves all issues for tax years 2007 through 2016, without any penalties. The company's settlement includes, among other issues, the resolution of disputed tax treatment of profits earned by Caterpillar SARL (CSARL) from certain parts transactions. The company vigorously contested the IRS's application of the "substance-over-form" or "assignment-of-income" judicial doctrines and its proposed increases to tax and imposition of accuracy related penalties. The settlement does not include any increases to tax in the United States based on those judicial doctrines and does not include any penalties. The final tax assessed by the IRS for all issues under the settlement was $490 million for the ten-year period. This amount was primarily paid in the third quarter of 2022, and the associated estimated interest of $250 million is expected to be paid by the end of 2022. The settlement was within the total amount of gross unrecognized tax benefits for uncertain tax positions and enables us to avoid the costs and burdens of further disputes with the IRS. As a result of the settlement, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of $41 million to reflect changes in estimates of prior years' taxes and related interest, net of tax. The company is subject to the continuous examination of our income tax returns by the IRS, and tax years subsequent to 2016 are not yet under examination.

    The provision for income taxes in third quarter of 2022 also included a $20 million benefit due to a decrease in the estimated annual tax rate, compared to $39 million in the third quarter of 2021. The company also recorded a discrete tax benefit of $36 million to reflect changes in estimates related to the prior year's U.S. taxes in the third quarter of 2021.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Third
Quarter 2021


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Third
Quarter 2022


$

 Change


%

 Change

Total Sales


$       5,255


$          423


$        781


$         (229)


$               46


$          6,276


$    1,021


19 %


















Sales by Geographic Region











Third
Quarter 2022


Third
Quarter 2021


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$       3,106


$       2,417


$        689


29 %









Latin America


799


528


271


51 %









EAME


1,247


1,240


7


1 %









Asia/Pacific


1,084


1,076


8


1 %









External Sales


6,236


5,261


975


19 %









Inter-segment


40


(6)


46


767 %









Total Sales


$       6,276


$       5,255


$     1,021


19 %


























Segment Profit











Third
Quarter 2022


Third
Quarter 2021


 

Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$       1,209


$          866


$        343


40 %









Segment Profit Margin


19.3 %


16.5 %


           2.8 pts   




























Construction Industries' total sales were $6.276 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.021 billion, or 19%, compared with $5.255 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the third quarter of 2021.

  • In North America, sales increased due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the third quarter of 2021, compared with an increase during the third quarter of 2022.
  • Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the third quarter of 2022 than during the third quarter of 2021.
  • In EAME, sales were about flat. Unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the euro, were offset by favorable price realization.
  • Sales were about flat in Asia/Pacific. Favorable price realization was offset by unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Japanese yen and Australian dollar.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.209 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $343 million, or 40%, compared with $866 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs, freight and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Third
Quarter 2021


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Third
Quarter 2022


$

 Change


%

 Change

Total Sales


$       2,366


$          338


$        443


$          (59)


$               (1)


$          3,087


$      721


30 %


















Sales by Geographic Region











Third
Quarter 2022


Third
Quarter 2021


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$       1,122


$          674


$        448


66 %









Latin America


472


417


55


13 %









EAME


526


456


70


15 %









Asia/Pacific


893


744


149


20 %









External Sales


3,013


2,291


722


32 %









Inter-segment


74


75


(1)


(1 %)









Total Sales


$       3,087


$       2,366


$        721


30 %


























Segment Profit











Third
Quarter 2022


Third
Quarter 2021


 

Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$          506


$          280


$        226


81 %









Segment Profit Margin


16.4 %


11.8 %


           4.6 pts  




























Resource Industries' total sales were $3.087 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $721 million, or 30%, compared with $2.366 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was due to the impact of changes in dealer inventories, higher sales of aftermarket parts and higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased during the third quarter of 2021, compared with an increase during the third quarter of 2022.

Resource Industries' profit was $506 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $226 million, or 81%, compared with $280 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs, freight and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Third
Quarter 2021


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Third
Quarter 2022


$

 Change


%

 Change

Total Sales


$       5,077


$          618


$        409


$         (171)


$             253


$          6,186


$    1,109


22 %


















Sales by Application











Third
Quarter 2022


Third
Quarter 2021


$

Change


%

Change









Oil and Gas


$       1,323


$       1,088


$        235


22 %









Power Generation


1,320


1,010


310


31 %









Industrial


1,158


948


210


22 %









Transportation


1,196


1,095


101


9 %









External Sales


4,997


4,141


856


21 %









Inter-segment


1,189


936


253


27 %









Total Sales


$       6,186


$       5,077


$     1,109


22 %


























Segment Profit











Third
Quarter 2022


Third
Quarter 2021


 

Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$          935


$          706


$        229


32 %









Segment Profit Margin


15.1 %


13.9 %


           1.2 pts  




























Energy & Transportation's total sales were $6.186 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.109 billion, or 22%, compared with $5.077 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts.

  • Oil and Gas – Sales increased due to higher sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and engines used in gas compression and well servicing applications.
  • Power Generation – Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications, and small reciprocating engines. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.
  • Industrial – Sales were up across all regions.
  • Transportation – Sales increased in reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and marine applications. International locomotive deliveries were also higher.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $935 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $229 million, or 32%, compared with $706 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs, freight and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives, higher labor-related costs and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

















Revenues by Geographic Region











Third
Quarter 2022


Third
Quarter 2021


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$             522


$             478


$               44


9 %









Latin America


90


68


22


32 %









EAME


100


105


(5)


(5 %)









Asia/Pacific


107


111


(4)


(4 %)









Total Revenues


$             819


$             762


$               57


7 %


























Segment Profit











Third
Quarter 2022


Third
Quarter 2021


 

Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$             220


$             173


$               47


27 %


























Financial Products' segment revenues were $819 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $57 million, or 7%, compared with $762 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates in North America and Latin America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $220 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $47 million, or 27%, compared with $173 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from a lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by mark-to-market adjustments on derivative contracts.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.00%, compared with 2.41% at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Past dues decreased across all our portfolio segments, with the exception of an increase in Latin America. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $13 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $76 million for the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2022, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $339 million, or 1.30% of finance receivables, compared with $376 million, or 1.41% of finance receivables, at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2021 was $337 million, or 1.22% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $343 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $50 million from the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by increased expenses due to timing differences, partially offset by favorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences and lower corporate costs.

Notes

About Caterpillar
With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of one significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item consists of (i) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Operating
Profit


Operating
Profit
Margin


Profit
Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income
Taxes


Effective
Tax Rate


Profit


Profit per
Share
















Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - U.S. GAAP


$        2,425


16.2 %


$        2,558


$          527


20.6 %


$        2,041


$         3.87

Restructuring costs


49


0.3 %


49


9


18.4 %


40


$         0.08

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - Adjusted


$        2,474


16.5 %


$        2,607


$          536


20.6 %


$        2,081


$         3.95

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 - U.S. GAAP


$        1,664


13.4 %


$        1,775


$          368


20.7 %


$        1,426


$         2.60

Restructuring costs


35


0.3 %


35


6


15.0 %


29


$         0.06

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 - Adjusted


$        1,699


13.7 %


$        1,810


$          374


20.7 %


$        1,455


$         2.66
















Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 14 to 24 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Sales and revenues:








  Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$       14,278


$      11,707


$       40,703


$     35,091

  Revenues of Financial Products

716


690


2,127


2,082

  Total sales and revenues

14,994


12,397


42,830


37,173









Operating costs:








  Cost of goods sold

10,202


8,617


29,736


25,510

  Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,401


1,340


4,172


3,943

  Research and development expenses

476


427


1,413


1,247

  Interest expense of Financial Products

151


111


377


352

  Other operating (income) expenses

339


238


908


854

  Total operating costs

12,569


10,733


36,606


31,906









Operating profit

2,425


1,664


6,224


5,267









  Interest expense excluding Financial Products

109


114


326


376

  Other income (expense)

242


225


755


751









Consolidated profit before taxes

2,558


1,775


6,653


5,642









  Provision (benefit) for income taxes

527


368


1,423


1,313

  Profit of consolidated companies

2,031


1,407


5,230


4,329









  Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

9


21


20


44









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,040


1,428


5,250


4,373









Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


2


(1)


4









Profit 1

$         2,041


$        1,426


$         5,251


$       4,369

















Profit per common share

$          3.89


$          2.62


$          9.91


$         8.00

Profit per common share — diluted 2

$          3.87


$          2.60


$          9.85


$         7.94









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)








– Basic

525.0


544.0


530.1


545.8

– Diluted 2

527.6


547.6


533.2


550.2









1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)



September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                     6,346


$                     9,254

Receivables – trade and other

8,158


8,477

Receivables – finance

8,918


8,898

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,295


2,788

Inventories

16,860


14,038

Total current assets

42,577


43,455





Property, plant and equipment – net

11,643


12,090

Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,278


1,204

Long-term receivables – finance

11,859


12,707

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,218


1,840

Intangible assets

806


1,042

Goodwill

6,092


6,324

Other assets

4,434


4,131

Total assets

$                   80,907


$                   82,793





Liabilities




Current liabilities:




Short-term borrowings:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$                            3


$                            9

-- Financial Products

4,199


5,395

Accounts payable

8,260


8,154

Accrued expenses

4,013


3,757

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,204


2,242

Customer advances

1,831


1,087

Dividends payable


595

Other current liabilities

2,878


2,256

Long-term debt due within one year:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

120


45

-- Financial Products

6,694


6,307

Total current liabilities

30,202


29,847





Long-term debt due after one year:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

9,479


9,746

-- Financial Products

16,030


16,287

Liability for postemployment benefits

5,038


5,592

Other liabilities

4,536


4,805

Total liabilities

65,285


66,277





Shareholders' equity




Common stock

6,523


6,398

Treasury stock

(30,883)


(27,643)

Profit employed in the business

43,304


39,282

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,353)


(1,553)

Noncontrolling interests

31


32

Total shareholders' equity

15,622


16,516

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                   80,907


$                   82,793

Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)



Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021

Cash flow from operating activities:




Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$            5,250


$           4,373

Adjustments for non-cash items:




Depreciation and amortization

1,661


1,766

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(349)


(321)

Other

132


102

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:




Receivables – trade and other

365


(326)

Inventories

(3,088)


(2,195)

Accounts payable

786


1,232

Accrued expenses

70


46

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

15


934

Customer advances

751


39

Other assets – net

57


138

Other liabilities – net

(623)


(2)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

5,027


5,786

Cash flow from investing activities:




Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(868)


(673)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,023)


(1,014)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

666


877

Additions to finance receivables

(9,914)


(9,603)

Collections of finance receivables

9,738


9,221

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

50


44

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(44)


(449)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

1


23

Proceeds from sale of securities

2,080


424

Investments in securities

(2,399)


(934)

Other – net

15


(8)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(1,698)


(2,092)

Cash flow from financing activities:




Dividends paid

(1,820)


(1,733)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

2


122

Common shares repurchased

(3,309)


(1,622)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

5,570


6,931

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(5,289)


(8,620)

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)

(1,311)


1,324

Other – net

(1)


(4)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(6,158)


(3,602)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(79)


(9)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,908)


83

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,263


9,366

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$            6,355


$           9,449

Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$          14,278


$                14,278


$                —


$                 —


Revenues of Financial Products

716



852


(136)

1

Total sales and revenues

14,994


14,278


852


(136)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

10,202


10,203



(1)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,401


1,271


136


(6)

2

Research and development expenses

476


476




Interest expense of Financial Products

151



151



Other operating (income) expenses

339


43


315


(19)

2

Total operating costs

12,569


11,993


602


(26)











Operating profit

2,425


2,285


250


(110)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

109


110



(1)

3

Other income (expense)

242


160


(27)


109

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

2,558


2,335


223












Provision (benefit) for income taxes

527


464


63



Profit of consolidated companies

2,031


1,871


160












Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

9


11



(2)

5










Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,040


1,882


160


(2)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(1)


2


(2)

6










Profit 7

$            2,041


$                  1,883


$              158


$                 —


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$          11,707


$              11,707


$                —


$                 —


Revenues of Financial Products

690



787


(97)

1

Total sales and revenues

12,397


11,707


787


(97)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

8,617


8,618



(1)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,340


1,147


200


(7)

2

Research and development expenses

427


427




Interest expense of Financial Products

111



111



Other operating (income) expenses

238


(56)


310


(16)

2

Total operating costs

10,733


10,136


621


(24)











Operating profit

1,664


1,571


166


(73)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

114


114




Other income (expense)

225


143


9


73

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

1,775


1,600


175












Provision (benefit) for income taxes

368


331


37



Profit of consolidated companies

1,407


1,269


138












Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

21


23



(2)

4










Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,428


1,292


138


(2)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2


1


3


(2)

5










Profit 6

$            1,426


$                1,291


$              135


$                 —


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$          40,703


$                40,703


$                —


$                 —


Revenues of Financial Products

2,127



2,493


(366)

1

Total sales and revenues

42,830


40,703


2,493


(366)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

29,736


29,741



(5)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,172


3,714


475


(17)

2

Research and development expenses

1,413


1,413




Interest expense of Financial Products

377



377



Other operating (income) expenses

908


31


936


(59)

2

Total operating costs

36,606


34,899


1,788


(81)











Operating profit

6,224


5,804


705


(285)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

326


327



(1)

3

Other income (expense)

755


497


(26)


284

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

6,653


5,974


679












Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,423


1,250


173



Profit of consolidated companies

5,230


4,724


506












Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

20


26



(6)

5










Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

5,250


4,750


506


(6)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(1)


6


(6)

6










Profit 7

$            5,251


$                  4,751


$              500


$                 —


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

 




Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$          35,091


$                35,091


$                —


$                 —


Revenues of Financial Products

2,082



2,371


(289)

1

Total sales and revenues

37,173


35,091


2,371


(289)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

25,510


25,515



(5)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,943


3,471


483


(11)

2

Research and development expenses

1,247


1,247




Interest expense of Financial Products

352



352



Other operating (income) expenses

854


(30)


931


(47)

2

Total operating costs

31,906


30,203


1,766


(63)











Operating profit

5,267


4,888


605


(226)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

376


376




Other income (expense)

751


819


56


(124)

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

5,642


5,331


661


(350)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,313


1,158


155



Profit of consolidated companies

4,329


4,173


506


(350)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

44


52



(8)

4










Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

4,373


4,225


506


(358)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

4


3


9


(8)

5










Profit 6

$            4,369


$                  4,222


$              497


$              (350)


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$             6,346


$                 5,403


$               943


$                 —


Receivables – trade and other

8,158


3,134


652


4,372

1,2

Receivables – finance

8,918



13,446


(4,528)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,295


2,013


316


(34)

3

Inventories

16,860


16,860




Total current assets

42,577


27,410


15,357


(190)











Property, plant and equipment – net

11,643


7,810


3,833



Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,278


319


512


447

1,2

Long-term receivables – finance

11,859



12,338


(479)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,218


2,745


106


(633)

4

Intangible assets

806


806




Goodwill

6,092


6,092




Other assets

4,434


3,663


1,946


(1,175)

5

Total assets

$           80,907


$               48,845


$           34,092


$            (2,030)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$             4,202


$                       3


$             4,199


$                 —


Accounts payable

8,260


8,149


267


(156)

6

Accrued expenses

4,013


3,622


391



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,204


2,160


44



Customer advances

1,831


1,831




Other current liabilities

2,878


2,126


807


(55)

4,7

Long-term debt due within one year

6,814


120


6,694



Total current liabilities

30,202


18,011


12,402


(211)











Long-term debt due after one year

25,509


9,511


16,030


(32)

8

Liability for postemployment benefits

5,038


5,038




Other liabilities

4,536


3,659


1,565


(688)

4

Total liabilities

65,285


36,219


29,997


(931)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,523


6,523


905


(905)

9

Treasury stock

(30,883)


(30,883)




Profit employed in the business

43,304


38,898


4,395


11

9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,353)


(1,946)


(1,407)



Noncontrolling interests

31


34


202


(205)

9

Total shareholders' equity

15,622


12,626


4,095


(1,099)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           80,907


$               48,845


$           34,092


$            (2,030)


1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

8

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

9

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$             9,254


$              8,428


$               826


$                   —


Receivables – trade and other

8,477


3,279


435


4,763

1,2

Receivables – finance

8,898



13,828


(4,930)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,788


2,567


358


(137)

3

Inventories

14,038


14,038




Total current assets

43,455


28,312


15,447


(304)











Property, plant and equipment – net

12,090


8,172


3,918



Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,204


375


204


625

1,2

Long-term receivables – finance

12,707



13,358


(651)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,840


2,396


105


(661)

4

Intangible assets

1,042


1,042




Goodwill

6,324


6,324




Other assets

4,131


3,388


1,952


(1,209)

5

Total assets

$           82,793


$             50,009


$           34,984


$             (2,200)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$             5,404


$                    9


$            5,395


$                   —


Accounts payable

8,154


8,079


242


(167)

6

Accrued expenses

3,757


3,385


372



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,242


2,186


56



Customer advances

1,087


1,086


1



Dividends payable

595


595




Other current liabilities

2,256


1,773


642


(159)

4,7

Long-term debt due within one year

6,352


45


6,307



Total current liabilities

29,847


17,158


13,015


(326)











Long-term debt due after one year

26,033


9,772


16,287


(26)

8

Liability for postemployment benefits

5,592


5,592




Other liabilities

4,805


4,106


1,425


(726)

4

Total liabilities

66,277


36,628


30,727


(1,078)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,398


6,398


919


(919)

9

Treasury stock

(27,643)


(27,643)




Profit employed in the business

39,282


35,390


3,881


11

9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,553)


(799)


(754)



Noncontrolling interests

32


35


211


(214)

9

Total shareholders' equity

16,516


13,381


4,257


(1,122)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           82,793


$             50,009


$           34,984


$             (2,200)


1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

8

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

9

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$              5,250


$              4,750


$                506


$                  (6)

1

Adjustments for non-cash items:









Depreciation and amortization

1,661


1,072


589



Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(349)


(294)


(55)



Other

132


(83)


(123)


338

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables – trade and other

365


97


21


247

2,3

Inventories

(3,088)


(3,074)



(14)

2

Accounts payable

786


701


74


11

2

Accrued expenses

70


28


42



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

15


27


(12)



Customer advances

751


752


(1)



Other assets – net

57


128


(28)


(43)

2

Other liabilities – net

(623)


(913)


239


51

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

5,027


3,191


1,252


584


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(868)


(860)


(10)


2

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,023)


(20)


(1,024)


21

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

666


63


612


(9)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(9,914)



(10,584)


670

3

Collections of finance receivables

9,738



10,328


(590)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables



678


(678)

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

50



50



Net intercompany borrowings



5


(5)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(44)


(44)




Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

1


1




Proceeds from sale of securities

2,080


1,820


260



Investments in securities

(2,399)


(1,925)


(474)



Other – net

15


84


(69)



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(1,698)


(881)


(228)


(589)


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(1,820)


(1,820)




Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

2


2




Common shares repurchased

(3,309)


(3,309)




Net intercompany borrowings


(5)



5

4

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

5,570



5,570



Payments on debt > 90 days

(5,289)


(20)


(5,269)



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

(1,311)


(138)


(1,173)



Other – net

(1)


(1)




Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(6,158)


(5,291)


(872)


5


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(79)


(42)


(37)



Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,908)


(3,023)


115



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,263


8,433


830



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$              6,355


$              5,410


$                945


$                  —


1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$              4,373


$              4,225


$                506


$               (358)

1,5

Adjustments for non-cash items:









Depreciation and amortization

1,766


1,162


604



Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(321)


(255)


(66)



Other

102


104


(135)


133

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables – trade and other

(326)


(338)


40


(28)

2,3

Inventories

(2,195)


(2,194)



(1)

2

Accounts payable

1,232


1,194


28


10

2

Accrued expenses

46


117


(71)



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

934


905


29



Customer advances

39


39




Other assets – net

138


133


24


(19)

2

Other liabilities – net

(2)


(193)


144


47

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

5,786


4,899


1,103


(216)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(673)


(670)


(11)


8

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,014)


(23)


(997)


6

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

877


71


818


(12)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(9,603)



(10,292)


689

3

Collections of finance receivables

9,221



9,946


(725)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables



100


(100)

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

44



44



Net intercompany borrowings


1,000


3


(1,003)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(449)


(449)




Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

23


23




Proceeds from sale of securities

424


44


380



Investments in securities

(934)


(542)


(392)



Other – net

(8)


59


(67)



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(2,092)


(487)


(468)


(1,137)


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(1,733)


(1,733)


(350)


350

5

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

122


122




Common shares repurchased

(1,622)


(1,622)




Net intercompany borrowings


(3)


(1,000)


1,003

4

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

6,931


494


6,437



Payments on debt > 90 days

(8,620)


(1,910)


(6,710)



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

1,324


(10)


1,334



Other – net

(4)


(4)




Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(3,602)


(4,666)


(289)


1,353


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(9)


(14)


5



Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

83


(268)


351



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,366


8,822


544



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$              9,449


$              8,554


$                895


$                  —


1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

