International Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Awareness Day, November 1st, to Kick Off Epilepsy Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1st, the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation will join families, researchers, clinicians, and advocates worldwide to observe International LGS Awareness Day. On this day, thousands of individuals and families affected by LGS will come together to raise awareness of this rare disease. Click here to learn more about how YOU can get involved to help the LGS Foundation end the suffering and devastation caused by LGS.

The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals impacted by LGS through advancing research, awareness, education, and family support. (PRNewswire)

LGS is a severe epilepsy syndrome that develops in young children and often leads to lifelong disability. It affects an estimated 50,000 children and adults in the United States and more than one million people worldwide. LGS is more common than Cystic Fibrosis and Lou Gehrig's disease, but very few are aware of the disease.

Each November, the LGS Foundation organizes a global social media campaign and several awareness events to spread the word about LGS and share stories of hope. As part of the many awareness initiatives, several buildings and monuments - including the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, St. Paul's Cathedral in San Diego, and Niagara Falls - will shine a light on LGS by 'Illuminating for LGS' in green and purple on November 1st. Everyone is encouraged to light up their homes in green and purple and spread awareness of LGS on social media. LGS Awareness Day kicks off Epilepsy Awareness Month, where the global epilepsy community comes together to raise awareness throughout November.

"While there is no cure for LGS, with awareness, there is a hopeful path forward," said Dr. Dixon-Salazar, Executive Director of the LGS Foundation. "The LGS Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness of LGS, and organizations like ours play a vital role in supporting families living with LGS. No family has to walk the LGS journey alone, and we make a difference by connecting families, sharing information, connecting patients to medical experts, and funding research for a cure."

The LGS Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals impacted by LGS through advancing research, awareness, education, and family support.

To learn more about LGS or to support the LGS Foundation's efforts, visit www.lgsfoundation.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LGS Foundation