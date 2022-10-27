JCET Hits New Highs for Performance in Q3, High-Performance Packaging Technology Opens New Opportunities for Semiconductor Back-end Manufacturing

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights：

Revenue was RMB 9.18 billion , an increase of 13.4% year-on-year. A record high third quarter in the company's history.

Generated RMB 1.70 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 1.07 billion , free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.63 billion .

Net profit was RMB 0.91 billion , a record high third quarter in the company's history.

Earnings per share was RMB 0.51 , as compared to RMB 0.45 in Q3 2021.

Q3 YTD 2022 Financial Highlights：

Revenue was RMB 24.78 billion , an increase of 13.1% year-on-year, a record high in the company's history.

Generated RMB 4.38 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 2.58 billion , free cash flow for the first three quarters of 2022 was RMB 1.80 billion .

Net profit was RMB 2.45 billion , a record high in the company's history.

Earnings per share was RMB 1.38 , as compared to RMB 1.23 in Q3 YTD 2021.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. The financial report shows that in the third quarter, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 9.18 billion, an increase of 13.4% year-on-year, and net profit of RMB 0.91 billion, an increase of 14.6% year-on-year, a record high third quarter in the company's history.

In recent years, JCET leverages its international and domestic "dual circulation" model, constantly optimizes the product structure and its business proportion, flexibly adjusts the order structure and capacity layout, and enhances its ability to withstand cyclical fluctuations.

JCET accelerated the research and development of high-performance packaging and testing technologies including 2.5D/3D chiplet integration, and the introduction of customer products. The company strengthened the development of high-value added markets such as automotive electronics, computing electronics and 5G communications, and enhanced value-added services such as high-end testing and design services. The related revenue and proportion increased rapidly. Among them, the company's advanced packaging related revenue, which mainly includes high-density system level packaging technology, large size flip chip technology and fan-out wafer level packaging technology increased by 21% year-on-year in the first three quarters. The revenue related to automotive electronics and computing electronics increased 59% year-on-year in the first three quarters. At the same time, the company's overseas factories grew strongly, and through deepening lean production and strengthening cost control, the company overcame the trend and achieved record high growth in the third quarter. The company continued to improve the management of working capital, stably produced abundant cash flow, and laid a solid foundation for sustainable development in the future.

At the same time, the company makes great efforts in innovation, cooperates with the industrial supply chain, continuously improves talent incentives, employee care and other measures, practices corporate social responsibility, and stimulates the cohesion of all employees. The company launched its first employee stock ownership plan and stock option incentive plan since its public listing, reflecting the firm confidence of all its employees in the long-term development of the company.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "In recent years, JCET has successfully introduced the mass production of high-density high-performance packaging technology to many of the world's leading IC manufacturers, providing a solid foundation for the company to expand its market share in advanced technology and solidify its steady growth. In the first three quarters of this year, the revenue and profit from JCET's high-density system-level packaging technology and fan-out wafer level packaging technology increased significantly compared with the same period last year, reflecting the significant growth in the large-scale application of semiconductor heterogeneous integrated packaging in computers, new energy vehicles, smart cars, intelligent manufacturing, and other fields. JCET will further increase its resource investment in relevant technologies and markets and is confident to continue strengthening its leading position in the global high-performance packaging market."

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)









RMB in millions

































Sep 30, 2022

Dec 31, 2021 ASSETS

















Current assets

















Currency funds











2,412

2,761 Trading financial assets











4,151

2,670 Derivative financial assets











0

5 Accounts receivable











5,043

4,271 Receivables financing











98

28 Prepayments











205

183 Other receivables











72

77 Inventories











4,157

3,193 Assets classified as held for sale











0

99 Other current assets











132

130 Total current assets











16,270

13,417 Non-current assets

















Long-term receivables











35

38 Long-term equity investments











764

770 Other equity investments











434

418 Investment properties











90

93 Fixed assets











19,088

18,424 Construction in progress











1,107

661 Right-of-use assets











597

622 Intangible assets











484

447 Goodwill











2,253

2,023 Deferred tax assets











179

185 Other non-current assets











1

1 Total non-current assets











25,032

23,682 Total assets











41,302

37,099



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Sep 30, 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Current liabilities

















Short-term borrowings











1,885

2,193 Derivative financial liabilities











27

2 Notes payable











312

579 Accounts payable











6,700

5,298 Contract liabilities











332

458 Employee benefits payable











1,023

1,062 Taxes and surcharges payable











207

235 Other payables











498

414 Liabilities classified as held for sale











0

45 Current portion of long-term liabilities











2,096

1,052 Other current liabilities











4

3 Total current liabilities











13,084

11,341 Non-current liabilities

















Long-term borrowings











3,375

3,751 Lease liabilities











543

568 Long-term employee benefits payable











8

20 Deferred income











351

337 Deferred tax liabilities











79

82 Total non-current liabilities











4,356

4,758 Total liabilities











17,440

16,099 Equity

















Paid-in capital











1,780

1,780 Capital reserves











15,016

14,984 Less: Treasury shares











(89)

0 Accumulated other comprehensive income











550

(281) Surplus reserves











174

174 Unappropriated profit











6,431

4,334 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent











23,862

20,991 Minority shareholders











0

9 Total equity











23,862

21,000 Total liabilities and equity











41,302

37,099







































CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)



RMB in millions, except share data

























Three months ended

Nine months ended





Sep 30, 2022

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2022

Sep 30, 2021 Revenue



9,184

8,099

24,778

21,917 Less: Cost of sales



7,616

6,576

20,323

18,006 Taxes and surcharges



26

16

69

58 Selling expenses



45

49

142

145 Administrative expenses



312

276

805

743 Research and development expenses



343

312

980

860 Finance expenses



(26)

20

(11)

176 Including: Interest expenses



51

70

143

270 Interest income



5

14

21

34 Add: Other income



55

38

138

135 Investment income / (loss)



25

15

65

299 Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



1

3

(6)

286 Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging



0

(8)

0

(11) Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities



(25)

0

(40)

0 Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



22

14

17

14 Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(61)

(34)

(125)

(52) Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets



18

16

41

30 Operating profit / (loss)



902

891

2,566

2,344 Add: Non-operating income



40

0

46

6 Less: Non-operating expenses



0

8

1

11 Profit / (loss) before income taxes



942

883

2,611

2,339 Less: Income tax expenses



33

89

159

222 Net profit / (loss)



909

794

2,452

2,117 Classified by continuity of operations

















Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



909

794

2,452

2,117 Classified by ownership

















Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



909

793

2,452

2,116 Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



0

1

0

1 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



5,522

2,751

4,335

1,517 Less: Cash dividends payable



0

0

356

89 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）



6,431

3,544

6,431

3,544 Other comprehensive income, net of tax



446

24

832

(78) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



446

24

832

(78) Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



(14)

0

(14)

1 Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



0

0

0

1 Change in the fair value of other equity investments



(14)

0

(14)

0 Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



460

24

846

(79) Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss



7

0

0

(21) Cash flow hedge reserve



(9)

(4)

(26)

(9) Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



462

28

872

(49) Total comprehensive income



1,355

818

3,284

2,039 Including:

















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



1,355

817

3,284

2,038 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



0

1

0

1 Earnings per share

















Basic earnings per share



0.51

0.45

1.38

1.23 Diluted earnings per share



0.51

0.45

1.38

1.23







































CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) RMB in millions

























Three months ended

Nine months ended





Sep 30, 2022

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2022

Sep 30, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



8,201

8,048

25,200

22,834 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



126

107

273

340 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



87

94

218

207 Total cash inflows from operating activities



8,414

8,249

25,691

23,381 Cash payments for goods and services



5,534

4,995

17,146

14,415 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



948

1,057

3,257

3,327 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



193

210

694

589 Other cash payments relating to operating activities



43

75

214

257 Total cash outflows from operating activities



6,718

6,337

21,311

18,588 Net cash flows from operating activities



1,696

1,912

4,380

4,793 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from returns of investments



3,390

2,455

8,550

2,852 Cash receipts from investment income



17

13

55

13 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



76

93

110

261 Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units



3

0

30

0 Total cash inflows from investing activities



3,486

2,561

8,745

3,126 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



1,138

1,365

2,688

3,013 Cash payments for investments



4,101

2,420

10,061

4,376 Total cash outflows from investing activities



5,239

3,785

12,749

7,389 Net cash flows from investing activities



(1,753)

(1,224)

(4,004)

(4,263) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Cash proceeds from investments by others



0

0

0

4,966 Cash receipts from borrowings



1,446

2,268

2,961

4,629 Other cash receipts relating to financing activities



0

0

0

347 Total cash inflows from financing activities



1,446

2,268

2,961

9,942 Cash repayments for debts



796

2,985

2,530

8,515 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



405

161

495

366 Other cash payments relating to financing activities



169

212

758

771 Total cash outflows from financing activities



1,370

3,358

3,783

9,652 Net cash flows from financing activities



76

(1,090)

(822)

290 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



37

1

95

(7) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



56

(401)

(351)

813 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



2,356

3,381

2,763

2,167 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



2,412

2,980

2,412

2,980





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































