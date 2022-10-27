LucidLink Announces New People and Culture Organization Designed for "Work Anywhere"

Marilyn Charlton Joins as VP of People and Culture; Angelina Galabova Heads up People and Culture for Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , a global leader in remote collaboration, has created a new People and Culture Organization designed for its remote and hybrid workforce. To lead this new organization, the company has appointed Marilyn Charlton as Vice President of People and Culture and Angelina Galabova as head of the People and Culture team in Europe. Together, they will establish programs and resources that help employees, regardless of where they work, have an inclusive experience and do the best work of their careers.

High-Performance Cloud File Service for Distributed Workloads. LucidLink works with any cloud, on-prem object storage, and with any OS. It is providing users with fast, secure remote access to large files and datasets that performs like a local disk. (PRNewsfoto/LucidLink) (PRNewswire)

LucidLink founders purposely built the organization about people, not places.

"When George Dochev and I founded LucidLink, we were intentional in our decision to treat exceptional people and a strong, positive company culture as a strategic advantage. We started with five people in five different time zones and kept expanding from there. With employee growth tripling over the course of the past year, it is a pivotal time to bring on People and Culture leaders who will ensure we continue to cultivate learning, belonging and growth," said Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO of LucidLink. "Our culture and core values are essential to our purpose and identity, so as we grow, it's important they are shared and celebrated by new professionals joining our team. Marilyn and Angelina bring a wealth of experience building top talent teams for value-led organizations like ours."

Since launching in 2016, LucidLink founders purposely built the organization about people, not places. Today, the workforce includes remote and hybrid employees - just like the customers LucidLink serves. This design allows all LucidLink employees to understand and empathize with the problems its Filespaces technology solves and the innovation, access to top talent and efficiency it fosters. The company's goal in creating a People and Culture function for a hybrid and remote workforce is to ensure a "work anywhere" focus drives employee experience rather than traditional human resources geared to the office or location-specific services.

Attracting and Retaining a Global Top Talent Workforce

Marilyn Charlton has more than 25 years of experience as a People and Culture leader. From working for early-stage companies, pre-IPO startups, and publicly traded global organizations, Marilyn is skilled at building People and Culture organizations that fit the business strategy. Her career includes working for Citrix Systems, Covad Communications, and Winstar Communications, to name a few. She has a Ph.D. in Human Development and MA in Organizational Development.

"I'm honored to join the leadership team at LucidLink, which puts tremendous attention on the success of their employees and ensuring a diverse and inclusive culture," said Marilyn Charlton, Vice President of People and Culture for LucidLink. "I look forward to helping strengthen the culture by attracting best-in-class talent and creating a meaningful and positive experience for our people to grow, learn and deliver on our promises to customers and partners."

Helping LucidLink be the #1 Choice for Careers in Europe

Angelina started her career in "blended" finance and human resource roles. It has shaped her perspective on delivering programs for human resources (HR) focused on serving the "human" with great employee experiences. From payroll to benefits to learning and development and well-being services, she works to create a work experience for all employees to thrive. Angelina has been in People and Culture leadership roles for the past ten years. Most recently, she was Smule's HR Director; before that, she was with ScaleForce, Honeywell Aviaso, Fuze, and Vayant Travel Technologies. Angelina has an MBA and holds a Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) Certificate.

"LucidLink's focus on people versus place from its technology to its workstyles speaks to a culture that is authentic and committed to its purpose," said Angelina Galbova, Head of People and Culture for LucidLink for Europe. "I'm excited to rewrite the rules with Marilyn on how a People and Culture organization can play an instrumental role in creating a vibrant employee experience at scale."

LucidLink is Hiring

The company is currently hiring and always looking to bring on talented individuals with a passion for improving how people work together. Open positions can be found on the Career page. On LinkedIn , learn more about how the company is shaping the future of work, redefining cloud storage and collaboration, and creating a great place to work for its global workforce.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over a distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3-compatible object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held, with headquarters in San Francisco, California, and offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia.

Contact:

Julie O'Grady

LucidLink

julie.ogrady@lucidlink.com

+1 (650) 269-9989

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LucidLink