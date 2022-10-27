Phoenix Physical Therapy and Messiah University partner to provide a new outpatient clinic at Messiah's Winding Hill location

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Physical Therapy (Phoenix) and Messiah University (Messiah) today publicly announced a partnership that will bring an interprofessional outpatient clinic to Messiah's Winding Hill location in Mechanicsburg, Pa., by the end of this year. The clinic will be open to the public and located in the same facility as Messiah's accredited Doctor of Physical Therapy and Master of Occupational Therapy programs. It will provide comprehensive physical therapy (PT), occupational therapy (OT) and athletic training (AT) services to the local community.

"The Phoenix team is looking forward to working with Messiah University on this unique opportunity to offer PT, OT and AT services in a single outpatient clinic," said Phoenix director of clinic operations, Franco Madaffari, DPT, LAT, COMT, FAAOMPT. "The clinic will provide manual, hands-on therapy services to a diverse population of patients. These include pre- and post-surgery rehabilitation, injury prevention and recovery, treatment for diseases, including Parkinson's and Multiple Sclerosis, various illnesses, chronic pain, headaches, pediatric care and development, sports injuries and training, pre-employment screening and evaluation, and therapy for work-related injuries, amongst others. In addition, by having a clinic on a graduate campus, Phoenix will be able to incorporate research-based projects and help students gain experience and develop their clinical skills. We look forward to welcoming the Winding Hill and Messiah University community to our new clinic."

"Being able to collaborate with a leading national health care organization such as Phoenix across three different applied health disciplines is a win for Messiah students and educators and our local community," said Rob Pepper, associate provost for graduate and professional studies and university partnerships at Messiah University. "Phoenix's personnel will work together with Messiah educators as we train and develop the next generation of licensed physical and occupational therapists and certified athletic trainers and bring high-quality, intergenerational PT, OT and AT care to the Mechanicsburg area."

According to Pepper, the combination of Phoenix's onsite clinic and Messiah's recent accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE) makes the University an excellent option for students exploring DPT programs. The CAPTE accreditation ensures students receive the required educational experiences with qualified instructors to enter the physical therapy profession. In addition, graduation from a CAPTE-accredited program is required for eligibility to take the licensing exam.

About the clinic (Phoenix PT, OT and AT at Messiah University Winding Hill)

Phoenix is a people-centric and care-focused organization with more than 150 clinics in 11 states and the District of Columbia. The Phoenix PT, OT and AT at Messiah University, Winding Hill team will provide physical therapy, occupational therapy and athletic training services to treat patients of all ages and skill levels.

The clinic will be led by Messiah alum Kelly Thomas Clancy '06, a former Messiah soccer player who was part of the University's 2005 national championship team, who will serve as the location's clinic director. Kelly brings more than 13 years of experience caring for patients in various settings. Kelly earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Marymount University in Arlington, Va. Kelly shared, "I am excited to return to Messiah University and look forward to developing individualized therapy plans for my patients." The Phoenix Physical Therapy clinic at Messiah University, Winding Hill, is planned to open in mid-December 2022 and will be accepting new patients.

About Phoenix Physical Therapy

Phoenix Physical Therapy creates distinctly different and personalized experiences for our patients, teams and communities. The company, with over 1,000 employees, operates more than 150 community-based clinics across the United States. The Phoenix team is committed to providing the highest quality physical therapy, occupational therapy and athletic training care.

About Messiah University

Founded in 1909 and located near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Messiah University is a nationally ranked, private Christian university of the liberal and applied arts and sciences that enrolls nearly 3,300 undergraduate, adult degree program and graduate students. The partnership with Phoenix is facilitated through The Bridge Center for Continuing Education and the Office of University Partnerships at Messiah University.

