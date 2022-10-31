Endries International Names Michael Knight President and Chief Executive Officer

– Knight to succeed Steve Endries, who will serve as Chairman and Head of Strategic Partnerships –

BRILLION, Wis., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endries International Inc., a leading distributor of fasteners and related production components, today announced that Michael Knight has been named as the company's new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 28, 2022. Mr. Knight will succeed Steve Endries, who will transition to become the company's Chairman and Head of Strategic Partnerships, a role in which he will continue to focus on leading Endries International's M&A program. Mr. Knight also will join the Endries International Board of Directors.

Mr. Knight brings to Endries more than 25 years of experience in the electronic components distribution and manufacturing industries, including the last 18 years in various management positions at TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components that is a Berkshire Hathaway Company. Most recently at TTI, Mr. Knight has served as the President, Exponential Technology Group and Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development. Prior to TTI, he served in general management and sales roles at companies that included Berg Electronics and McKenzie Technology, and was President and Chief Operating Officer of Substrate Technologies, a manufacturer of advanced substrates for the semiconductor industry. Mr. Knight is a member of the board of directors of MacroFab, Inc., which operates a digital platform for electronics manufacturing, and is a former President of the National Electronics Distributor Association and Chairman of the Electronic Component Industry Association. He received a B.S. in Biology/Biological Sciences from Widener University.

"I am excited that Michael Knight will join Endries International as our next President and Chief Executive Officer," said Steve Endries. "Michael is a tested leader who has a deep knowledge of the distribution industry. I look forward to working closely with him in ensuring a smooth transition, as well as in continuing to be part of the Endries team as Head of Strategic Partnerships, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Endries is executing well on its strategy, and after 20 years as CEO this is an ideal time for a new leader to drive the company forward in its next phase of growth."

"I've long watched Endries International in the marketplace and always have been impressed with its partnership with its OEM customers to address their Class C component challenges," said Michael Knight. "I am honored to succeed Steve Endries as the company's new CEO and to lead a team so dedicated to providing customers with innovative solutions and high-quality products."

"As we welcome Michael as our new CEO, I would like to thank Steve Endries on behalf of the Board for his exceptional leadership over the past two decades," said Kevin Brown, a Partner of MSD Partners and Head of MSD Private Capital. "Over the past five years, the company's annual sales have more than doubled to over $500 million, with more than 70% of sales developed organically over the Company's history and the balance resulting from acquisitions. We look forward to the continued partnership with Steve in his new role."

About Endries

For over 50 years Endries has worked with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and has built its business around delivering world-class service to those customers. Endries sources over 500,000 SKUs, including various fasteners and related production components, from a worldwide base of suppliers and is a mission critical supply chain partner to its customers. For more information, please visit http://www.endries.com.

Media Contact: Todd Fogarty

Todd.Fogarty@kekstcnc.com

212-521-4854

View original content:

SOURCE Endries International