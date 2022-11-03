EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

EchoStar Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/EchoStar Corporation)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $497.4 million.

  • Consolidated net income of $19.6 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $22.4 million and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $0.27.

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $158.8 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $1,498.2 million.

  • Consolidated net income of $119.0 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $127.7 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $1.51.

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $492.4 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"During the third quarter of 2022, the EchoStar team continued to optimize operations and asset yields, delivering a solid performance," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and President of EchoStar.  "We remain focused on operating the business in an efficient manner while also preparing for the launch of our EchoStar XXIV/JUPITER 3 satellite.  We have capitalized on enterprise market opportunities, and I am pleased that we have increased sales of equipment, primarily developed in-house, for both the three and nine month periods ending September 30, compared to the same periods last year.  We continue to seek opportunities in pursuit of our strategy of being a global connectivity and services provider."

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - Additional Information:

  • Consolidated revenue decreased 1.4% or $7.3 million year over year. Lower service revenue of $31.4 million, primarily due to lower broadband consumer customers, was partially offset by higher equipment sales of $24.1 million to our domestic and international enterprise customers. The decrease includes an estimated negative foreign exchange impact of $3.8 million.

  • Consolidated net income decreased $10.7 million year over year. The decrease was primarily due to lower operating income of $15.6 million and an unfavorable change in investments of $13.8 million. These items were partially offset by lower net interest expense of $10.9 million, lower net income tax expense of $6.6 million, and lower losses on foreign exchange of $3.8 million.

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15.1% or $28.2 million year over year.

  • Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,285,000, declining 61,000 from June 30, 2022. Current capacity limitations as well as competitive pressures are impacting consumer subscriber levels. In Latin America, subscriber levels were also impacted by adverse economic conditions, more selective customer screening, and capacity allocation to higher economic value enterprise and government applications.

  • For the three months ended September 30, 2022, approximately 60% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to consumer customers with approximately 40% attributable to enterprise customers.

  • Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2022.

  • During the three months ended September 30, 2022, we purchased 593,643 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades.

  • The JUPITER 3/EchoStar XXIV satellite continues to progress at Maxar and is expected to be launched during the first half of 2023

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):



For the three months
ended September 30,


For the nine months
ended September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021










Revenue









Hughes


$   489,565


$   496,937


$ 1,475,512


$ 1,465,073

EchoStar Satellite Services


4,981


4,436


14,305


12,808

Corporate and Other


2,841


3,287


8,420


9,195

Total revenue


$   497,387


$   504,660


$ 1,498,237


$ 1,487,076










Adjusted EBITDA









Hughes


$   177,574


$   202,997


$   544,284


$   612,251

EchoStar Satellite Services


3,447


2,319


9,658


6,481

Corporate & Other:









Corporate overhead, operating and other


(22,521)


(19,974)


(62,265)


(61,940)

Equity in earnings (losses) of
unconsolidated affiliates, net


319


1,630


759


2,615

Total Corporate & Other


(22,202)


(18,344)


(61,506)


(59,325)

Total Adjusted EBITDA


$   158,819


$   186,972


$   492,436


$   559,407










Net income (loss)


$     19,550


$     30,217


$   118,968


$   142,804

Expenditures for property and equipment


$     61,457


$     89,537


$   249,374


$   352,003

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):



For the three months
ended September 30,


For the nine months
ended September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021










Net income (loss)


$     19,550


$     30,217


$   118,968


$   142,804

Interest income, net


(14,183)


(5,725)


(29,677)


(16,914)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


13,845


16,313


43,125


79,848

Income tax provision (benefit), net


13,195


19,748


51,367


63,047

Depreciation and amortization


110,233


120,596


347,224


368,864

Net loss (income) attributable to non-
controlling interests


2,853


3,192


8,736


6,419

EBITDA


145,493


184,341


539,743


644,068

(Gains) losses on investments, net


10,077


(3,748)


(48,071)


(112,981)

Impairment of long-lived assets




711


245

Litigation Expense





16,800

License fee dispute - India, net of non-
controlling interests


444


(262)



(708)

Loss on Debt Repurchase





1,938

Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses,
net


2,805


6,641


53


10,045

Adjusted EBITDA


$   158,819


$   186,972


$   492,436


$   559,407

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," "Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items.  EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com.  To participate via telephone and ask a question, participants must register using this online form.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions.  Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




As of



September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$           901,269


$           535,894

Marketable investment securities


666,904


1,010,496

Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net


243,683


182,063

Other current assets, net


229,214


198,444

Total current assets


2,041,070


1,926,897

Non-current assets:





Property and equipment, net


2,251,258


2,338,285

Operating lease right-of-use assets


147,811


149,198

Goodwill


532,570


511,086

Regulatory authorizations, net


460,084


469,766

Other intangible assets, net


16,323


13,984

Other investments, net


352,778


297,747

Other non-current assets, net


323,411


338,241

Total non-current assets


4,084,235


4,118,307

Total assets


$        6,125,305


$        6,045,204






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Trade accounts payable


$             95,019


$           109,338

Contract liabilities


127,584


141,343

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


183,613


209,442

Total current liabilities


406,216


460,123

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt, net


1,496,578


1,495,994

Deferred tax liabilities, net


434,043


403,684

Operating lease liabilities


133,197


134,897

Other non-current liabilities


119,719


136,426

Total non-current liabilities


2,183,537


2,171,001

Total liabilities


2,589,753


2,631,124






Commitments and contingencies





ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)






Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none
issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2022 and December 31,
2021



Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:





Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares
authorized,  58,604,927 shares issued and 35,291,616 shares
outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 58,059,622 shares issued
and 38,726,923 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021


59


58

Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000
shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021


48


48

Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000
shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021



Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares
authorized, none issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2022
and December 31, 2021



Additional paid-in capital


3,361,219


3,345,878

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(180,339)


(212,102)

Accumulated earnings (losses)


784,170


656,466

Treasury shares, at cost


(525,824)


(436,521)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity


3,439,333


3,353,827

Non-controlling interests


96,219


60,253

Total stockholders' equity


3,535,552


3,414,080

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$           6,125,305


$           6,045,204

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)




For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months
ended September 30,



2022


2021

2022


2021









Revenue:








Services and other revenue


$     401,382


$     432,739

$  1,234,890


$  1,294,355

Equipment revenue


96,005


71,921

263,347


192,721

Total revenue


497,387


504,660

1,498,237


1,487,076

Costs and expenses:








Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of
depreciation and amortization)


145,189


138,179

430,553


410,515

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation
and amortization)


74,329


62,328

213,497


161,982

Selling, general and administrative expenses


111,421


112,986

342,682


341,143

Research and development expenses


9,181


7,974

25,562


22,960

Depreciation and amortization


110,233


120,596

347,224


368,864

Impairment of long-lived assets



711


245

Total costs and expenses


450,353


442,063

1,360,229


1,305,709

Operating income (loss)


47,034


62,597

138,008


181,367

Other income (expense):








Interest income, net


14,183


5,725

29,677


16,914

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


(13,845)


(16,313)

(43,125)


(79,848)

Gains (losses) on investments, net


(10,077)


3,748

48,071


112,981

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated
affiliates, net


(1,426)


74

(4,441)


(2,596)

Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net


(2,805)


(6,641)

(53)


(10,045)

Other, net


(319)


775

2,198


(12,922)

Total other income (expense), net


(14,289)


(12,632)

32,327


24,484

Income (loss) before income taxes


32,745


49,965

170,335


205,851

Income tax benefit (provision), net


(13,195)


(19,748)

(51,367)


(63,047)

Net income (loss)


19,550


30,217

118,968


142,804

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling
interests


2,853


3,192

8,736


6,419

Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation
common stock


$        22,403


$        33,409

$     127,704


$     149,223









Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common
stock:








Basic


$            0.27


$            0.38

$            1.51


$            1.64

Diluted


$            0.27


$            0.38

$            1.51


$            1.64

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)




For the nine months ended
September 30,



2022


2021






Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss)


$              118,968


$              142,804

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided
by (used for) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


347,224


368,864

Impairment of long-lived assets


711


245

Losses (gains) on investments, net


(48,071)


(112,981)

Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net


4,441


2,596

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net


53


10,045

Deferred tax provision (benefit), net


28,901


45,950

Stock-based compensation


8,401


5,913

Amortization of debt issuance costs


583


2,192

Other, net


35,609


16,691

Changes in assets and liabilities, net:





Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net


(63,563)


(20,894)

Other current assets, net


(26,402)


(7,841)

Trade accounts payable


657


(15,386)

Contract liabilities


(13,759)


30,066

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


(27,004)


(103,457)

Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net


(23,432)


63,055

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities


343,317


427,862






Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable investment securities


(540,447)


(1,452,982)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities


917,077


2,099,815

Expenditures for property and equipment


(249,374)


(352,003)

Expenditures for externally marketed software


(16,926)


(25,634)

India JV formation


(7,892)


Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate


2,000


Sale of unconsolidated affiliate


7,500


Purchase of other investments



(50,000)

Sales of other investments


3,070


10,951

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities


115,008


230,147






Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase and maturity of the 2021 Senior Unsecured Notes



(901,818)

Payment of finance lease obligations


(114)


(578)

Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations


(2,422)


(1,800)

Proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock
Purchase Plan


7,173


7,288

Treasury share repurchase


(89,303)


(229,383)

Contribution by non-controlling interest holder



9,880

Other, net



(966)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities


(84,666)


(1,117,377)






Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents


(3,123)


(3,114)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


370,536


(462,482)

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of
period


536,874


896,812

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period


$              907,410


$              434,330

