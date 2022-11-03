Hilco Streambank Announces Opportunity to Acquire Software Platform and Related Intangible Assets of #1 Third-Party Amazon Seller Packable / Pharmapacks

Bids Due November 14, 2022; Auction to be Held November 16, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com) announced that it is seeking offers to acquire the software platform and intangible assets of Packable Holdings, LLC ("Packable," "Pharmapacks" or the "Company"). Packable is a technology-driven eCommerce marketplace enablement platform providing consumer brands, distributors and emerging digitally native brands with the connections, insights, and services needed to enable and accelerate sales growth across multiple online marketplaces simultaneously.

Bids are due on or before November 14, 2022. Hilco Streambank will conduct an auction on November 16, 2022. Interested parties may click here to learn more or can contact Hilco Streambank.

The Company was the #1 third-party seller on Amazon in North America, and its software platform enabled more than 75 million transactions on 8 marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and Target, generating approximately 2 million reviews across all marketplaces and more than $425 million in revenue in 2021.

Packable built its operations around its proprietary software platform, dubbed the "Brain". Developed in-house, the platform provides integrated, automated eCommerce services such as inventory onboarding, data flow management, shipping and vendor management, algorithmic pricing, product bundling, data analytics and fulfillment. At its peak, the Brain facilitated more than 1.8 million orders per month, across more than 31,000 SKUs.

Packable invested in more than two dozen digitally native emerging brands, and its positions in these companies are also available for sale.

Hilco Streambank Senior Vice President Richelle Kalnit commented, "There is a tremendous amount of competition in the eCommerce ecosystem, particularly in attempting to achieve a cost-effective and scalable data-driven edge against competition across multiple online marketplaces. Packable's integrated, multiplatform software solution provides the possibility to achieve that competitive edge and would enable a multi-marketplace brand or distributor to quickly jump ahead of its competition in the market." Kalnit continued, "Packable's interest in numerous companies owning digitally native brands should also be of interest to brand aggregators, as these brands are well-positioned on Amazon and other marketplaces."

Available assets include Packable's software platform, trademarks, domain names, majority interests in two consumer products brands, and minority interests in more than 20 emerging, digitally native brands. The Company also is currently selling other assets, including inventory, FF&E, and its interests in its distribution centers.

Packable is operating as a debtor in possession in a chapter 11 case pending in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

